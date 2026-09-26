Home and Away Spoilers – Mackenzie and Levi suffer another devastating loss

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn’s attempt to secure forgiveness for Zane ends in violence, whilst Mackenzie struggles to tell Levi about a devastating loss.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) has helped Zane (Angus McColl) find work and a home following his release from prison, but encouraging him to contact the girl he injured has had painful consequences.

Zane served ten years after a burglary during which he accidentally struck nine-year-old Heidi with a baseball bat, causing a life-altering brain injury.

His recent letter, sent as an apology, brought a response from her family containing medical reports and a message refusing forgiveness.

Knowing Heidi will never recover has left Zane questioning his right to move on. Whilst Marilyn hopes to help, both he and David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) have made it clear that she should leave the family alone.

Yet Marilyn has spotted contact details for Heidi’s brother, Austin (Elliott Giarola), amongst the paperwork. Despite Zane’s wishes, she calls him and leaves a message asking him—or Heidi—to call her back, introducing herself as a friend of Zane’s.

Marilyn receives no reply, so she’s caught off guard when a stranger arrives at the diner asking for Zane. She initially treats him as a customer, only realising he’s Austin when he angrily accuses her of fighting Zane’s battles for him.

When Marilyn insists she was only trying to help, Austin suggests she could pay for the surgery, therapy and other treatment his sister has needed. Hoping to explain herself, Marilyn persuades him to sit down and talk.

She points out that Zane was a teenager when the attack happened and has served ten years in prison. But Austin reminds her that Heidi was only nine—and whilst Zane still has his life ahead of him, his sister will never have the same opportunities.

Marilyn describes the difficulties Zane has faced since his release, revealing that she’s given him somewhere to live, which only enrages Austin further. But when she questions whether Austin even showed Heidi the letter, his response stops her short.

Heidi wouldn’t be able to read it. She cannot function without a carer, and the prospect of making friends or having a family has been taken from her permanently.

Austin angrily questions why he should be responsible for making Zane feel better about himself, before storming out and demanding that Marilyn leave them alone.

However, the confrontation isn’t over. Austin follows Marilyn home and announces that he now wants to speak to Zane.

Seeing where Zane lives only fuels his resentment, whilst Marilyn’s assurances that he’s changed fall on deaf ears. Austin explains that he’ll be Heidi’s carer for the rest of her life, and intends to make sure Zane is punished properly.

Marilyn offers to pass on a message, but Austin refuses to leave, even if he has to wait all night.

Desperate to calm him, she admits that she encouraged Zane to write to Heidi despite his belief that the family would never forgive him. She begs Austin to blame her and not hurt Zane.

Meanwhile, Alf (Ray Meagher) returns from Merimbula and encounters Zane at the surf club. With Mali (Kyle Shilling) having forgotten their driving lesson, Alf offers him a lift home.

Zane is stunned to find Austin waiting at the house.

Recognising him as Heidi’s brother, he asks what he’s doing there. Marilyn urges Zane to leave and steps between them, but Austin orders her out of the way.

Zane warns him not to touch her, whilst Alf’s intervention earns a threat that he’ll get hurt too.

As Austin declares that Zane should feel the pain Heidi has endured, Alf discreetly calls the police.

Zane tries to apologise, but Austin accuses him of selfishly seeking relief from his guilt. He grabs Zane’s shirt and pushes him against the wall, whilst Alf pulls Marilyn back from the confrontation.

Zane attempts to push Austin away, insisting that he doesn’t want to fight. Thankfully, David soon arrives with another officer and orders Austin to release him.

Austin is stunned when he’s arrested for assault, protesting that Zane is the criminal, before pleading that his sister needs him.

At the station, David tells Austin that attacking Zane won’t help his family. He then leaves the interview room to speak to Alf, Marilyn and Zane, offering to let Austin go with a warning.

Alf objects, but Marilyn suggests that Zane, as the person Austin targeted, should make the decision.

What will Zane decide?

Elsewhere, Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) hopes of a full recovery suffer a major setback, whilst Mackenzie (Emily Weir) receives devastating news about their plans for a family.

Levi had postponed an operation on his injured hand whilst waiting to find out whether he could donate stem cells to sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo). Now that he’s been ruled out, Mac urges him to contact his surgeon before the opportunity to operate passes.

But the call confirms that he’s already left it too late, with scar tissue making the procedure more difficult.

Mac suggests seeking a second opinion, but Levi asks her to drop it. He’ll continue with physiotherapy, admitting that it’s hard to put himself first whilst Eden is fighting for her life.

Later, Mac receives an email from the IVF clinic whilst at Salt. Shaken, she makes an excuse about a wine delivery and heads outside.

Noticing that something’s amiss, Mali follows, and Mac breaks down as she reveals that embryos she and Levi had frozen have somehow been destroyed.

Only months after their second miscarriage, the news is devastating. She and Levi hadn’t discussed trying again, but having the embryos in storage meant they could wait until they were ready to decide.

Mali offers to call Levi, but Mac needs time to process what’s happened. When Levi arrives, his fears for Eden make her reluctant to tell him.

He explains that Eden is deteriorating despite her latest transfusion. Without the immunosuppressants, her body is attacking the new blood cells faster than they can be replaced. Mac comforts him, then avoids the truth when he asks about her day.

After overhearing Levi question Amelia (Nicole da Silva) about Eden’s prognosis, Mac tells Mali that her partner can’t cope with any more bad news. They weren’t planning another IVF attempt soon, so surely it can wait.

But Mali reminds her that Levi wouldn’t want her facing this alone. Just as she wants to support him, he deserves the chance to be there for her.

Mac finally joins Levi on the Salt balcony and tells him about the email. Stunned to learn their embryos have been destroyed, Levi asks how it happened—but Mac has no answers.

With another chance at parenthood taken from them, how will Mac and Levi cope with this latest loss?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 28th September (Episode 8792)

The Fowler family comes together.

Amelia and David grow closer.

Eden puts on a brave face.

Tuesday 29th September (Episode 8793)

Remi feels on the outer.

Mali gets a big idea.

Lacey drums up a crowd.

Wednesday 30th September (Episode 8794)

Remi rallies for Eden.

Amelia confronts Lacey.

John avoids facing his fears.

Marilyn can’t lift Zane’s spirits.

Thursday 1st October (Episode 8795)

John faces his fear.

Marilyn makes a bad call.

Remi puts on a brave face.

Friday 2nd October (Episode 8796)

Mackenzie keeps a heartbreaking secret.

Marilyn’s trapped.

Zane’s in danger.