7 Emmerdale Spoilers as Graham plans to leave – 28th September to 2nd October

Next week on Emmerdale, Manpreet’s concerned about Gabby, Graham gives Joe an ultimatum over Baby Tate, and Thea sees another side to her long-lost mother.

1) Sadie’s caught out

Sadie (Patsy Kensit) and Robert (Ryan Hawley) continue their hunt for Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) missing money next week, but a search of the depot leaves Sadie with some explaining to do.

Since returning to the village, Sadie has convinced Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) that she and Jimmy had been conducting a three-year affair. Robert, however, has worked out that his former flame is short of money, and that her interest in befriending Jimmy’s widow is far from charitable.

After discovering that Jimmy had sold his haulage shares to Caleb (Will Ash) for £150,000 in cash, Robert struck a deal with Sadie to help find the money in exchange for half. He’s already searched Nicola’s house whilst Sadie kept her occupied, but the pair have so far come away empty-handed.

Next week, their attention turns to the depot, where they suspect Jimmy may have hidden the cash. However, Sadie’s efforts are interrupted when Caleb catches her in his office, and she’s forced to explain what she’s up.

Later in the week, Sadie has to cover her tracks following another slip-up. With the money still nowhere to be found, Robert begins to question whether their search is worth pursuing, urging her to accept defeat.

But Robert has already admitted to Aaron (Danny Miller) that he has no intention of telling Sadie if he finds the cash, hoping to use it to buy The Hide and build a new Sugden empire. Is he really ready to give up, or simply trying to get Sadie out of the way?

Either way, Sadie isn’t prepared to abandon the search. Convinced that the money is still there to be found, she insists they keep looking.

2) Joe’s decision tears Home Farm apart

Joe’s (Ned Porteous) determination to have his son adopted leaves Kim (Claire King) facing another painful goodbye next week, as Graham (Andrew Scarborough) announces that his own future at Home Farm is dependent on Joe’s decision.

Since Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) death, Joe has been unable to separate his grief for his wife from his feelings towards their baby boy. Whilst Kim has repeatedly tried to persuade him to give fatherhood a chance, Joe has insisted that seeing his son only reminds him of what he’s lost.

Kim recently offered to become the baby’s kinship carer, hoping to give Joe time to reconsider. Yet Joe remained adamant that he wouldn’t live under the same roof as his son.

Whilst the fact he visited the hospital to see his son gave Kim some hope, it only reinforced his decision to find the newborn another family.

“Every time I look at you, I’m reminded of what you took from me, and what you cost me. And that’s not going to change,” Joe quietly told his son.

“I’d probably end up destroying you like I destroy everyone that I love. So we’re gonna get you a new family, and a new name, and a new life, okay? I’m sorry.”

Next week, Kim arrives at the hospital but is stunned to discover that Joe has now banned everyone from visiting the baby ahead of the adoption.

She makes another attempt to change his mind, but her pleas get her nowhere.

As a last resort, Graham then makes clear just how much Joe stands to lose. If he goes ahead with giving up his son, Graham will walk out of his life for good.

When Joe and Graham subsequently arrive back at Home Farm with Baby Tate, Kim is delighted, hoping that Joe has finally reconsidered.

However, her relief is short-lived. Joe hasn’t changed his plans—he’s brought the baby home so that Kim can say goodbye.

Kim begs him to think again, only to then learn that Graham is also preparing to leave. Before departing with the baby, Graham tells her that Joe needs her more than ever.

His words offer little comfort as a heartbroken Kim faces the loss of them both, particularly since Joe also forced Kim to throw out Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and her son Thomas (Bertie Brotherton).

With Home Farm a whole lot emptier after their departure, Billy (Jay Kontzle) is horrified to learn that Dawn’s youngest child has been given away and confronts Joe over his decision.

Later, alone in the house, Joe again turns to the whisky.

3) Kim almost wins over her secret daughter

Thea (Chelsea Edge) begins to question her vendetta against Kim next week, following an unexpected conversation at Will’s (Dean Andrews) graveside.

The detective’s determination to bring Kim down became clear to viewers recently, when it was revealed that she’s the secret daughter Kim gave up for adoption in 1999.

Kim has no idea that the officer who arrested her, determined to pin the wedding disaster on her, is her own child. Thea, meanwhile, blames Kim for the childhood she endured, and has struggled to accept that her mother never tried to find her.

Yet seeing Kim grieving at Will’s grave next week gives Thea pause. Their conversation reveals a vulnerability that she hadn’t expected, leaving her to wonder whether she’s misjudged her.

When Thea shares her doubts with Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy), Serena suggests that this could be the moment to tell Kim who she really is. Before Thea can take that step, however, an encounter in The Woolpack undoes the progress.

When Vinny (Bradley Johnson) walks into the pub, Kim loses her temper. Thea then overhears remarks about Baby Tate’s situation that she considers callous, convincing her that her newfound sympathy towards Kim was misplaced.

Her resolve to get revenge returns, just as Kim starts to reflect on her past.

Following the baby’s departure, it becomes clear that Joe’s decision has brought back painful memories of the daughter Kim once gave away—unaware that she’s now so close…

4) Lewis walks away as Vinny faces prison

Elsewhere in the village, Vinny faces the end of his relationship, as Lewis (Bradley Riches) finally tells him that they’re over.

After weeks of hiding his responsibility for the crash that killed Jimmy and Dawn, Vinny confessed to both Nicola and Joe, admitting that he had been distracted by a video call whilst driving.

Nicola reported him to the police, whilst Billy attacked him after learning the truth at Home Farm. Vinny later collapsed and was taken to hospital with concussion, where Thea arrested him as he prepared to leave. He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Although Lewis was devastated to discover what his boyfriend had been keeping from him, he still accompanied Vinny to court. Afterwards, however, Lewis admitted to Kev (Chris Coghill) that the trust between them had gone, and decided that he couldn’t continue the relationship.

Next week, he follows through on that decision, leaving Vinny heartbroken.

Mandy (Lisa Riley) tries to comfort her son as he faces losing the future he’d hoped to share with Lewis, alongside the prospect of a prison sentence.

Having already rejected Mandy’s suggestion that he flee to relatives in Ireland, Vinny is determined to face the consequences of his actions.

He turns to Aaron for advice about life behind bars, before later coming up with a plan.

But another painful encounter awaits when Vinny returns Jimmy’s belongings from the scrapyard to Nicola. Faced with the widow whose life he’s changed forever, he breaks down.

5) Laurel reaches out to Nicola

Nicola is already juggling her grief with what she believes she’s learnt about Jimmy and Sadie, after listening to a recording that appeared to support Sadie’s claims.

With Carl (Charlie Joyce) planning to put together a video for his dad’s funeral, Nicola discovered that he’d found voice messages on Jimmy’s laptop, synced from his phone. Worried about what they might contain, she took the computer from him and eventually listened herself.

Hearing Jimmy tell Sadie that he was bringing money to her hotel proved too much, and Nicola removed her headphones before the conversation had finished.

As a result, she missed Jimmy saying that this would be the last time, that he loved Nicola, and felt guilty about lying to her—words that could have cast a different light on what she’d heard.

There’s also been tension between Nicola and best friend Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), after Laurel took Gabby in following her departure from Home Farm.

Furious that Gabby had kept quiet about Vinny’s involvement in the crash, Nicola asked Laurel to keep her distance, despite Laurel pointing out that she’s simply looking out for her stepdaughter.

Next week, despite the recent troubles, Laurel is there for Nicola when she finds her struggling and takes her home.

As Nicola opens up about Jimmy’s messages, Laurel wishes there was more she could do to ease her friend’s pain.

Later, Bob (Tony Audenshaw) also tries to offer some comfort, as Nicola struggles with Jimmy’s apparent double life and her anger towards Vinny.

How long will it be before she finds out the truth about Jimmy’s loyalty?

6) Manpreet’s diagnosis is a bitter pill for Gabby

Meanwhile, Gabby’s worsening cough leads Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) to uncover a more troubling problem, as concerns grow over her increasingly restrictive eating habits.

Gabby has been struggling to make her healthy menu at The Hide a success, with the business’s financial problems adding to the pressure following the wedding disaster.

Robert recently offered to look over the accounts, then encouraged Gabby to spend more on influencers and special offers to bring customers in. Although he presented his advice as an attempt to help, he privately admitted to Aaron that the business was sinking, bringing him one step closer to potentially taking it over.

Gabby headed to the bank to seek a larger overdraft, whilst insisting that a new, persistent cough was nothing to worry about.

Next week, Manpreet examines her and suspects bacterial bronchitis, prescribing a course of antibiotics.

However, Gabby’s fixation on clean eating and consuming only organic products leaves her reluctant to take the medication.

At at The Hide, tensions with Laurel worsen when the pair argue about both the menu and their financial situation. Things reach a head when Laurel announces that she’s out of the business and storms off!

Robert is quietly pleased to see their plans failing, with Gabby unaware of his hopes for a takeover.

Gabby has a more immediate cause for alarm, however, when she coughs into a tissue and finds blood.

When Gabby’s cough fails to improve, Manpreet arranges for her to return to the surgery for blood tests. During their conversation, Gabby repeats conspiracy theories about pharmaceutical companies, giving Manpreet further cause for concern.

After realising what Gabby has been sharing in her social media reels, Manpreet asks Gabby to come back for another appointment.

She explains that Gabby may have orthorexia, but Gabby refuses to accept that there’s anything wrong with her eating habits.

With the pair unable to agree, can Manpreet persuade her to accept help?

7) Has Sarah discovered Serena’s secret?

Also next week, Sarah (Katie Hill) faces an awkward question about Leyla, whilst a chance sighting gives her reason to be suspicious of distant cousin Serena.

The revelation that Leyla is the daughter of Charity (Emma Atkins) and Ross (Michael Parr) devastated Sarah and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), who had believed Charity was carrying their baby as a surrogate.

Although Jacob initially struggled to see a future for their family, he has since committed to bringing Leyla up with Sarah. Ross has also signed a parental order, assuring them that he has no intention of trying to take his daughter away.

Next week, however, Sarah is caught off guard when 11-year-old uncle Moses (Arthur Cockroft) asks whether Leyla—who he believes to be his great-niece—is actually his sister.

Unsure how to respond, Sarah tells him they’ll talk about it later. When Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) hears about the conversation, he’s furious that Moses has somehow discovered the truth.

Meanwhile, Charity’s approaching trial continues to weigh heavily on Sarah.

After discovering the truth about Leyla, Sarah changed her account of Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) death to implicate her grandmother. Although she has since tried to retract that statement—explaining she’d only done it out of anger—the police weren’t convinced, leaving Charity facing a trial.

When Thea receives a text confirming that the trial date has been set, Sarah is struggling with the knowledge that her gran could go to prison for a death that she herself caused.

But Sarah’s attention then turns to Serena when she spots her having a furtive meeting with Thea in the pub car park.

Whilst viewers know that Serena and Thea are secretly besties, going back years, Sarah is unaware of their connection. Having trusted Serena to help cover up the circumstances of Dr Todd’s death, she’s suspicious to see her secretly meeting the detective investigating the case.

How will Serena explain things to Sarah, and what will she do with her suspicions?