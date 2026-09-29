Neighbours’ Margot Robbie episodes to air on streaming service ‘Epis’

Neighbours is heading to new streaming service Epis, starting with two of Margot Robbie’s Donna Freedman storylines.

Entertainment publication ‘Variety‘ reports that Neighbours is set to join streaming platform Epis, which launched earlier this year. Owned by RoseBerry Media, the new mobile-first streaming service features a range of ‘mobile-first microdramas’ and vertical video, designed for easy viewing on a phone.

The platform, available at Epis.tv and on the App Store and Google Play, has done deals with major TV production companies, including Fremantle, to re-cut shows for ‘vertical’ viewing, to make them easier to watch on a mobile device. It also features a number of original programmes and remakes, shot specifically for mobile-first viewing.

“For Epis’ microdrama launch of ‘Neighbours’, two storylines featuring Robbie as Donna will be edited down into vertical micro-episodes that will add up to around 150 minutes of content,” Variety reports.

From a short clip released to accompany the launch, it looks like the re-cut episodes will focus on Donna’s budding new relationship with Ringo Brown, played by Sam Clark. Rather than air the episodes in full, the service is expected to edit the episodes down to only focus on specific storylines.

Donna and Ringo pair had an on-again-off-again relationship, before eventually marrying in the show’s 6000th episode in August 2010, just months before Ringo’s death in October of the same year.

“’Neighbours’ is an iconic piece of television history and exactly the kind of premium entertainment IP we believe can thrive in the vertical format,” says Guy Hameiri, co-founder and CEO of RoseBerry Media.

“‘Neighbours’ has an extraordinary legacy, with decades of memorable characters, stories and talent,” adds Jens Richter, CEO at Fremantle commercial and international. “Working with RoseBerry allows us to explore incredible archive in an entirely new way, bringing much-loved IP to new audiences while demonstrating how established television libraries can continue to evolve, find new relevance and importantly create new commercial opportunities.

“It’s an exciting example of how technology and creative thinking can unlock new value from our diverse catalog and content library.”

Margot Robbie is one of Neighbours’ most famous exports, and was the world’s highest paid actress in 2023. After leaving the Aussie soap, she went on to star in The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad and Barbie, among countless other films.

She made a brief appearance in Neighbours‘ then-final episode in July 2022.

Neighbours ended in December 2025, but episodes from its back catalogue are still available on Prime Video. Classic episodes also air in the UK on channel U&Drama and streaming service U.

No release date has yet been announced for Neighbours‘ arrival on Epis.