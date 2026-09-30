New Home and Away promo gives first look at missing person plot

A new Home and Away promo has given a brief glimpse of an upcoming storyline which will bring heartbreak for Alf as Roo goes missing.

As we first reported back in early July, a major new Home and Away storyline will see Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) go missing later this year, in a storyline which will likely form part of either the UK or Australian season finale.

Roo is currently down the coast in Merimbula visiting her mum Martha, allowing actress Georgie Parker to take a break from the show.

So far this year, Roo has only appeared in 18 episodes, as she stars in theatre productions and new Paramount+ series Dalliance.

It seems that in upcoming episodes, she’ll begin her return to Summer Bay, but something will happen on her journey to cause her to go missing.

Back in July, a number of the Home and Away cast headed to Orange, a city some 254 km west of the show’s usual filming location in Sydney, where local residents spotted them filming some exciting scenes.

Fans on the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group discovered a post made by an extra on the shoot, which revealed that “something terrible happens in Summer Bay and will be seen at the end of the year when Home and Away wrap for the year.”

A photo of a ‘missing person’ poster was posted to the group, revealing that Yabbie Creek are appealing for information on Roo’s disappearance.

The poster explains that Roo’s last known whereabouts were Swan Parade, Bayfield, and that she was travelling back to Summer Bay in a black Toyota C-HR when she disappeared.

Additional photos posted in the group revealed that a hunt then gets underway, with police and bush search and rescue operators seen scouring a remote area in search of Roo.

A series of photos also showed a burnt out car, with one of the scene’s extras revealing that one actor was playing a coroner carrying a dead body.

Now, a new promo has given us the first official look at the scenes in question, as it shows an overhead shot of a crime scene featuring the burnt out car.

The shot in the new promo shows a number of police cars parked up in remote bushland, with a police cordon erected around the car.

The promo then sees Roo’s father Alf (Ray Meagher) looking despondent as he stands on the other side of the police tape, as Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) walks towards him with a concerned look on his face.

Filming from the episodes revealed that Leah approaches the same scene with a bouquet of flowers as, she, Alf, Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Justin (James Stewart) watched the tragic events unfold.

The comments from the extra initially suggested that the scenes would feature in the Australian season finale, which we expect to air in early December.

However, it’s also possible that they’ll air as part of a separate UK finale some weeks earlier, meaning Australian viewers could see them in November.

The UK broadcasts of Home and Away are a number of weeks behind the Australian airings, and as the country also takes a break towards the end of each year, the show has in recent years crafted a mini finale to bring the UK year to a close.

Recent UK finales have seen Justin and Leah left for dead in a warehouse after being tricked by Vita Nova into thinking they’d won a luxury getaway for two, and Perri (Cantona Stewart) accidentally kill dad Carl (Matthew Holmes).

Nothing is confirmed at this stage, but the presence of Roo’s friends and family at the scene suggests that the car in question is Roo’s, leading them to suspect that she was the one to perish in the fire.

Thankfully, Georgie Parker has been spotted on set in recent months, confirming that Roo won’t be the one to die – but whose body has been found in the burnt out car remains to be seen.

While we know that Roo doesn’t perish, as Georgie Parker has been back filming at Palm Beach in recent months, the drama for Roo doesn’t end when eventually she makes a safe return to the bay.

She’s set for an altercation with an unknown man believed to be called Phil. Is the man in some way connected to her disappearance?

On 22nd June, YouTubers R&F Adventures saw Georgie back at Palm Beach, the first time she’d been seen filming at the location for months.

In the scene, Roo was locked in a tense confrontation with ‘Phil’, as he grabbed her and got her into a headlock before attempting to drag her towards the water.

Dialogue from the scene appeared to see Roo tell the man: “I just wanted her to come home.”

The man replied by telling Roo that she ruined everything, and that “she would still be alive if you didn’t take her away!”

After Phil tells Roo that “nobody is coming to help you”, a police car sped towards the beach, and David and a number of officers jumped out.

David ran towards Roo and the unknown man and tried to talk him down.

As the man released Roo and tried to make a run for it, David chased after him and tackled him to the ground.

Later the same day, the YouTubers came across a big police presence at the beach as the cast and crew filmed the aftermath of Roo’s confrontation.

Leah and Marilyn were seen running towards the scene, and Marilyn shouted Roo’s name before embracing her friend, who was wrapped in a blue blanket.

David apprehended the man and lead him off into the back of the waiting police car, as police set up a cordon to secure the crime scene.

David then returned to Roo to check she was okay, before going back to speak to the man in the back of the car.

Just what has Roo found herself caught up in?

The new promo also gives us our first look at new character Dylan, played by Noah D’Annunzio.

Dylan is Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) brother, and he’s expected to arrive on Australian screens in the coming weeks. As we previously revealed, Dylan will quickly catch the eye of Lacey (Sophea Pennington), shortly after the one-year anniversary of Theo’s death.

The promo teases ‘new love’ as it shows Lacey turning around and smiling, before later in the promo we see her and Dylan looking loved up on the beach.

Towards the end of the new trailer, we see the pair watching a film together at an outdoor cinema, as Lacey cuddles up to her new love interest.

Actor Noah D’Annunzio was first spotted filming alongside Lacey actress Sophea Pennington back in early May, and it soon became clear that romance would be on the cards.

In late May, romance between Dylan and Lacey was confirmed when a crew member posted a photo from set showing the pair kissing in the diner apartment.

Just days later, on 1st June, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 witnessed a scene being filmed in which Dylan whisked Lacey off in a classic car, taking her to what the promo has now revealed to be the outdoor cinema.

During rehearsals for the scene, Jo (Maddison Brown) could be heard saying, “Ah, and here he is with your ride!”

“I know you love hot cars,” Dylan explained. “So I hired one for ya!” he added, as he threw the keys towards her.

Back in September last year, Sonny explained to then-girlfriend Dana that he and his brother had a complex relationship, and while is brother was great, Sonny struggled with the fact that Dylan had always been their parents’ favourite.

“He’s always been the golden child, and I’ve always been the better-looking scapegoat with the fluid career style,” Sonny explained. “I’m basically an embarrassment to my parents.

However, he holds no ill will towards his brother, adding: “I am really proud of my little bro. He’s worked very hard for his degree.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Dylan will be sticking around long term, potentially meaning more heartbreak for Lacey as she dips her toes back into the dating scene a year after Theo’s death.

Yet while Noah D’Annunzio hadn’t been seen on set in recent months, it’s believed that he’s been back on set within the last few days.

The new promo also confirms that Tane’s (Ethan Browne) son Archie will be returning to the show, despite Harper (Jessica Redmayne) leaving Summer Bay with him and Dana (Ally Harris) last month.

It also hints at more drama in Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) aplastic anemia storyline, as we see Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) rush into Northern Districts Hospital with Eden collapsed in his arms.

Cash is then seen breaking down in tears as he hugs an unknown character, suggesting that Eden’s condition will take a turn for the worse in upcoming episodes.

Under the text ‘New Beginnings’, we also see Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) looking happy.

The pair recently made the difficult choice not to begin another round of IVF, having decided that they can be a family without children.

However, as we already know, that happiness won’t last forever, as bombshells from both Levi’s ex Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) and Mackenzie’s former love interest Tane will turn their worlds upside down.

More on that here…

The promo also confirms that Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) will get back together, as they’re seen kissing at Salt.

Richie recently returned to Aussie screens, and he’s set to bag himself a job as a lifeguard in the weeks ahead, as the promo shows him taking part in John’s (Shane Withington) next round of Bronze Medallion training.

There’s plenty more to come in Home and Away as the year draws to a close.

Read our recent Arrivals and Departures article to find out all about some new faces, and all the latest rumours on a potential goodbye in early 2027.