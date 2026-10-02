7 Emmerdale Spoilers as Charity is released – 5th to 9th October

Next week on Emmerdale, Charity returns home as Thea deals with Sarah’s blackmail, Gabby’s rushed to hospital, and will Nicola discover Sadie’s lies before Jimmy’s funeral?

1) Thea struggles with Sarah’s ultimatum

Thea (Chelsea Edge) is forced to act next week, after Sarah (Katie Hill) threatened to expose her involvement in the cover-up surrounding Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) death.

Charity (Emma Atkins) originally took the blame to protect Sarah, who accidentally killed Todd after learning what she had done to her gran. Former police officer Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) helped them construct a story of self-defence, even planting evidence to support their account.

However, Sarah turned against her gran after discovering that Leyla was Charity and Ross’s (Michael Parr) daughter, rather than the baby Charity was supposed to have carried for her as a surrogate. She changed her statement to claim that Charity had deliberately killed Todd, resulting in a murder charge.

Although Sarah later tried to retract the accusation, the police remained unconvinced, leaving Charity facing a trial.

This week, Sarah discovered that Serena and Thea were friends, and that Thea had already been trying to steer the investigation to help them.

Serena pointed out that they had both put their necks on the line for Sarah, whose changes to their original story had complicated matters.

When Thea attempted to warn her into silence, Sarah made clear that she was grateful for her help, but still expected her to get Charity out of prison—by any means necessary.

She threatened to tell the police everything about both women’s involvement if Thea refused, even if it meant going to prison herself.

Next week, Serena visits Charity behind bars, leaving her surprised when she explains that she wants to talk about Sarah.

Meanwhile, Thea tries to persuade Sarah to abandon her threat, but her determination to bring Charity home leaves little room for negotiation.

Thea later meets Serena to find out how the prison visit went, only to learn that it has been a disaster. With Sarah refusing to budge, she needs another plan, and soon finds her hand forced.

What will Thea do to get herself out of trouble?

2) Charity and Sarah face their moment of truth

It appears that Thea’s plan works, and the following day Charity is stunned when a prison guard tells her that she’s heading home!

However, the prospect of a reunion with Sarah leaves her uneasy. Whilst the rest of the family gathers to welcome Charity back, her granddaughter is conspicuously absent.

Sarah may have been determined to secure her release, but Charity still has to face the damage her lies have done to their relationship.

She later asks Sarah to join her for a private conversation in The Woolpack’s backroom, leaving the family anxiously waiting to see whether they can begin to put things right.

Can Sarah forgive her gran for the betrayal?

The following day, Sarah and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) make a big decision—but what have they agreed?

3) Gabby is rushed to hospital

Elsewhere in the village, Gabby’s (Rosie Bentham) refusal to accept help has frightening consequences, when Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) finds her in distress at The Hide.

Gabby’s fixation on clean eating has increasingly affected both her health and the business. Her insistence on keeping the healthy menu, despite mounting financial problems and a lack of interest from customers, prompted Laurel to walk out in anger this week.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s distrust of medication led her to bin the antibiotics Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) prescribed for her persistent cough. Whilst assuring everyone she was taking them, Gabby continued relying on supplements and online advice, before becoming alarmed when she coughed up blood.

Blood tests revealed that she was malnourished and anaemic, and hearing Gabby spouting conspiracy theories about big pharma prompted Manpreet to suggest that she may have orthorexia nervosa. But Gabby angrily rejected the diagnosis and refused her offer of help.

Next week, Manpreet discusses her concerns with Liam (Jonny McPherson), determined to find a way to get through to her. She also speaks to Laurel about Gabby’s social media posts, leaving her troubled enough to go and look for her stepdaughter.

Laurel can’t find Gabby, unaware that she is tucked away in the window seat, suffering a panic attack.

The restaurant’s continuing difficulties are welcome news for Robert (Ryan Hawley), who is pleased to overhear another conversation about the finances. Having encouraged Gabby to spend more on influencers and special offers, he is hoping that their failing business will eventually be his for the taking.

When Laurel finally discovers Gabby, there are more urgent concerns. As she tries to establish what has brought on the panic attack, Gabby collapses, forcing her to call an ambulance.

After waking up in hospital, an exhausted Gabby allows Manpreet to tell Laurel about her diagnosis. Although she is emotional, she finally appears ready to acknowledge that she needs help and begin taking steps towards recovery with their support.

Billy (Jay Kontzle) is horrified when he hears the news. He apologises for not spotting the signs earlier, and later offers to visit his former girlfriend in hospital.

4) Has Gabby’s influence spread?

But should we also be worried about Gabby’s younger sister, Dotty (Tilly-Rue Foster), who has seen some of Gabby’s posts on social media? Manpreet witnessed their influence this week when Clemmie (Mabel Addison) showed Dotty one of the videos in the cafe.

After warning Dotty not to eat her sandwich, Clemmie proceeded to tell Manpreet that she shouldn’t eat the donut Kev (Chris Coghill) had given her. Manpreet reassured the girls that a donut wasn’t going to kill anyone and urged them not to believe everything they saw online.

Will Gabby’s advice prove to have had a negative effect on the youngsters of the village?

5) Sadie races to erase the truth

Meanwhile, Sadie (Patsy Kensit) has cause for concern, as Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) voice messages threaten to undermine the lies she’s told Nicola (Nicola Wheeler).

Since returning to the village following Jimmy’s death, Sadie has convinced Nicola that she and Jimmy had been having an affair for three years. Robert has since worked out that his former flame is broke and using Jimmy’s widow to help her find his missing money, but Nicola remains unaware of the deception.

The voice messages Carl (Charlie Joyce) found synced to Jimmy’s laptop appeared to confirm her worst fears. Hearing Jimmy tell Sadie that he was bringing money to her hotel, Nicola removed her headphones before the message ended, missing the revelation that he was simply helping Sadie out, and hated lying to Nicola.

Left believing that she barely knew the man she’d been married to for over sixteen years, Nicola has struggled to grieve without anger. Next week, unable to face delivering his eulogy, she asks vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) to speak instead.

Carl soon finds an unfamiliar key amongst the belongings of Jimmy’s that Vinny (Bradley Johnson) returned from the scrapyard. With his birthday approaching, Carl’s upset that his dad won’t be there to celebrate with him.

As Carl puts on a brave face during the celebrations the following day, Sadie is preoccupied with her discovery that backed-up copies of Jimmy’s voicemails remain on the laptop.

She tells Robert, who urges her to deal with them.

Sadie attempts to again sneak into Victoria Cottage and delete the recordings, only for Rodney (Patrick Mower) to walk in and force her to cover her tracks.

Can she prevent Nicola from hearing the full story?

6) Has Jimmy’s missing money been found?

Carl’s discovery soon provides a fresh lead in the search for Jimmy’s £150,000, which he received in cash after secretly selling his haulage shares to Caleb (Will Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

With Nicola also having discovered that their home was remortgaged and in arrears, the missing money could offer some relief for her and the children. Sadie and Robert, however, are hoping to reach it first.

Although Robert forced Sadie to let him help in exchange for half of the cash, he has privately admitted to Aaron (Danny Miller) that he intends to keep the whole amount and use it to fund his takeover of The Hide.

On Thursday, Nicola receives a call from Hotten Golf Club whilst the seemingly omnipresent Robert is listening nearby in the café. When Manpreet later recognises the unidentified key as one for Jimmy’s locker at the club, Sadie quickly rounds up Robert and they rush over to investigate.

After their unsuccessful searches of the cottage and the depot, Sadie and Robert hope that Jimmy’s locker will finally lead them to the cash. However, after a short time in the locker room, Rodney and Nicola’s arrival forces them into hiding.

The question is, did they get their hands on Jimmy’s cash first…and will they be rumbled?

7) Will Jimmy’s funeral expose Sadie?

The day of Jimmy’s funeral finally arrives on Friday, but a problem with Carl’s memorial presentation gives Nicola another chance to hear the messages Sadie is desperate to conceal.

As the villagers prepare at The Woolpack, Carl panics when he can’t find the tribute he has put together for his dad. Nicola logs onto the laptop to help and comes across the voicemails again, which she listens to with Laurel.

Will she finally hear enough to discover the truth about Jimmy and Sadie?

Meanwhile, the mourners gather in the church, where Sadie makes herself comfortable in a front-row seat.

Charles begins delivering the eulogy Nicola asked him to give, but his impersonal tribute prompts her to interrupt. Having previously felt unable to speak, Nicola now decides to address the congregation herself.

With Jimmy’s words fresh in her mind, and her children watching, what will she say?