Next week on Home and Away in the UK, David and Amelia’s burgeoning romance reaches a turning point, but Lacey struggles to accept that her dad is ready to move on.

Amelia (Nicole da Silva) supported David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) through his recovery after he was accidentally shot, and their friendship has gradually developed into something more.

Although Jo (Maddison Brown) is pleased to see her dad happy again, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) remains uncomfortable with the idea of him dating following the death of their mum, Kristina, three years ago.

Her concerns deepen when she spots David and Amelia together after a coffee date and notices the way they’re looking at each other. Mali (Kyle Shilling) insists that David simply seems happy, but Lacey can’t shake the feeling that something has changed.

David later invites Amelia to dinner at Salt, where an awkward encounter with his daughters leaves him in no doubt that they know what’s happening. Jo and Mali comment on how good the couple look together, whilst Lacey refuses to share their enthusiasm.

The date initially falters as David repeatedly steers the conversation towards work, prompting Amelia to turn up the flirtation. They discover a shared love of whisky and move onto the empty balcony for a nightcap.

Downstairs, Lacey admits that she has never imagined David with anyone other than her mum. Mali reveals that his own mother never dated again after his dad died, leaving the family worried about how lonely she is. His belief that she deserves to find someone special gives Lacey a fresh perspective.

Meanwhile, Amelia makes it clear how much she’s enjoying David’s company and leans in to kiss him.

David initially reciprocates, only to become overwhelmed and abruptly walk out without offering any explanation.

The following morning, he remains cagey when Jo and Lacey question him. The sight of the Salt balcony as he approaches the surf club brings back uncomfortable memories of the kiss, causing him to abandon his plans for coffee and head to the diner instead.

There, he unexpectedly runs into Amelia and apologises for leaving so abruptly. David explains that kissing her stirred up difficult feelings about Kristina, leaving him with the irrational sense that pursuing someone new would mean being unfaithful to his late wife.

Amelia assures him that she won’t apply any pressure and allows him to set the pace. David later confides in Justin (James Stewart), who asks whether he could live with never discovering if another great love might be waiting for him.

However, Lacey becomes convinced that Amelia must have upset her dad somehow. Despite Jo urging her to respect his privacy, she corners Amelia and demands an explanation.

Amelia refuses to discuss what happened and warns her not to make an already complicated situation even harder.

Lacey later apologises to David, explaining that she only wants to protect him from being hurt. Her words leave him with plenty to consider and, after returning home alone, he looks at a photograph of Kristina before removing his wedding ring and placing it beside her picture.

That evening, Lacey notices that he’s no longer wearing the ring. David explains that his counsellor warned it was keeping him tied to the past and admits that Amelia has influenced the timing. He now wants to discover where things between them could lead.

Failing to hide how deeply his decision has affected her, Lacey abandons their planned movie night and heads to the bar at Salt. By the time Mali finds her, she’s already very drunk and taking shots, prompting him to try to slow her down with water.

When Amelia arrives after a difficult shift, Lacey ignores Mali’s attempts to intervene and orders her to stay the hell away from David!

Mali eventually gets Lacey home, where she’s left staring at her parents’ photograph and the ring placed beside it.

After learning what happened the next morning, David confronts his daughter. Lacey maintains that it’s too soon for him to begin another romance, but he refuses to let her dictate his future and insists that his connection with Amelia is worth fighting for.

However, Amelia is already having doubts. Although Leah (Ada Nicodemou) assures her that Lacey will eventually come around, Amelia wonders whether the right thing for everyone might be to walk away.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) outlook after being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia takes a hopeful turn, when doctors raise the possibility of a stem cell transplant—but her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) may have to jeopardise his own recovery to help her.

After Eden’s symptoms return sooner than expected following her first blood transfusion, Levi explains to Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Remi (Adam Rowland) that her body has probably had an immune reaction. She’s placed on immunosuppressant therapy, which should help control the condition but will also leave her highly vulnerable to infections.

A low red blood cell count means Eden requires another transfusion, which gets underway that evening. The following day, Amelia confirms that Eden has a severe form of the disease, and raises a treatment that could offer a more permanent solution. She explains to Eden and Cash that a successful stem cell transplant could allow her to put the illness behind her.

Finding a compatible donor won’t be easy, although siblings offer the best chance of a match. When Eden agrees to pursue the transplant, Amelia contacts her haematologist whilst Cash calls Levi and Abigail to tell them what’s happening.

Levi and Abby subsequently join them at the hospital for a family meeting, where Amelia explains the donor-testing process in more detail. Both siblings immediately agree to undergo the simple blood test, hopeful that one of them could provide the match Eden needs.

However, Abby’s hopes are quickly dashed when Levi breaks it to her that her history of intravenous drug use makes her ineligible to donate—she has to have been clean for at least five years. Devastated that her past prevents her from helping, she apologises to Eden, who reassures her that she still has Levi.

Reading through the transplant information, Eden then discovers that Levi won’t be able to donate whilst recovering from his hand surgery, which is now due to take place the following week.

Levi insists that he can postpone the operation if he proves compatible, but Eden knows there’s only a small window in which the surgery can achieve the best result, and refuses to let him risk his future.

Their disagreement escalates when Levi argues that the transplant could save Eden’s life. Although he can choose to delay his surgery, Eden points out that she can refuse to accept his stem cells and threatens to do exactly that.

Eden asks Cash to persuade Levi to reconsider, but he can’t oppose something that could keep his wife alive.

He and Levi privately agree that finding out whether Levi is a match is worth pursuing, despite Eden’s objections and the knowledge that she can legally refuse.

After reflecting on their arguments, Eden relents and tells Levi to have the blood test. She remains uneasy about her family putting their lives on hold for her, but Cash and Abby remind her that she would do the same for any of them.

With Levi able to bring the test forward, he finally gives a blood sample. Could he prove to be the match Eden desperately needs?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th September (Episode 8782)

Alf refuses to budge.

Dana makes a big decision.

Tane confronts Sonny.

Tuesday 15th September (Episode 8783)

The Fowler siblings rally around Eden.

Sonny faces an uphill battle.

Tane’s anger spirals.

Wednesday 16th September (Episode 8784)

Mali gives Lacey a fresh perspective.

David panics.

Levi puts Eden first.

Thursday 17th September (Episode 8785)

Lacey confronts Amelia.

Zane puts pen to paper.

David is conflicted.

Friday 18th September (Episode 8786)

Zane’s anxiety spikes.

Lacey lashes out.

Leah doubts Marilyn’s choices.

Home and Away Spoilers – Harper and Dana leave Summer Bay Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Harper and Dana's time in Summer Bay comes to an emotional end, as the sisters decide that their future lies elsewhere. Read more...