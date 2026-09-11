EastEnders confirms grooming storyline for Amy and DC Craig

EastEnders has confirmed a grooming storyline for Amy Mitchell and DC Craig Ingram, as Amy is manipulated by the detective she believes she can trust.

With Amy (Ellie Dadd) recently admitting to Craig (Matthew James-Bailey) that she was the one who attacked Joel (Max Murray) with a hammer, the bent copper has already gained her trust by agreeing to keep her confession a secret from the police.

Yet she has no idea that Craig has already been suspended from public police duty following a series of complaints at work.

Believing the dodgy cop to be the only thing that stands between her and serious consequence for the attack on Joel, Amy slowly finds herself manipulated and groomed by Craig over a series of months.

She’ll eventually find herself in danger when Craig creates an environment where Amy believes he’s the only person she can trust.

The show is working alongside Barnardo’s, End Violence Against Women and experts in the field on the storyline, which has already seen the pair share a kiss.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders‘ Executive Producer says: “When telling a storyline like Amy’s, we have a huge responsibility to highlight and raise awareness of the warning signs of grooming. We’re grateful to be working with Barando’s and End Violence Against Women to help us tell this story.”

Lynn Perry, Barnardo’s Chief Executive adds: “We welcomed the opportunity to provide expert advice on this storyline – which is a powerful reminder that there is no stereotypical victim or perpetrator of grooming. Young people from all walks of life can be targeted and fall victim to controlling behaviour – and many are often unaware that they are being groomed.

“We hope this important storyline can highlight how subtle the signs of grooming can be and how it builds over time. To any viewers who recognise themselves in this story – who may be currently experiencing abuse or might have in the past – we hope this storyline shows you that the abuse was not your fault and we encourage you to seek support.

“We appreciate the writing team’s professional curiosity and determination to get this story right.”

Janaya Walker, Interim Director at End Violence Against Women Coalition says: “We’re proud to have worked with the EastEnders team on this storyline about grooming and police-perpetrated abuse, which has been delivered with sensitivity and care.

“On-screen portrayals like this have the power to shift attitudes and increase understanding of abuse across society. This storyline will help raise awareness about how those in a position of trust can abuse their power to target women and girls.

“We hope it can play an important role in making these experiences visible and help victims watching at home to understand that what happened to them was abuse, and to seek support.”