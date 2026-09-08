EastEnders releases first pictures of Zoe Slater’s tragic death

Next week sees Zoe Slater’s final scenes on EastEnders as the character is killed off – and the show has now released the first pictures of the aftermath.

It was revealed earlier this year that Michelle Ryan had filmed her final scenes as Zoe Slater, just a year after her shock return to Albert Square.

Then, last month, The Sun revealed that Zoe was set to be killed off and would be found dead in her bed by mum Kat (Jessie Wallace). Those scenes are now confirmed as airing next week.

Zoe left Walford back in 2005, but Michelle Ryan stunned viewers with a surprise appearance in June 2025, twenty years after Zoe was last seen in Walford. She returned on a full-time basis later that year.

After a shaky start, she eventually managed to repaired her estranged relationship with mum Kat – the woman who she discovered was her mum in 2001, after growing up believing that they were sisters.

In the past year, she’s reunited with Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) and Josh (Joshua Vaughan), the twins she gave up for adoption nearly two decades ago.

She’s also spent time behind bars after being accused of causing Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) death, and watched as brief fling Max (Jake Wood) moved on with Cindy (Michelle Collins).

This week, she returned to Albert Square after a few weeks away taking Tommy (Sonny Kendall) to stay with Kat’s sister Lynne, and revealed to Kat that she’d found Charlie Slater’s old taxi up for sale.

As she meets with the taxi’s dodgy owner in today’s episode, she panics and tried to run, but falls and hit her head, before stealing the taxi and speeding off.

The Sun reports that Zoe brushes off her head injury, but it’s now been revealed that Kat will enter her room in next Monday’s episode to find her daughter dead in her bed.

Shocked and desperate, Kat tries to keep the news to herself, but it isn’t long before Alfie (Shane Richie) learns that Zoe is dead, leaving the family stunned.

Meanwhile, Jean (Gillian Wright), Mo (Laila Morse) and Lily (Lillia Turner) prepare to move out of No. 31, having finally been evicted by Suki (Balvinder Sopal) after accruing months of unpaid rent.

As Mo tries to buoy Lily ahead of the move, they head to The Vic to start their next chapter with the Moons, but just as things are starting to look up, they find out about Zoe…

On Tuesday, the Slaters are broken as they try to make sense of Zoe’s death. How will Josh and Jasmine react to their mum’s passing coming so soon after their dad’s?

Kat locks herself away from everyone, but she later heads to container junction where she’s comforted by Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier), who talks about his mum’s experience following Abi’s death.

Kat heads back to The Vic, but she’s upset to discover her family holding a vigil for Zoe in her bedroom, and she orders everyone to leave.

Elsewhere on the square, news of Zoe’s death shocks the residents of Walford, but it particularly effects the last individual that saw her alive. Who that is remains to be seen…

As Kat struggles to come to terms with Zoe’s death, she shuts Alfie out, despite him hurting too.

Alfie eventually heads to the allotments where he’s supported by Harvey (Ross Boatman) and Billy (Perry Fenwick), while Sharon (Letitia Dean) attempts to get through to Kat by sharing words of advice.

On Thursday, the police arrive with Zoe’s postmortem results, and Kat is stunned but she needs answers.

Wanting to help Kat, Sharon suggests they speak to Jack and ask for a favour, but she’s shocked by what the evidence uncovers…

Was Zoe’s death simply caused by her fall, or is there more to the story?

While Kat looks for answers, the news hits Zoe’s children hard, and Oscar agrees to talk to Josh about Zoe as a favour for Patrick (Rudolph Walker).

However, the pair struggle to contain their feelings for one another, and it’s not long before they end up kissing…

On Thursday, Oscar is torn between his head and his heart and ends up severing his friendship with Josh as a result – but we’re sure it won’t be long before they fall back into bed with each other once again.

It’s set to be an emotional few months as the Slaters come to terms with Zoe’s very sudden demise.

While Zoe may be leaving next week, she isn’t the only exit on the cards, as Ravi, Linda, Johnny and Oscar are all set to leave towards the end of the year or early in 2027.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)

Bad boy Ravi Gulati is reportedly heading out of Walford, with Aaron Thiara said to have decided to leave EastEnders after four years.

The news was revealed by The Sun earlier this month. According to the report, Thiara will remain with the show until the end of 2026 to complete Ravi’s upcoming storylines, meaning his final scenes are unlikely to air until late 2026 or early 2027.

Exactly how EastEnders will bring Ravi’s story to an end remains to be seen.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)

One of EastEnders’ biggest modern-day characters will say goodbye in 2027, as Kellie Bright leaves the role of Linda Carter after more than 13 years.

The news was announced by the BBC on 9th August.

Bright actually made the decision to leave more than a year ago, but agreed to extend her contract after discussions with the show’s producers so that Linda could be part of another major storyline.

“I made the tough decision over a year ago, and after discussing this with Kate Oates and Ben Wadey, they asked me to stay on to be part of an exciting storyline they had planned, and I happily agreed to extend my stay,” Kellie Bright revealed. “I will miss my friends and colleagues hugely, but I am looking forward to my next chapter and spending more time with my wonderful boys.”

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff)

A little over a week after the announcement that Linda was leaving, it was revealed that her son Johnny would also be exiting Albert Square, meaning actor Charlie Suff’s time on the show is coming to an end.

Charlie is the third actor to play the role of Johnny. The character made his first appearance back in 2016, then played by Ted Reilly, but Sam Strike took over the role for Johnny’s second stint between 2013 and 2014.

When Johnny again returned in 2024, he was played by Charlie, who clocked up two years in the role.

Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier)

There’s apparently another huge EastEnders exit on the way, as The Sun reported in late August that fan favourite Oscar is departing.

The publication claims that “the door is expected to be left open for the character,” who only returned in July 2025.

Oscar featured in the New Year’s Day 2027 flashforward episode, meaning that he’ll be on screens until at least January next year.

We’ve also got a number of major returns in store in the months ahead:

Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky)

Perhaps the biggest return later this year is Sean Slater, as it was announced today Rob Kazinsky is stepping back into the role he played from 2006 until 2009.

Although his character previously made brief appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022, it’s been 17 years since Sean permanently lived in Albert Square. A lot has changed since he left Walford back in 2009, but Sean is set to return for his family, for reasons which will soon become clear.

Sean is Jean’s (Gillian Wright) son, and Jean was left devastated when Stacey (Lacey Turner) left the square earlier this year to reunite with him in Brazil, where he’d bought a restaurant.

Whether Sean is returning alone or whether Stacey will be beside him is yet to be revealed…

Sean returns later this year, and if his previous stints are anything to go by, it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself embroiled in drama.

Rob Kazinsky says of his return: “I wanted to do it for Sean, I wanted to do it for the fans that have supported me in every role since I left the Square but, mostly, I wanted to do it for me. I’m home, and I can’t wait to bring a new level of heartfelt chaos to Albert Square in the way only Sean Slater can.”

Ben Wadey, EastEnders Executive Producer adds: “I’m delighted to welcome Rob Kazinsky back to EastEnders as he reprises the role of Sean Slater later this year. Sean Slater was a big part of the Slater family and as viewers will already know, where Sean goes, drama is not far behind.”

Libby Fox (Belinda Owusu)

Another familiar face we know will be back in Walford before the end of the year is Libby Fox, played by Belinda Owusu.

Denise’s younger daughter was first scene in the special New Year’s Day episode, which flashed forward twelve months to 1st January 2027.

In the future-set scenes, Libby was seen arriving at Denise and Jack’s house with Patrick (Rudolph Walker), as the pair prepared to attend Max’s (Jake Wood) mysterious wedding.

With Denise nowhere to be found, Libby discovered her mum’s phone ringing on a messy table – one of numerous unanswered questions planted by the flashforward.

Libby then returned to the square earlier this year, supporting her mum after her diagnosis, and helping Chelsea with the unexpected arrival of Gray’s (Toby-Alexander Smith) grandmother Sheila (Sheila Ruskin).

While EastEnders has yet to reveal exactly when Libby will next return to present-day Walford, her presence on New Year’s Day 2027 means that she’ll be back by the beginning of January at the latest.

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks)

One of Walford’s most infamous residents is also reportedly on her way back, with Charlie Brooks set to reprise the role of Janine Butcher.

The Sun revealed Janine’s return in July, reporting that Brooks has already filmed scenes for a short comeback which will air this autumn.

The return has not yet been formally announced by the BBC, but it’s believed that Janine will be back for two episodes as part of a secret storyline building towards the end of the year.

Janine was last seen in December 2022, when her increasingly desperate attempts to keep Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) finally unravelled.

Her return is particularly intriguing given that Linda herself is now heading towards an exit – and with Janine and Linda having plenty of unfinished business, could the two events be connected?

Ash Panesar (Sakira Vel)

Ashneet ‘Ash’ Kaur Panesar is heading back to Walford three years after leaving the Square for a new life in Canada.

The character was previously played by Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who appeared as Ash between 2019 and 2023, but the role has now been recast, with newcomer Sakira Vel taking over.

Ash left Walford in March 2023 after accepting a job in Canada, despite her dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry) wanting her to remain close to the family following his release from prison.

The BBC has confirmed that Ash will make her return this autumn, and while she’s only limited contact with the Panesar family during her time away, plenty has changed in the three-and-a-half years since she packed her bags.

Ash hasn’t been entirely forgotten during her absence. Last year, Suki learned that her daughter had become engaged in Canada to a woman named Gigi, with Vinny travelling across the Atlantic to attend her engagement party.

Speaking about joining the soap, Sakira said: “When I got the call offering me the role, I don’t think I could truly believe it until I finally made it onto the Square! EastEnders is an absolute television icon, and the show was essentially the backdrop to my childhood.

“Taking on the role of Ash is a real honour and I cannot wait for the audience to see what we have in store as she dives straight into the Panesar family chaos.”

Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “We’re delighted to welcome Ash back to Walford and to have Sakira Vel join the EastEnders cast.

“With unresolved tensions still simmering between Ash and her family, her unexpected return is set to create new challenges for the Panesar family.”