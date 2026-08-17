New characters and departures in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street

There are plenty of changes ahead on Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders in the months ahead, as new families make their mark, familiar faces return, and some long-standing favourites say goodbye.

EastEnders is about to welcome a whole new branch of Nicola Mitchell’s family to Albert Square, while Janine Butcher is reportedly heading back to Walford for another short stint.

Over in the Dales, one of Emmerdale’s most memorable villains is returning after two decades away, just as a number of familiar faces prepare to depart, while Coronation Street has some new arrivals on the way as Nina Lucas gets ready to leave Weatherfield.

Here’s our guide to all of the upcoming arrivals and departures from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders.

Want to skip ahead? Be our guest…

Coronation Street Arrivals

Celeste (Frances Barber)

Acting legend Frances Barber is heading to Weatherfield as Celeste later this week, a previously unseen relative of Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove).

The casting was revealed by The Sun at the end of June, when it was reported that Barber had signed up for a guest stint on the cobbles.

We now know a little more about why Celeste is coming to Weatherfield. She arrives looking for her niece Bernie, but is facing devastating news of her own, having been diagnosed with a terminal illness and given weeks to live.

It’s revealed that Celeste has already begun planning her own funeral – bringing her into contact with George (Tony Maudsley) and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) at Shuttleworth’s.

Glenda (Jodie Prenger) and Todd spot Celeste knocking at No.7 and explain that both Bernie and Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) are away. Unable to see them, Celeste heads off without revealing why she called.

Later, Celeste approaches Todd as he closes the undertakers and explains that she wants to organise a funeral. Rather than discussing the details there, she suggests that they continue their conversation over a drink.

When she gets Todd alone, Celeste reveals that the funeral she is planning is her own.

Celeste’s arrival also introduces another new face to the cobbles…

Fraser (Chris Grahamson)

Chris Grahamson joins Coronation Street as Fraser, Celeste’s driver.

The Sun revealed Fraser’s arrival on 11th August, reporting that he accompanies Celeste to Weatherfield before quickly attracting attention from both Glenda and Todd.

Glenda takes an immediate shine to Fraser and invites him to join her for a drink in the Rovers. Glenda is thrilled when he gives her his phone number and agrees to go on a date with her the following day.

However, Celeste later visits the undertakers and reveals to Todd that Fraser is gay – is there another romantic complication on the way for Todd?

Emmerdale Arrivals

Sadie King (Patsy Kensit)

Twenty years after she fled the village, Sadie King is returning to Emmerdale, with Patsy Kensit reprising her iconic role.

Sadie first appeared in 2004 as the glamorous wife of Jimmy King (Nick Miles), and quickly established herself as one of the soap’s most ruthless characters.

Her two-year stint saw her embark on affairs with Robert Sugden and Cain Dingle, feud with the rest of the King family and become involved in the devastating 2006 explosion.

She was last seen later that year after teaming up with Cain to kidnap Tom King, only for Cain to double-cross her and make off with the ransom money.

ITV confirmed in May that Patsy would be returning later in 2026, describing Sadie’s comeback as an explosive one which is set to shock the village.

Her return is expected to be closely linked to her ex-husband Jimmy – who is himself heading for the exit later this year.

Unnamed character (Nicole Evans)

Actress Nicole Evans is reportedly joining Emmerdale later this year in a mystery new role.

The Sun revealed the casting in July, reporting that Evans will play an as-yet-unnamed character “with a huge secret that will ruffle feathers in the village.”

Evans’ previous credits include Captain America: The First Avenger, The Sandman and ITV drama The Bay.

Details about her character, her connections to the existing residents and exactly when she will make her debut are currently being kept under wraps.

EastEnders Arrivals

Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky)

Perhaps the biggest return later this year is Sean Slater, as it was announced today Rob Kazinsky is stepping back into the role he played from 2006 until 2009.

Although his character previously made brief appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022, it’s been 17 years since Sean permanently lived in Albert Square. A lot has changed since he left Walford back in 2009, but Sean is set to return for his family, for reasons which will soon become clear.

Sean is Jean’s (Gillian Wright) son, and Jean was left devastated when Stacey (Lacey Turner) left the square earlier this year to reunite with him in Brazil, where he’d bought a restaurant.

Whether Sean is returning alone or whether Stacey will be beside him is yet to be revealed…

Sean returns later this year, and if his previous stints are anything to go by, it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself embroiled in drama.

Rob Kazinsky says of his return: “I left EastEnders in 2008 as a 23-year-old boy and was lucky to spend the next 19 years of my life working around the world, always championing EastEnders and stating the fact that one day I wanted to walk in Sean’s Shoes again, but this time as a man to see who Sean the man might also be.

“I wanted to do it for Sean, I wanted to do it for the fans that have supported me in every role since I left the Square but, mostly, I wanted to do it for me. I’m home, and I can’t wait to bring a new level of heartfelt chaos to Albert Square in the way only Sean Slater can.”

Ben Wadey, EastEnders Executive Producer adds: “I’m delighted to welcome Rob Kazinsky back to EastEnders as he reprises the role of Sean Slater later this year. Sean Slater was a big part of the Slater family and as viewers will already know, where Sean goes, drama is not far behind.”

The Hawkins family

Albert Square is about to get significantly busier, with five members of Nicola Mitchell’s extended family – plus a dog – joining EastEnders over the coming weeks.

The Hawkins family are the first major new family to arrive in Walford since the Knights in 2023, and their complicated history with Nicola is set to provide plenty of drama.

Gemma Hawkins (Patricia Potter)

First to arrive is Gemma Hawkins, Nicola Mitchell’s sister, played by former Holby City actress Patricia Potter.

Gemma makes her first appearance in tonight’s episode, arriving in Albert Square alongside younger sister Jodie in chaotic fashion when she loses control of her car and crashes into the front of Peacocke Palace, immediately making an enemy of Elaine (Harriet Thorpe).

She immediately admits to Nicola that she has landed herself in serious trouble and didn’t know where else to go, explaining that her husband Ned is away and that she’s been attempting to deal with the situation before he returns.

Gemma’s arrival forces Nicola back into contact with her estranged family, though exactly what happened between them is still under wraps.

On joining the show, Patricia says: “I am so delighted to be joining this iconic show as part of a new family. What a joy and a privilege to be working with such talented actors and wonderful people. I couldn’t be more excited and grateful!”

Jodie Hawkins (Anna Constable)

Arriving alongside Gemma in tonight’s episode is their younger sister Jodie Hawkins, played by Anna Constable.

Jodie is the youngest of the three Hawkins sisters and joins Gemma on her frantic dash to Walford.

Constable, whose previous work includes Imposter 22, is a disabled actress and has spoken of her excitement at joining a programme she grew up watching.

“Growing up watching EastEnders I never thought a disabled actress like me could ever land a role like this,” she says. “But here I am loud and proud and taking no prisoners in mine or Jodie’s wake.”

While Gemma arrives with an immediate problem for Nicola to deal with, there is plenty still to learn about Jodie and her own relationship with her estranged sister.

Ned Roper (Jamie Bamber)

Gemma’s husband Ned Roper will follow his wife to Walford, played by Battlestar Galactica and Beyond Paradise actor Jamie Bamber.

Ned is initially absent when Gemma and Jodie arrive on the Square, with Gemma admitting that his absence is one of the reasons she’s rushed to Nicola for help.

Jamie says: “When 12-year-old me rushed home from school in 1985 to catch the very first episode of EastEnders, I could never have dreamed that one day I’d be walking onto the iconic Albert Square as a character myself. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m thrilled to be making my mark on this crown jewel of my beloved BBC”.

He will eventually join the family in Walford as Gemma’s crisis begins to unfold.

Ryder Roper (Felix Uff)

Gemma and Ned’s son Ryder Roper will also be making the move to Albert Square.

Played by Felix Uff, Ryder is Nicola’s nephew and therefore cousin to Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), as well as Nicola and George’s (Colin Salmon) young daughter Ivy.

Felix adds: “EastEnders is a staple of British culture and it’s a real privilege to join the cast. I can’t wait for everyone to see the Hawkins family shaking things up!”

Ryder will arrive with the family dog, Budd, as the Hawkins-Roper clan establish themselves in Walford.

Rose Hawkins (Marian McLoughlin)

Perhaps the most difficult arrival for Nicola will be that of her estranged mother, Rose Hawkins, played by veteran actress Marian McLoughlin.

Nicola has previously revealed the abuse she suffered at the hands of her late father, and her relationship with Rose remains fractured because she believes that her mother blamed her for what happened.

Rose’s arrival promises to reopen some painful wounds for Nicola as more of the Hawkins family’s troubled history comes to light.

McLoughlin has previously appeared in EastEnders before in a small role during the 1990s.

Marian says: “I feel so lucky to be joining such a brilliant cast and I can’t wait for the viewers to meet the Hawkins family. Now in my 70s, this is an opportunity I never expected, and I am incredibly grateful to be part of such a cherished drama.”

Darnell Larson Jr. (Christopher Colquhoun)

The Hawkins family aren’t the only new relatives heading to Walford this summer.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is about to discover a whole new branch of her family, beginning with her previously unknown paternal half-brother Darnell Larson Jr.

Played by Christopher Colquhoun, Darnell is the son of the biological father Denise has never met.

His existence comes to light following a discovery by Kim, leaving Denise facing the prospect of getting to know a brother she never knew she had.

Darnell is set to arrive before the end of the summer.

Christopher Colquhoun is best known for his roles in Absentia and Fleabag.

Grace Larson (Krysstina Frempong)

Darnell will be joined by his daughter Grace Larson, played by Krysstina Frempong, who has previously starred in Too Much and Essex Girls.

Grace is Denise’s newly discovered niece, as well as a new cousin for Chelsea and Libby Fox.

EastEnders producers tease that the arrival of Darnell and Grace is “far from straightforward,” as Darnell needs to battle both with an unexpected family reunion, and the news that his half-sister has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Denise and Jack (Scott Maslen) are set for another shock this week, after the doctors reveal that her chemo isn’t working as they had hoped, and she’ll need a stem cell transplant.

Will Kim reach out to Darnell as a potential donor?

Libby Fox (Belinda Owusu)

Another familiar face we know will be back in Walford before the end of the year is Libby Fox, played by Belinda Owusu.

Denise’s younger daughter was first scene in the special New Year’s Day episode, which flashed forward twelve months to 1st January 2027.

In the future-set scenes, Libby was seen arriving at Denise and Jack’s house with Patrick (Rudolph Walker), as the pair prepared to attend Max’s (Jake Wood) mysterious wedding.

With Denise nowhere to be found, Libby discovered her mum’s phone ringing on a messy table – one of numerous unanswered questions planted by the flashforward.

Libby then returned to the square earlier this year, supporting her mum after her diagnosis, and helping Chelsea with the unexpected arrival of Gray’s (Toby-Alexander Smith) grandmother Sheila (Sheila Ruskin).

While EastEnders has yet to reveal exactly when Libby will next return to present-day Walford, her presence on New Year’s Day 2027 means that she’ll be back by the beginning of January at the latest.

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks)

One of Walford’s most infamous residents is also reportedly on her way back, with Charlie Brooks set to reprise the role of Janine Butcher.

The Sun revealed Janine’s return in July, reporting that Brooks has already filmed scenes for a short comeback which will air this autumn.

The return has not yet been formally announced by the BBC, but it’s believed that Janine will be back for two episodes as part of a secret storyline building towards the end of the year.

Janine was last seen in December 2022, when her increasingly desperate attempts to keep Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) finally unravelled.

Her return is particularly intriguing given that Linda herself is now heading towards an exit – and with Janine and Linda having plenty of unfinished business, could the two events be connected?

Coronation Street Departures

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher)

Nina Lucas is leaving Coronation Street at the end of August, bringing Mollie Gallagher’s time on the soap to an end after almost seven years.

Nina arrived in Weatherfield in 2019 as the previously unknown niece of Roy Cropper (David Neilson), and eventually became a permanent part of Roy’s life following the death of her father Richard.

Gallagher has chosen to leave Coronation Street after landing the role of Clarice Starling in a UK stage adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs.

Her final scenes will air at the end of August, meaning there are now only a couple of weeks left before Weatherfield says goodbye to Nina.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney)

There is still some time to go before this departure, but Debbie Webster will leave Coronation Street in 2027 as her dementia storyline reaches its conclusion.

Debbie was diagnosed with young-onset dementia last year. It has been confirmed that the storyline will ultimately result in Debbie’s death, bringing Sue Devaney’s current stint on the soap to an end.

After a number of appearances from 2019 onwards, Debbie became a regular resident of Weatherfield in 2020.

Her departure isn’t expected until 2027, with plenty of her story still to play out before then.

Emmerdale Departures

Jimmy King (Nick Miles)

After more than two decades in the village, Jimmy King is set to leave Emmerdale later this year.

It was revealed in May that Nick Miles was being written out after 22 years, with Jimmy reportedly set to be killed in a major stunt.

Intriguingly, Jimmy’s final storyline is expected to coincide with the return of his ex-wife Sadie King, two decades after the former couple were last on screen together.

Jimmy is the last of the original King brothers still living in the village. He arrived alongside brothers Matthew and Carl and dad Tom in 2004, and has remained a fixture of the show ever since.

His reported death will therefore bring an end to one of Emmerdale’s longest-running current characters.

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley)

Dawn Fletcher is also reportedly being written out of Emmerdale, eight years after Olivia Bromley first joined the cast.

News of her departure was revealed in March, with The Sun reporting that the decision to write Dawn out had been made by bosses.

Dawn currently finds herself trapped in an increasingly dangerous situation involving fiancé Joe (Ned Porteous) and estranged husband Billy (Jay Kontzle).

With Dawn now aware of Joe’s true nature, and Billy growing increasingly desperate as he attempts to keep his family safe, there are plenty of ways the current storyline could build towards her eventual exit.

With Dawn and Joe’s wedding day just around the corner, will Dawn make it down the aisle?

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)

Another reported departure will see Vinny Dingle leave Emmerdale after seven years.

The Sun reported Vinny’s axing in May, claiming that Bradley Johnson was among a number of cast members being written out as Emmerdale trims the size of its cast.

No details of Vinny’s exit storyline have yet been revealed.

Vinny arrived in 2019 as the son of Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) then-partner Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale).

Recently, he has embarked on a relationship with Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches), meaning his exit will leave another relatively new romance facing an uncertain future.

EastEnders Departures

Clive Masters (Jason Durr)

Newcomer Clive Masters won’t be sticking around Walford permanently.

Former Heartbeat star Jason Durr joined EastEnders earlier this year as Clive, who quickly became a new romantic interest for Linda Carter.

However, the character was always announced as a guest role, and his current stint will come to an end later in 2026.

Whether Clive’s eventual departure is connected to Linda’s own exit remains to be seen.

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan)

Just over a year after making her shock comeback, Zoe Slater is leaving EastEnders again.

Michelle Ryan stunned viewers with a surprise appearance in June 2025, twenty years after Zoe was last seen in Walford, before returning on a longer-term basis later that year.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Zoe will depart during 2026. The Sun reported in July that Ryan has already filmed her final scenes, and claimed that Zoe will be killed off.

That part of the story has not been confirmed by the BBC, which has declined to reveal how Zoe’s storyline ends.

If the report proves correct, it would make Zoe’s latest departure a very permanent one, more than 25 years after she and the rest of the Slater family first burst onto Albert Square.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)

Bad boy Ravi Gulati is reportedly heading out of Walford, with Aaron Thiara said to have decided to leave EastEnders after four years.

The news was revealed by The Sun earlier this month. According to the report, Thiara will remain with the show until the end of 2026 to complete Ravi’s upcoming storylines, meaning his final scenes are unlikely to air until late 2026 or early 2027.

Ravi made his first appearance in 2022 and was initially introduced as a dangerous associate of Phil Mitchell before it emerged that he was actually Nish Panesar’s son.

He has since become firmly embedded within the Panesar-Gulati family, with children Nugget and Avani both now living in Walford.

Most recently, Ravi has been at the centre of a major mental-health storyline as he attempts to deal with PTSD and the consequences of his violent past.

Exactly how EastEnders will bring Ravi’s story to an end remains to be seen.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)

Finally, one of EastEnders’ biggest modern-day characters will say goodbye in 2027, as Kellie Bright leaves the role of Linda Carter after more than 13 years.

The news was announced by the BBC on 9th August.

Bright actually made the decision to leave more than a year ago, but agreed to extend her contract after discussions with the show’s producers so that Linda could be part of another major storyline.

“I made the tough decision over a year ago, and after discussing this with Kate Oates and Ben Wadey, they asked me to stay on to be part of an exciting storyline they had planned, and I happily agreed to extend my stay,” Kellie Bright revealed. “I will miss my friends and colleagues hugely, but I am looking forward to my next chapter and spending more time with my wonderful boys.”

As a result, Linda will remain on screen into 2027, meaning her departure is still some way off.

Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “When Kellie told us of her decision last year to leave, we already had big plans for Linda, so we were delighted that Kellie agreed to stay on to see them through.”

“We’ve still got a long way to go before we say goodbye, but I can promise that Kellie’s exit storyline will be full of unmissable drama. I’d like to thank Kellie for her time here at EastEnders, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Linda arrived in Walford alongside husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and their family in December 2013, when the Carters took over the Queen Vic.

Over the following 13 years she has been at the centre of some of EastEnders’ biggest storylines, including her rape by Dean Wicks, her battle with alcoholism, Mick’s disappearance and the long-running Six storyline, which saw Linda kill Keanu Taylor on Christmas Day 2023.

Executive producer Ben Wadey has promised that there is still plenty of drama to come before Linda finally says goodbye.

With Janine Butcher reportedly returning this autumn – and Linda’s new love interest Clive also only around for a limited stint – there are already plenty of pieces being put into place as EastEnders begins the long road towards Linda Carter’s departure.