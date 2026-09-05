7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 7th to 11th September

Next week on Coronation Street, Kit faces the fight of his life, Jodie unnerves Bethany after discovering a secret, and Shona’s shocked by the arrival of her father.

1) Kit receives a devastating diagnosis

Kit (Jacob Roberts) receives devastating news next week, as the secret he’s been keeping is finally revealed.

Over the past few weeks, Kit has appeared to be hiding something, taking secretive phone calls and becoming defensive whenever anyone gets too close. Most recently, he snapped at Bethany (Lucy Fallon) when she tried to answer his ringing phone, ordering her to stay out of his business.

“He’s found a lump and gone to get it checked out,” Jacob Roberts reveals, explaining what Kit has been up to off-screen.

“I think there’s some discharge from the lump, and then it’s like, ‘Oh, this is serious.’ He doesn’t know what it is that’s wrong at this point; he just knows this isn’t normal.”

Last week, the death of his great-aunt Celeste (Frances Barber) brought a worrying family history to light. Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) discovered that Celeste had breast cancer and that the disease had claimed the lives of several other relatives.

Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) began the process of being tested for the gene mutation, but the revelation appeared to hit Kit particularly hard—especially when Gemma pointed out that men can develop breast cancer too.

“When Celeste died, he wasn’t concerned,” Jacob continues. “He’s not got any loyalties to her and he’s got his own problems. It’s not until Gemma actually said that she had the BRCA gene that he questioned, ‘Oh, is this linked to what I’ve got?‘”

Next week begins with someone quietly slipping out of the bedroom at Sarah’s (Tina O’Brien) flat, passing Kit as he sleeps on the sofa following an evening spent at the Platt house drinking with Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) and Shona (Julia Goulding).

As the unseen person lets themselves out, Kit opens his eyes and stares guiltily at a photo of him and Sarah—but who has spent the night?

Later, Kit attends an appointment with a consultant, where his worst fears are confirmed. He has stage three breast cancer, which has spread to his lymph nodes.

“I genuinely didn’t know that men could get breast cancer, and I felt, to make it authentic, that Kit shouldn’t know men can get breast cancer,” Jacob explains. “Speaking to the charities, which has been really insightful, men didn’t know they could get it.”

“I wanted to go down that utter disbelief of, ‘How can this be?’ Not only for his age, but, ‘How can I have this? How have I just been delivered this news?’”

2) Debbie’s special day takes an emotional turn

Fresh from receiving his diagnosis, Kit walks into the Rovers and finds himself surrounded by Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) birthday celebrations.

Determined to conceal what he’s just learnt, he throws himself into the party and starts drinking heavily. His performance may fool the other guests, but Bernie notices that something isn’t right with her son.

The celebrations pause as Debbie addresses the room, expressing her gratitude to the friends and relatives who have stood by her since her dementia diagnosis.

The occasion carries an added poignancy for Debbie, who knows that, as her condition progresses, this could be the last birthday she gets to celebrate with her loved ones.

Despite their recent row over his involvement in the theft of Idris’s (Junade Khan) car, Debbie singles out Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) for special thanks and names him as the love of her life.

Her words prove difficult for Kit to hear after his own future has been thrown into uncertainty. Todd (Gareth Pierce) subsequently finds him alone in the Rovers’ backyard and gently tries to discover what has upset him, becoming an unlikely confidant.

“I think that happens in real life as well: you end up telling people who aren’t actually connected with you,” Jacob adds. “I think Kit feels safe with Todd because Todd has his back.”

“He can tell Todd certain things that won’t go on—you know how it does on the street, it catches like wildfire—but with Todd, I think he’ll keep his secrets. It’s just to offload why he’s been a certain way, and maybe Todd gets him.”

3) Kit lashes out as the pressure mounts

The following day, Kit is finding it increasingly difficult to carry on as normal.

When an accidental collision with Ross (Ian Burfield) in the Rovers sends Ross’s drinks flying, Kit’s bumped in the wrong place and grabs his chest as he’s overcome with pain.

Ross shows little sympathy and accuses him of being overdramatic.

With his emotions already close to the surface, Kit suddenly snaps.

Kit later reveals to Todd that he’s due to attend hospital for a CT scan. Although Kit has trusted Todd with the truth, he’s still keeping his family in the dark, prompting Todd to urge him to let them know what he’s facing.

Can Todd convince Kit that he needs their support?

4) Betsy’s recovery hangs in the balance

Over at No.6, Betsy (Sydney Martin) faces a fresh health scare, just as she begins looking towards the future again.

Last week, Betsy reached an important milestone when she managed to stand for the first time since her stroke, although she remained deeply uncomfortable with other people witnessing the difficulties she still faces.

After spending several weeks keeping his distance, Dylan (Liam McCheyne) visits No.6 in the hope of reconnecting with her. Carla (Alison King) allows him in, but warns him to leave quickly if Lisa (Vicky Myers) returns.

Betsy questions why it took her recent humiliation in the bistro to bring him round, then recounts how Debbie mistook her difficulties for drunkenness.

When Dylan talks about things getting “back to normal”, Betsy jokingly threatens to cancel him, but becomes frustrated when he takes her seriously.

Dylan admits that his guilt over causing her stroke couldn’t be any worse, only for Betsy to point out that it could—if he were the one in a wheelchair. The awkward exchange leaves him wondering whether their relationship will ever be the same again.

Meanwhile, Sally (Sally Dynevor) finds details of a fashion course at a local college and shows them to Carla, believing it could give Betsy something positive to work towards after being forced to give up her plan of attending the London College of Fashion.

Carla agrees to help with the application the following day, and Lisa is pleased to see Betsy taking such an interest in the course.

Later in the week, Bethany arrives to give Betsy a manicure, arranged by Ryan (Ryan Prescott) to cheer her up. However, the treat takes a frightening turn when Betsy suddenly clutches her head in pain and fears that she’s suffering another stroke.

Has Betsy’s recovery suffered a serious setback?

5) Jodie uncovers a bombshell

Next door, Jodie continues causing trouble for the Platts, after secretly making Shona’s difficult day even worse last week.

With David away, the exhausted new mum was already struggling to cope with Harper when Jodie hid her car keys. The day ended with Shona realising that she had accidentally left her daughter in the car.

Shona is overcome with relief when David (Jack P Shepherd) returns home on Wednesday. As they have lunch together, David tries to rebuild her confidence and promises that she’ll no longer have to carry the pressures of parenting alone.

Elsewhere, Kit brings his brief involvement with Jodie to an abrupt end by sending her a voice message. Jodie hides her fury at the rejection and makes her way to Sarah’s, Bethany and Kit’s flat, where she lets herself in and begins rifling through their belongings.

The sound of Kit and Bethany arriving forces Jodie out of sight. From her hiding place, she notices the marks charting Harry’s (Joshua Leavy) height on the wall and deliberately wipes part of them away.

Jodie then overhears something which leaves her floored—but what have Kit and Bethany unwittingly revealed?

The following day, Jodie unnerves Bethany by arriving for a manicure and revealing that she has booked a prison visit with Sarah. Suspicious of her motives, Bethany wonders what she’s planning.

At the prison, Jodie apologises to Sarah for attacking her, but then claims there’s something else she needs to know.

Bethany later approaches her own visit with Sarah anxiously, unsure what Jodie has disclosed or how her mum will react.

What has Jodie told Sarah—and what trouble will it cause for Bethany?

6) Doug’s arrival threatens Jodie’s plans

Shona’s family troubles deepen later in the week, with the unexpected arrival of her estranged father, Doug (Steve Evets).

Despite David’s reassurance that they’ll share the responsibility of caring for Harper, Shona remains uneasy. She admits to Carla that she fears his sudden determination to help means he no longer trusts her to look after their daughter alone.

Meanwhile, Bethany heads to No.8 intending to confront Jodie over her interference with Sarah, but before they can have it out, someone knocks at the door.

Jodie calls for them to come in, only to be stopped in her tracks when her dad Doug walks into the living room.

Doug was last seen in February, when Shona followed Jodie to a psychiatric hospital and found her visiting their confused and unwell father. Jodie explained that their mother had walked out and left her to care for him alone.

During the reunion, Doug branded Jodie a liar and warned Shona that she was dangerous, but Jodie passed off his claims as the confused ramblings of an unwell man. Once Shona had gone, Jodie threatened her father and told him that she no longer needed him.

On Friday, one of the women from Shona’s baby group approaches Jodie in the café and mistakes her for her sister. Rather than correcting the misunderstanding, Jodie slips into Shona’s identity and plays along.

Doug arrives during the exchange and is baffled by what he sees, forcing Jodie to offer up a quick made-up excuse.

Shona is stunned when she subsequently comes face to face with her dad.

Doug assures her that he’s taking his medication again, has brought his bipolar disorder under control and hopes they can repair their damaged relationship.

Jodie is far less welcoming in private and warns Doug against upsetting her current life. When she then gazes longingly at David, Doug notices and is disturbed by what he sees.

Will Shona give her father another chance—and has Doug already sensed that something is wrong with Jodie?

7) Lucy leaves Sally on edge

Lucy (Anya Dewin) continues to cause concern for Sally and Tim (Joe Duttine) at No.4, as her loyalty to her imprisoned father shows no sign of weakening.

Lucy has been living with the pair since Richie (Nathan Sussex) was arrested for killing her mother, Rachel. She remains adamant that her dad acted in self-defence, but viewers recently saw the pair speaking in secret, with Richie instructing Lucy to stick to their story.

Sally and Tim remain unaware of the conversation, which has raised fresh doubts over what really happened on the day Rachel died.

On Wednesday, Tim is taken aback when Lucy announces that she has no intention of attending her mum’s funeral.

She ultimately changes her mind, but her reasons leave Sally troubled. On returning home the following day, Lucy admits that she only went because she hoped Richie might be there and is disappointed that he failed to appear.

Lucy’s behaviour becomes more concerning on Friday when she gives Shanice (Molly Kilduff) some money for sweets and encourages her to head down the street to visit The Kabin. Shanice reminds her that she isn’t allowed out by herself, but Lucy promises to keep it secret.

Brian (Peter Gunn) later accompanies Shanice back to No.4 and explains to Sally that she had entered The Kabin on her own.

Sally immediately suspects that Lucy sent her out—but it appears the youngster has further trouble planned.

What is Lucy up to?