Home and Away Spoilers – Zane’s guilt leads to a controversial decision

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Zane’s guilt over his past sees him make a decision which divides opinion, while Eden struggles to accept Levi’s decision to prioritise her life over his career.

Zane (Angus McColl) finally seems to be settling into life in Summer Bay with Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) support, but this week he finds himself struggling to reconcile his fresh start with the suffering of the woman he attacked.

Zane served ten years behind bars after a burglary ended with him almost killing the homeowner’s young daughter, Heidi.

Unaware the family was home after breaking in, he panicked when her father confronted him.

Catching movement out of the corner of his eye, Zane swung the baseball bat he’d brought with him, leaving Heidi with serious injuries that still affect her today.

Having helped her former pen pal find work at the diner and a place at Summer Bay House, Marilyn has been determined to show him that he deserves another chance. Convincing Alf (Ray Meagher) has proved more difficult, even after he agreed to let Zane move in.

Last week, Alf admitted that he intended to miss wife Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) birthday in Merimbula rather than leave Maz alone in the house with Zane.

It took an intervention from Marilyn, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) to persuade him to reconsider, though Alf told them he’d be heading straight back at the first sign of trouble.

This week, Marilyn gives Alf a birthday gift to take with him for Martha, stating it’s from herself and Zane.

However, Zane is uneasy about having his name attached to a present he hasn’t paid for, and insists on giving Marilyn the money.

Alf makes one last effort to put his mind at rest by asking caravan park resident Mali (Kyle Shilling) to watch out for Marilyn whilst he’s away.

Before leaving the house, he also asks Zane to promise that he’ll keep doing the right thing.

Zane gives him his word, but after Alf heads off to Merimbula, Marilyn notices that something is troubling Zane. When she encourages him to talk, he admits that he isn’t sure he deserves the faith they’re placing in him.

He may be free to rebuild his life, but Heidi is still living with the consequences of his actions.

Having seen how well Zane can express himself in his letters, Marilyn suggests that he write to Heidi and apologise. Yet when he tries to put his feelings on paper, he struggles to find anything that seems enough.

Marilyn stays with him as he wrestles with the task, and Zane eventually admits that no apology could convey how guilty he feels. Rather than seeing that as a reason to give up, Maz encourages him to make it his opening.

With her support, Zane finally writes the letter, but still needs reassurance that he should actually post it.

Once he’s done so, Marilyn, Leah and Justin all offer their support, though Leah privately wonders whether it was wise to contact Heidi.

Zane remains anxious too, prompting Marilyn to find ways to lift his spirits. At the diner, she quietly tops up the tip jar, leaving him pleased with the takings, before suggesting they concentrate on preparing for his Driver Knowledge Test.

Whilst the pair spend the evening studying, Leah shares her misgivings with Justin. Thinking about how she would feel if Theo’s murderer wrote to her, she questions whether an apology is something Heidi would actually want to receive.

The next morning, Zane heads off to take his test, but Marilyn has picked up on Leah and Justin’s unease. When she asks what’s wrong, Leah admits that she isn’t convinced sending the letter was the right thing to do.

Whilst Marilyn wanted to help Zane make amends, could her encouragement cause both Zane and Heidi more pain?

Also this week, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) struggles to accept Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) offer of help as his determination to save her threatens his own future.

Eden has had her family by her side since her potentially fatal aplastic anaemia diagnosis, with everyone eager to do whatever they can to help.

But whilst the prospect of a stem cell transplant has offered fresh hope, Eden’s concerned that brother Levi could jeopardise his own recovery by becoming her donor.

Last week, with blood transfusions providing only temporary relief, Amelia (Nicole da Silva) explained that a stem cell transplant could potentially cure Eden’s condition. First, however, they would need to find a suitable donor.

With siblings offering the best chance of a match, Levi and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) were eager to be tested, only for Abby to learn that her history of intravenous drug use ruled her out.

Eden reassured her younger sister that they still had Levi, but a closer look at the information leaflet revealed another problem, and she asked to see Levi urgently.

This week, when Levi returns to the hospital, Eden explains that his upcoming hand surgery means he won’t be able to donate whilst recovering, even if he turns out to be a match.

With the operation offering him a chance to repair the damage from his accident, she’s determined that her own treatment shouldn’t come at the expense of his recovery.

Levi is willing to postpone it, but Eden knows that delaying the procedure could jeopardise his chances of regaining the use of his hand and continuing his career.

Levi points out that he remains her best chance at finding a full match, but Eden responds it’s still only a 25% probability.

With only a limited window for his surgery, she refuses to let him make that sacrifice, as Cash watches on in disbelief.

Their disagreement ends with Levi storming out, leaving Eden hoping that Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) can talk some sense into him.

Yet Cash can’t bring himself to oppose something that could save his wife’s life, and pointedly tells her that he will not stop fighting.

When he and Levi speak privately, they agree that they still want to pursue the possibility of a donation. However, Levi points out that even if he is compatible, Eden still has the legal right to refuse his stem cells, so they’ll need to change her mind before they can go ahead.

Meanwhile, Abby’s own inability to help weighs heavily on her. Breaking down to Mali on the beach, she feels that her sister is suffering because of mistakes she made in the past.

Mali reassures Abby that she couldn’t have known this would happen, before reminding her how much she can still do.

Bringing food and clean clothes, helping with everyday arrangements and offering emotional support would all ease the strain on Eden and Cash.

When Levi’s called back to the hospital, Eden tells him that she’s changed her mind and agrees to let him be tested. Whilst she’s still concerned about his recovery, she accepts that she can’t keep standing in the way of her family’s efforts to save her life.

Eden admits that she finds it difficult having everyone rearrange their lives around her illness. But Cash and Abby reassure her that they want to be there for her, reminding her that supporting one another through something like this is what family is for.

With Eden’s blessing, Levi has the blood test to establish whether he’s a suitable donor.

After everything the siblings have been through, will he be the match she needs?

Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 7th September (Episode 8784)

Mali gives Lacey a fresh perspective. David panics. Levi puts Eden first.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 8785)

Lacey confronts Amelia. Zane puts pen to paper. David is conflicted.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 8786)

Zane’s anxiety spikes. Lacey lashes out. Leah doubts Marilyn’s choices.

Thursday 10th September (Episodes 8787-8789)

Eden wants to go home. David and Lacey lock horns. Cash is hit hard by reality.

Cash and Levi hatch a plan. Amelia and David get cosy. Eden struggles with keeping her distance.

Eden asks Levi for the hard truth. Sonny steers clear of Tane. Mackenzie joins the family feast.