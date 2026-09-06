Ash Panesar returns to EastEnders later this year as role is recast

EastEnders has announced that Ash Panesar is returning to Albert Square this autumn – but there’ll be a new face in the role.

Ashneet ‘Ash’ Kaur Panesar is heading back to Walford three years after leaving the Square for a new life in Canada.

The character was previously played by Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who appeared as Ash between 2019 and 2023, but the role has now been recast, with newcomer Sakira Vel taking over.

Ash left Walford in March 2023 after accepting a job in Canada, despite her dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry) wanting her to remain close to the family following his release from prison.

At the time, Suki deliberately provoked her daughter into accepting the job, knowing that remaining in Walford would mean Ash sacrificing her own ambitions to appease Nish.

The BBC has confirmed that Ash will make her return this autumn, and while she’s only limited contact with the Panesar family during her time away, plenty has changed in the three-and-a-half years since she packed her bags.

With Suki previously at odds with daughter Ash over her disapproval of her relationship with Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra), perhaps the biggest surprise awaiting Ash when she returns will be the transformation in Suki’s personal life.

When Ash left Walford in 2023, Suki was trapped in her abusive marriage to Ash’s dad Nish and secretly in love with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Ash was unaware of the true extent of their relationship, although Eve actually played a part in healing the rift between mother and daughter on Ash’s final day in Walford.

In the years since, Suki has finally escaped Nish and openly embraced her relationship with Eve, marrying her on New Year’s Day 2025. Although Nish made one final attempt to destroy their happiness, both women survived while Nish was killed.

It should provide plenty of scope for the “unresolved tensions” teased by EastEnders boss Ben Wadey.

Ash hasn’t been entirely forgotten during her absence. Last year, Suki learned that her daughter had become engaged in Canada to a woman named Gigi, with Vinny travelling across the Atlantic to attend her engagement party.

Sakira Vel will make her television debut in the role.

Speaking about joining the soap, Sakira said: “When I got the call offering me the role, I don’t think I could truly believe it until I finally made it onto the Square! EastEnders is an absolute television icon, and the show was essentially the backdrop to my childhood.

“Taking on the role of Ash is a real honour and I cannot wait for the audience to see what we have in store as she dives straight into the Panesar family chaos.”

Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “We’re delighted to welcome Ash back to Walford and to have Sakira Vel join the EastEnders cast.

“With unresolved tensions still simmering between Ash and her family, her unexpected return is set to create new challenges for the Panesar family.”

Ash Panesar returns to EastEnders this autumn.