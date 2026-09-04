6 Emmerdale Spoilers as Sarah learns the truth about Leyla – 7th to 11th September

Next week on Emmerdale, Sarah’s world falls apart as Charity is jailed, Nicola’s left with more fallout from Jimmy’s secrets, and Robert plots a double takeover.

1) Sarah faces the devastating truth about Leyla

Sarah’s (Katie Hill) world is shattered next week, after Charity’s (Emma Atkins) reveal that baby Leyla isn’t actually her biological daughter.

Sarah and husband Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) believed that Leyla was their child, carried by Charity as their surrogate. However, Charity has known for months that Leyla is actually her daughter with Ross (Michael Parr), following their one-night stand.

Charity’s determination to protect the secret ultimately left her vulnerable to Dr Todd (Caroline Harker), who discovered the truth shortly after Leyla’s birth and used it to blackmail her.

The story took another tragic turn when Sarah overheard Charity confronting Todd about raping her. Horrified by what she had learnt, Sarah pushed Todd away, causing her to fall and suffer a fatal head injury.

Charity immediately claimed responsibility for Todd’s death, believing that Sarah needed to remain free to raise Leyla.

Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) helped them construct a false account of what happened, but forensic evidence has now undermined their story.

In tonight’s episode, Sarah finally admitted the truth to Mack (Lawrence Robb) as the police’s case against Charity strengthened.

“It’s been eating her up,” Katie Hill told EverySoap in an exclusive interview. “All the Dingles are questioning her asking if something’s going on, then she has the conversation with Bear. This makes her go ‘I need to tell someone about this, I can’t bottle it up any more. Mack knows something is up and has been questioning her, and so she just breaks.”

When Charity returned home after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, Sarah decided that she could no longer allow her gran to take the blame and set off for the police station.

Charity followed her outside and desperately tried to stop her, insisting that she deserved to go to prison after the damage her lies had caused. Sarah countered that Charity had at least given her the one thing she had always wanted—Leyla.

Unable to maintain the deception any longer, Charity revealed that Leyla isn’t Sarah’s daughter, but her own.

As the story continues on Monday, Sarah is left devastated as she begins to absorb the full extent of Charity’s betrayal.

“I think it will destroy her whole world,” Katie explained to us as she teased the repercussions. “Her little baby bubble with Jacob, everything will be ripped apart. And I can’t imagine it’ll leave Charity and Sarah in a good place!”

“It’s going to test them,” producer Sophie Roper later explained to EverySoap and other press.

“This is the ultimate betrayal and this is a relationship and a dynamic where they are so important in each other’s lives. There’s so much trust and love and respect that ultimately, I think it will test both of those characters in ways that we’ve never seen before.”

Despite learning the truth about her baby’s parentage, Katie doesn’t believe Sarah’s feelings towards Leyla will change.

“It’s a massive thing because, obviously, she has raised this baby since she was born,” Katie adds. “That love can’t just go away like that. Obviously, the biological side of things have changed, but you don’t just stop loving a child that you’ve raised.”

“You definitely see that it affects her relationship with Jacob, because Sarah’s just shutting off completely,” Katie revealed.

“She doesn’t want to talk to him, so she’s just been avoidant, and obviously Jacob doesn’t know what’s gone on, so he’s sort of thinking, ‘Am I doing anything wrong?’ So yeah, we’ll see them have a little bit of a rocky period.”

The revelation does mean another complicated relationship to add to the Dingle family tree however, a fact which wasn’t lost on Katie when we brought it up.

“I didn’t even think about it for a long time, until someone said to me, ‘Sarah’s breastfeeding her auntie,’” Katie exclaimed. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really, really weird!’”

2) Charity turns to Cain from behind bars

Following the events of Monday, Charity’s legal situation takes a far more serious turn later in the week, when the charge against her is upgraded to murder.

Now behind bars and fearing that she’s finally run out of options, Charity turns to a promise Cain (Jeff Hordley) made during their special two-hander episode back in March.

After Charity offered Cain some much-needed advice and agreed to keep quiet about his attempt to kiss her, he expressed his hope that he could return the favour someday. Charity warned that he might have to honour that offer sooner than expected.

“Just make sure you remember this—because if I ever end up making a horrible, massive mistake, well you best go easy on me,” Charity told him. “Maybe one day soon I might need you.”

Cain responded by giving Charity his St Christopher necklace, providing her with a physical reminder of the promise between them.

“It’s a symbol of protection and I want you to have it,” Cain explained. “Whenever the time comes that you need me, give it me back and I promise I will be there for you.”

That time arrives on Thursday, when Charity instructs Mack to retrieve the St Christopher and deliver it to Cain.

As Cain’s handed the necklace at Wishing Well, the message is clear. Charity is calling in the favour he owes her, and knows exactly what she expects him to do.

The following day, Charity shocks Cain when he visits her in prison—but what does her plan involve, and can he keep the promise he made?

3) Nicola’s dealt a further blow

Nicola’s (Nicola Wheeler) grief over Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) death takes another painful turn next week, as she discovers that he left her and their children facing financial ruin.

Jimmy died after his vehicle crashed into Joe (Ned Porteous) and Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) wedding marquee. Nicola remained beside him during his final moments, when he presented her with an eternity ring and the couple imagined renewing their wedding vows.

However, Nicola had barely begun to process her loss when Jimmy’s ex-wife Sadie (Patsy Kensit) arrived in the village, claiming that she and Jimmy had been secretly together for three years.

Nicola initially dismissed Sadie as a liar, but began to doubt her marriage after Sadie produced photographs of herself with Jimmy and demonstrated a knowledge of the King children’s lives.

The £5,000 found in Jimmy’s car following the crash had already raised further questions about the life he had been leading.

“The money posed a problem because obviously it looks exceptionally suspicious, and it was money that they just didn’t have,” Nicola tells us. “Was he involved in something? What was the money for?”

Sadie went on to claim that Jimmy intended to use the cash to buy her a designer handbag, apparently having already booked a lavish hotel getaway for them both.

Faced with the apparent evidence, Nicola reluctantly accepted that Jimmy had deceived both of them and later allowed Sadie to help arrange his funeral.

However, Sadie’s motives were thrown into question when she used Nicola’s absence from Victoria Cottage to let herself in and search through the cupboards.

Nicola returned unexpectedly and caught her inside the house, demanding to know what she was doing.

Next week, Nicola’s worries over the cost of Jimmy’s funeral lead her to examine the family’s finances more closely.

Elliot (Luca Hoyle) has already told Nicola that he no longer wants to attend the prestigious University of St Andrews as planned. Instead, he hoped to honour Jimmy’s long-held wish that one of his sons would eventually take over the haulage firm, in order to help out financially and look after Nicola.

“She wants him to get an education,” Nicola explains. “But instead she says, ‘Okay, I’ll go and talk to Caleb.’”

But when Nicola approaches Caleb (William Ash) about Elliot inheriting Jimmy’s shares, he reveals that Jimmy secretly sold his stake in the firm to him and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) for £150,000 shortly before his death.

Jimmy had requested the payment in cash to avoid paying tax and continued running the company to maintain the pretence that he still owned it.

“So Nicola thinks, ‘Okay, he didn’t tell me about this, but I’ll go to the bank,’” Nicola continues. “And then Caleb reveals he sold it in cash. Has he left the money anywhere? No. So she upturns the house looking for this money.”

Her search for the missing cash leads to an even more frightening discovery.

“Jimmy has always been in charge of the mortgage,” Nicola reveals. “He’s remortgaged without telling her, and they’re in arrears with the remortgaging. So she’s skint, and there’s £150,000 missing.”

The consequences for Nicola and the children are terrifying.

“They’re brassic,” Nicola adds. “She’s literally fearing that they’re going to have to leave.”

By the end of the week, with the £150,000 still nowhere to be found, Nicola continues to struggle with the scale of the financial crisis Jimmy left behind.

“I think the problem is, as well, once she starts discovering what’s been going on, the grieving process stops,” Nicola explains. “Suddenly she’s thrown into doubting her husband. She doesn’t know who he is any more because none of this was apparent to her.”

“And so she pretty much stops grieving. Her grief very quickly turns to anger, which then turns to hatred.”

4) Robert plots a double takeover

Elsewhere in the village, Robert (Ryan Hawley) tries to take advantage of Joe’s grief next week, as he secretly plots to regain Emmerdale Farm.

But the farm isn’t the only village business he has his eye on.

Earlier this year, Joe used footage of Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing John (Oliver Farnworth) to blackmail her and Robert into selling their share to the Tates.

Desperate to protect his sister, Robert was forced to plant identity documents at Butlers, leading to Moira (Natalie J Robb) being arrested on suspicion of involvement in Celia’s (Jaye Griffiths) human trafficking operation.

Robert and Aaron (Danny Miller) have since remained at Emmerdale Farm as tenant farmers, but simply being allowed to work the land is clearly not enough for him.

His attachment to the farm was laid bare when Aaron found him in Annie’s Field where he’s uncovered the original Emmerdale Farm sign. Later restoring the sign to its former glory, renaming Butlers in the process, Robert made it clear that he was determined to reclaim the farming heritage his family had lost.

On Wednesday, Robert appears to put his hostility towards Joe aside by offering him a truce as he grieves following the death of Dawn. However, he has no intention of making peace and is secretly plotting to take back control of the farm.

Later, Robert lets Aaron in on the full scale of his plans, revealing that he also intends to take over The Hide from Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy).

Robert has clearly got big plans, but taking on Joe, Gabby and Laurel at the same time may prove easier said than done.

5) Joe makes a decision about his son

Meanwhile, Joe has kept his distance from his newborn son since Dawn’s death, unable to look at him without thinking about the woman he’s lost.

The baby was born prematurely in the aftermath of the wedding marquee disaster. Joe made it to Dawn’s bedside in time for the birth, before their son was transferred to the neonatal unit.

However, tragedy struck shortly afterwards when Dawn suffered a severe haemorrhage and died.

Joe has also cut Dawn’s children out of his life, cruelly telling them that they’re now Billy’s (Jay Kontzle) responsibility.

He has repeatedly refused to visit the neonatal unit, admitting last week that looking at his son only reminds him of what he believes the baby took from him, but Kim (Claire King) has remained determined that Joe can’t turn his back on the child forever.

On Thursday, Joe finally visits the hospital with Kim. As he looks at his tiny son inside the incubator, he reaches through and holds his hand.

Kim hopes that the moment marks the beginning of a breakthrough and that Joe may finally be ready to form a bond with his son.

Soon afterwards, however, Joe reveals that he has made a decision about the baby’s future.

What will Joe’s decision mean for his son?

6) Will Kev admit the truth to Lewis?

Also next week, Lewis (Bradley Riches) has cause for excitement, blissfully unaware that boyfriend Vinny (Bradley Johnson) recently admitted to causing the accident that led to Jimmy and Dawn’s deaths.

Vinny first confessed to Gabby that he’d inadvertently forced Jimmy off the road whilst distracted by their video call, but refused her demands to go to the police.

He then confided in Kev (Chris Coghill), who was furious and pointed out that seven children had lost parents because of him.

Kev is now left holding onto Vinny’s secret as Lewis tells him his exciting news on Monday, but will he be tempted to reveal all to his son?