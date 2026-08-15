Next week on Coronation Street, Todd’s friends worry for him as he helps a mysterious newcomer, Sarah faces fresh problems in prison, and Idris enlists Olly in a dangerous scheme.

1) Sarah’s prison ally turns against her

Sarah’s (Tina O’Brien) prison ordeal takes another dangerous turn next week, as the inmate she believed was looking out for her suddenly turns against her.

Her latest troubles come just as there’s a tentative thaw in her fractured friendship with Todd (Gareth Pierce), who has been keeping his distance since discovering the truth about Theo’s (James Cartwright) death.

Todd was devastated to learn that Sarah had killed his abusive ex and concealed what happened. Although he admitted that he still loved her, he told Sarah that he couldn’t have her in his life anymore.

Next week, Todd returns from Thailand to discover that Sarah has sent him a visiting order.

When he goes to see her, it’s clear that some of the hurt has begun to heal. Todd assures Sarah that she’s a good mate and he’ll always love her, before she reveals that she’s ended her relationship with Kit (Jacob Roberts) to stop him risking his police career on her behalf.

Later, Sarah’s situation takes a worrying turn when Kacey (Emma Matthews) arrives at her cell in tears.

Kacey explains that her son has been arrested for armed robbery and begs Sarah to speak to Kit in the hope that he can help.

Sarah points out that she and Kit are no longer together and there’s nothing she can do, but Kacey refuses to accept her answer and turns threatening.

Worried by the sudden change in her former ally, Sarah calls Todd and tells him what’s happening. He urges her to ask Kit for help, and warns that he’ll approach Kit himself if she refuses.

Todd follows through the next day and tells Kit that Sarah needs to see him urgently.

When Kit visits the prison, Sarah explains Kacey’s demands, but he refuses to get involved. Kit points out that helping Kacey could cost him his job and reminds Sarah that she ended their relationship precisely because she wanted him to stop risking his career for her.

With Kit unwilling to intervene, Sarah is left to face Kacey alone. Her threats soon turn violent, before she warns Sarah that if anything happens to her son, she’ll hold her personally responsible…

2) Kit feels sidelined as Adam steps in

Meanwhile, Kit’s efforts to support Harry (Joshua Leavy) hit another setback, as his increasingly unreliable behaviour leaves the Platts questioning whether he’s the right person to look after him.

Harry has struggled since Sarah was sent to prison, prompting Kit to stay at the flat and help Bethany (Lucy Fallon) care for him, despite the break-up with Sarah.

However, tensions quickly surfaced when Kit signed Harry up for a full week at Little Big Shotz without consulting him, stating he wouldn’t be available to care for him. Harry stormed into the bistro during Bethany’s date, declared that he hated Kit and insisted that he couldn’t tell him what to do because he wasn’t his dad.

Although Sarah later urged Harry over the phone to give Kit and Bethany some slack, he remains bad-tempered about attending Little Big Shotz next week.

Adam (Sam Robertson) eventually wins Harry round by suggesting that he could get the chance to take the lead in Bugsy Malone. Whilst his encouragement does the trick, Kit is left feeling as though he has failed.

Further trouble follows during the session when Harry is taunted about Sarah and retaliates by breaking Jake’s (Bobby Bradshaw) headphones.

Glenda (Jodie Prenger) repeatedly tries to contact Kit but receives no response, leaving Adam to take Harry back to Bethany.

Adam makes his feelings clear about Kit’s lack of responsibility, but it’s only later that a stressed Kit eventually returns. Will he accept that he has let everyone down and apologise?

The following day, Sarah calls Adam from prison and hears his concerns about the situation. Adam insists that Harry needs stability and warns that Kit is proving too unreliable to provide it.

Adam and Bethany then approach Kit with a possible solution, suggesting that Harry stay with Adam for the remainder of the school holidays so that they can share the responsibility of caring for him.

Kit takes offence at the proposal, but Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) steps in. Can she persuade him to agree?

Later in the week, Adam takes Harry to the holiday club, where newcomer Lottie (Emma-Grace Arends) introduces herself and reveals that her son will soon be starting at Bessie Street Juniors.

3) Richie puts pressure on Tim

Lucy’s (Anya Dewin) determination to see her dad puts further strain on Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally (Sally Dynevor) next week, just as it seems she may be starting to settle into life at No.4.

Tim arranged for his cousin’s daughter to stay with them last week after her foster placement fell through, but the move proved difficult from the outset.

Lucy remains convinced that Richie (Nathan Sussex) killed her mum in self-defence and has fiercely defended his actions, claiming that she witnessed Rachel attacking him.

Her distress also led to a confrontation with Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner), whom she grabbed during an argument. Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) was left with a deep scratch on her arm when she stepped in to separate them.

Afterwards, Lucy questioned why Richie had returned home when he had been trying to get away from Rachel and asked Tim whether her dad had said anything before he left.

Tim hid the fact that he had encouraged Richie to go back and repair his marriage, prompting Sally to warn that lying to Lucy was a mistake.

Convinced that Tim and Sally wouldn’t want her after everything that had happened, Lucy declared that she would soon be alone again.

Next week, Shona (Julia Goulding) hopes the girls can make amends and suggests that she and Sally arrange a lunch for them.

Lily offers Lucy a heartfelt letter of apology and explains that she understands some of what she’s experiencing, as her own mum has also died.

The shared loss appears to help to bring the girls together, and an encouraged Sally hugs Lucy before suggesting that she and Lily could become best friends.

However, Lucy’s resentment resurfaces the following day as Sally and Tim reassure Brody (Ryan Mulvey) that Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice (Molly Kilduff) can visit their mum once they return from Spain.

Lucy struggles with the unfairness of their situation when she remains unable to see Richie. She pleads with Tim to let her speak to her dad on the phone, but he refuses.

Angry and upset, Lucy lashes out and won’t join the family for tea, leaving Tim and Sally to admit that they may be completely out of their depth.

The uncertainty over Lucy’s future grows when Tim receives another call from social services. He breaks the news to Sally that new foster parents have been found and Lucy is due to meet them the following day.

Meanwhile, Tim receives a visiting order of his own from Richie and heads to the prison to see him.

Richie begs Tim to support his claim that he acted in self-defence, arguing that it’s his only chance of escaping a prison sentence, but Tim refuses to lie for his cousin.

Richie quickly loses his temper and reminds him that he only returned to the family home because Tim encouraged him to go back and repair his marriage.

Later in the week, Joanie and Shanice return from Spain, but an innocent accident exposes just how deeply affected Lucy remains.

When Tim sends a pan crashing to the floor, the sudden noise makes Lucy jump out of her skin and she retreats to the garden.

Tim follows and gently assures Lucy that No.4 is her home just as much as it is anyone else’s.

4) George drops Christina from his getaway plans

Christina’s (Amy Robbins) struggle with her spending addiction causes fresh trouble with George (Tony Maudsley) next week, when he discovers that she has been splashing out again.

George recently learned that Christina had fraudulently opened credit cards in other people’s names to fund her shopping habit.

Christina admitted that her addiction had returned during a stressful period and agreed to attend a support group, with George standing by her as she began trying to address the problem.

However, further parcels soon began arriving at No.11. When Christina confessed to Todd that she still hadn’t brought her spending under control, he reluctantly covered for her but warned that he wouldn’t keep hiding the truth from George.

Next week, Christina and George are excitedly preparing for a trip to Somerset, where they plan to visit some of his cousins. But their plans fall apart when Todd reveals that Christina has been on another spending spree.

Angry that she has continued keeping secrets from him, George tells Christina that she is no longer welcome to accompany him to Somerset.

The following evening, Christina joins Todd, James (Jason Callender) and Sean (Antony Cotton) for drinks in the Rovers.

However, she can’t relax whilst she’s so concerned about George and soon leaves the others to continue without her.

5) Idris recruits Olly for a risky plot

Idris (Junade Khan) turns to a secret poker game in an attempt to raise the money he needs to buy into Speed Daal next week.

Alya (Sair Khan) recently decided to sell her share of the restaurant so that she could concentrate on her legal career, and Idris quickly made it clear that he wanted to take her place.

When another prospective buyer, Gavin, showed an interest, Idris issued him with a thinly veiled threat and succeeded in frightening him away. Idris then offered Alya £35,000 in cash for her share, but she was unimpressed that his bid fell £15,000 short of her asking price.

Next week, Adam advises Alya to reject Idris’s offer and refuse to settle for less than the full amount. Alya follows his advice and tells Idris that she wants £50,000, leaving him to decide whether to meet her price or walk away.

“Adam has never liked Idris , so I don’t think he’ll ever win him over,” Junade Khan tells us.

“Adam is encouraging Alya to stick to her guns, so Idris has to operate in the shadows. He is constantly trying to get her to one side to talk secretly, because as soon as Adam is involved, his plans are usually at risk.”

As Idris considers his next move, Sam (Jude Riordan) joins him for a game of chess at Speed Daal.

When Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) mentions that he used to be an enthusiastic poker player, the revelation gives Idris a new idea.

Idris later admits to Leanne (Jane Danson) that he’s struggling to find the remaining £15,000 he needs. Keen to help, Leanne offers to lend him £5,000 towards the purchase.

However, Idris has another plan for securing the rest of the money. He books Speed Daal for a private event and recruits Ollie and Lauren (Cait Fitton) to help him stage a poker night.

Idris makes it clear that the game must be kept secret from both Alya and Leanne—but what exactly is he planning?

6) Will Idris make an enemy of Fiona?

Idris puts his plan into action by asking Ollie to join the poker game as his secret weapon. He promises to provide Ollie with the money to play and ensure that the game is rigged in his favour, with Ollie receiving a share of whatever they win.

But as Lauren and Brody prepare Speed Daal for the event, Lauren overhears Idris explaining the arrangement.

Concerned about what Ollie is getting himself into, she warns him that he could face serious consequences if the other players discover that he’s cheating.

The guest list then expands when Brody tells Kit about the poker night. Kit arrives at Speed Daal and talks a reluctant Idris into allowing him to join the game.

As the players take their seats, one of them turns out to be Fiona Morley (Sara Poyzer). Fiona immediately raises the pressure by demanding that they double the stakes.

With the cards dealt, Idris keeps a close watch on Ollie, whilst Brody secretly helps himself to shots behind the bar.

The other players gradually fold until only Ollie and Fiona remain. Ollie defeats her with ease, leaving Fiona furious and Idris relieved that his scheme has paid off.

However, Idris’s celebrations are short-lived when he discovers that Brody has been stealing drinks.

Idris angrily confronts him, but the intoxicated Brody retaliates by revealing the truth to Leanne. He lets slip that Idris arranged a poker game and used the money she lent him to bankroll Ollie.

Leanne doesn’t take kindly to the news, and the following day when she finds Idris waiting outside Speed Daal, she orders him to stay away from her restaurant.

When Idris follows her, Leanne angrily accuses him of gambling with her money. Idris insists that the cash was never in danger because he had fixed the game to ensure Ollie won—but will that explanation be enough to secure her forgiveness?

Later, Fiona returns to Speed Daal and is startled to discover that the man who defeated her at poker is actually the restaurant’s chef…

Has Idris bitten off more than he can chew when it comes to Fiona?

“He’s definitely underestimated the situation,” Junade adds. “He knows how to ‘dip his toe in the water’ and isn’t scared of mixing in dangerous circles, but he’s playing a risky game. I get the impression he is aware of her and the people she mixes with but he may have underestimated her.“

7) Newcomer Celeste has big plans

A mysterious newcomer, Celeste (Frances Barber), arrives in Weatherfield next week, but it soon becomes clear she’s hiding devastating news.

Glenda and Todd spot Celeste knocking at No.7 and explain that both Bernie and Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) are away. Unable to see them, Celeste heads off without revealing why she called.

Later, Celeste approaches Todd as he closes the undertakers and explains that she wants to organise a funeral. Rather than discussing the details there, she suggests that they continue their conversation over a drink.

The following day, Celeste returns to the undertakers with her driver, Fraser (Chris Grahamson), to finalise the arrangements.

When she gets Todd alone, Celeste reveals that the funeral she is planning is her own. She has been told that she has only six weeks to live and wants to ensure that everything is organised before her death.

8) Todd plans to humiliate Glenda

Later in the week, Todd risks alienating his friends as their concerns over his heavy drinking prompt him to devise a cruel plan against Glenda.

As Todd helps Celeste plan a Dolly Parton-themed funeral service, Glenda takes an immediate shine to Fraser and invites him to join her for a drink in the Rovers.

Once Celeste has finished making the arrangements, she collects Fraser from the pub. Glenda is thrilled when he gives her his phone number and agrees to go on a date with her the following day.

Todd then announces that he’s heading to Canal Street for a night out, with Christina insisting on accompanying him.

The following day, Glenda, Mary (Patti Clare) and Christina confront Todd over the amount he has been drinking since returning from Thailand.

Glenda warns Todd that his behaviour is driving people away and that he won’t have any friends left if he continues treating them so badly.

Todd is later given an unexpected opportunity to retaliate when Celeste visits the undertakers and reveals that Fraser is gay.

Realising that Glenda has misunderstood Fraser’s intentions, Todd begins plotting a way to humiliate her…

9) Nina’s offered a fresh start

Over at the café, Nina (Mollie Gallagher) receives some unexpected career news after travelling to Whitby for an interview at an art gallery.

Last week, Nina told Roy (David Neilson) that her friend Beattie worked at the gallery, and believed she would be perfect for a role that had just become available.

With Roy encouraging her to take the opportunity, Nina applied for the position and secured an interview.

When she returns from the goth capital next week, Nina is convinced that the meeting went badly and tells Roy that she has no chance of getting the job.

However, her pessimism proves unfounded later in the Rovers, when she receives a message from Ruby at the gallery offering her the position!

10) Will’s family support him on results day

Also next week, Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) is disappointed when he receives his GCSE results.

Will’s education has been overshadowed by the traumatic events of the past year, which saw him groomed and abused by athletics coach Megan (Beth Nixon).

After initially struggling to accept what had happened, Will eventually found the courage to tell the truth at her trial and helped to secure her conviction.

In the back room of the Rovers, Will breaks the news to his family that he has managed to scrape a couple of passes in his exams, but failed the rest of his subjects.

Ben (Aaron McCusker) refuses to let him view the results as a failure and assures Will that they’re proud he managed to sit the exams at all after everything he has endured.

Can Ben’s words help put Will’s disappointment into perspective?

5 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 21st August Next week on Emmerdale, Dawn's tempted to eliminate Joe once and for all, Ruby gains the upper hand over Kev, and Jimmy hides the full extent of their financial crisis from Nicola. Read more...