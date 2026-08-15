Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn’s criminal pen pal arrives in Summer Bay

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn gets a shock when newcomer Zane arrives in Summer Bay looking for her, while David finally returns to work.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) has spent the past few weeks recovering after being accidentally shot by former rookie officer Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), who opened fire during a confrontation with a suspect and accidentally hit his sergeant.

Although David has physically recovered, he’s continued to relive the shooting and recently admitted that he was struggling with the trauma.

After eventually agreeing to undergo some sessions with counsellor Jared (Glenn Hazeldine), this week David’s delighted to be finally cleared to return to work.

Jo (Maddison Brown) still isn’t convinced that her dad’s ready, but David insists that he’s worked hard to reach this point.

Realising that she won’t change his mind, Jo asks Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to keep an eye on him during his first shift. When Lacey (Sophea Pennington) learns of David’s return the following morning, she shares her sister’s concerns.

Cash and his colleagues welcome David back to Yabbie Creek Police Station, where he immediately slips into his familiar no-nonsense manner.

But as David sits down in his office, he’s shaken when he opens a file on his desk to find Richie’s photo staring back at him, with crime scene photos bringing memories of the shooting flooding back.

He soon has something else to focus on when newly released prisoner Zane Talbot (Angus McColl) arrives at the station, and asks to transfer his parole arrangements to Summer Bay.

Having spent more than a decade locked up, Zane explains he was only 17 when he committed the crime that sent him to prison, although he had turned 18 by the time his case reached court and so was tried as an adult.

His record includes break-and-enter and grievous bodily harm with an offensive weapon, following a string of lesser offences.

When David asks how his offending began, Zane explains that his alcoholic father was violent and he rarely went home. He initially stole small items to survive, before a friend introduced him to housebreaking.

Despite his difficult childhood, Zane refuses to use it as an excuse and insists that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

He recently returned to live with his mother after being granted parole, but decided to move away when his presence brought unwanted attention to her home.

Zane explains that he’s chosen Summer Bay because a friend lives there whose support has helped him in recent times.

Although David believes in second chances, and wishes him well, he makes it clear that Zane will be sent straight back inside if he causes any trouble.

The identity of Zane’s mysterious friend is revealed when he later enters the diner and addresses Marilyn (Emily Symons) as Ms Chambers.

Confused by the unfamiliar customer, Marilyn jokes that nobody calls her that unless she’s in trouble.

However, she’s stunned when he introduces himself as Zane Talbot—the prisoner she’s apparently been exchanging letters with for more than a year!

Marilyn had no idea that her pen-pal was facing a parole hearing, let alone that he’d already been released, but Zane explains that he kept it from her because he feared letting her down if his application was rejected again.

He credits Marilyn’s letters with giving him the motivation to work towards his freedom, explaining that she never judged him and always assured him that she believed in him.

Marilyn modestly plays down her influence, but Zane insists that he couldn’t have made it through without her support.

Marilyn encourages him to call her Maz, but Zane prefers to address her respectfully as Ms Chambers.

Although a little thrown by his arrival, Marilyn welcomes the chance to finally meet her pen-pal and offers him a meal when she realises that he can’t afford to buy one.

However, the reunion takes an unexpected turn when Zane reveals that he isn’t merely visiting—he intends to make Summer Bay his new home!

To secure the transfer of his parole after leaving his mother’s, Zane needed to provide the police with a permanent address. Without consulting Marilyn, he used the return address from her letters and claimed that he’d be living with her.

Zane admits that providing false information could see him sent back to prison, leaving Marilyn with a difficult decision.

Although he offers to find somewhere else, Marilyn knows that he has no money and quickly comes up with a possible solution.

As the caravan park is covered by the same address as the house, Marilyn asks Alf (Ray Meagher) to let Zane stay in one of the vans until he gets back on his feet, with her paying for it.

Alf’s immediately curious about the stranger that Marilyn has offered to support, and is taken aback when she reveals that Zane has recently left prison and that they’re pen-pals.

Alf reluctantly provides Zane with a caravan, but his concerns deepen when he discovers that Marilyn has been writing to him for more than a year, and that Zane spent ten years behind bars.

Alf wants to know what crime could have resulted in such a lengthy sentence, but Marilyn tells him that he’ll have to ask Zane himself. Determined to give her friend the opportunity to rebuild his life, she takes him to settle into the caravan.

Zane soon begins trying to prove that he deserves his fresh start. He makes a polite impression on Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart), having already all about them from Marilyn’s letters, and helps pack away the coffee cart that evening.

Marilyn thanks Zane by offering him dinner, leading him to ask a wary Alf if he can join him at his table in the diner. Alf begrudgingly agrees, replying that it’s a free country.

Sensing Alf’s misgivings, Zane acknowledges that his criminal history gives him every reason to be suspicious. Having learnt that Alf is like a father to Marilyn, he promises to try to earn his trust and respect.

Will Summer Bay allow Zane to get the fresh start he needs?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th August (Episode 8762)

Levi’s life is on the edge.

Cash attempts a rescue.

Sonny and Dana are at odds.

Tuesday 18th August (Episode 8763)

Levi and Cash are out of options.

Mali’s against the clock.

Mackenzie, Abigail and Eden start to panic.

Wednesday 19th August (Episode 8764)

An ex-con arrives in the Bay.

Leah and Justin butt out.

David’s under the microscope.

Thursday 20th August (Episode 8765)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau’s temper reaches breaking point.

Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend.

David and Amelia clear the air.

Friday 21st August (Episode 8766)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau pleads his case.

David executes a search warrant.