Home and Away Spoilers – Beau hits Harper in shocking scenes

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Beau’s jealousy erupts into violence against Harper, as the police begin investigating his steroid operation.

Remi (Adam Rowland) recently discovered that Beau (Blake Richardson) had been supplying Sonny (Ryan Bown) with pills and forcing him to sell them to other gym-goers.

Although Remi persuaded his best mate to seek medical help, Sonny walked out of the hospital when Beau ordered him to meet two clients.

Unaware of the real reason for his disappearance, Dana (Ally Harris) was left humiliated when Sonny failed to arrive for the romantic proposal she had planned at the surf club.

Next week, John (Shane Withington) tries to reassure Dana that Sonny didn’t knowingly reject her proposal.

Although she initially vows never to reveal what she had planned, Dana soon confronts Sonny and tells him the truth.

His bewildered reaction only upsets her further, but Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) urges Sonny not to risk losing someone who continues to see the best in him.

Sonny later visits Dana and assures her that he would have turned up if he’d known what she was planning. When she asks what his answer would have been, Sonny admits that he doesn’t feel he deserves her and struggles to understand why she still loves him.

Admitting that he would have said yes, Sonny encourages her to ask him the question.

Still smarting from her first attempt, Dana initially hesitates, but eventually summons the courage to propose—and is overjoyed when Sonny accepts.

The couple share their news with friends at Salt, but Sonny soon slips away to complete another deal after one of Beau’s clients contacts him.

The following day, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) returns from her trip with Beau and Archie and insists that Dana and Sonny mark their engagement with a party that evening.

Beau’s annoyed—Archie has returned to Tane (Ethan Browne) and he expected to spend their child-free time alone—but she asks him to make an effort for her family.

Dana also invites Remi, who initially refuses and tells her to ask Sonny why. However, Justin (James Stewart) warns Remi against turning his back on his best mate and persuades him to attend.

During the party, Remi tries to establish how much Harper knows about Beau’s association with Sonny. She dismisses them as nothing more than gym buddies, before jokingly accusing Remi of being jealous and putting her arm around him.

Beau sees the exchange, abruptly leaves and summons Harper to Salt, where he accuses her of spending the evening chatting up “that millionaire guy”.

Back at the apartment, Dana speaks movingly about her difficult childhood and explains that Sonny makes her feel safe. She describes him as her soulmate, leaving Sonny consumed by guilt over the drug use and dealing he continues to hide from her.

When it’s his turn to speak, he can only raise a glass to his fiancée and promise that he’ll always love her.

After the other guests leave, Remi urges Sonny to confess before Dana discovers the truth from someone else. Sonny appears ready to come clean when she asks why he’d been so quiet, but loses his nerve and merely tells her how much he loves her.

The following morning, Remi discovers that Sonny still hasn’t confessed and gives him an ultimatum—tell Dana the truth or he’ll report the dealing to the police.

Meanwhile, Harper refuses to let Beau brush aside his behaviour at the party.

She admits that she should have discussed the celebration with him beforehand, but points out that he had no right to drag her away from her baby sister’s special night.

Beau’s temper suddenly explodes and he backhands Harper across the face, leaving her terrified!

As she retreats to her bedroom, Beau comes in and attempts to apologise. But it’s not long before he begins shifting the blame onto Harper, claiming that jealousy got the better of him and that she shouldn’t have raised their argument again.

Harper uses collecting Archie as a reason to leave, but concerned for her son’s safety, instead asks Tane to keep him for another day.

As Harper stares out to sea in shock, Beau turns up, having used the location-sharing app he previously persuaded her to install to track her down.

Back at the apartment, Beau blames his violence on his troubled childhood and pleads for another chance.

Harper’s quick to point out that she also endured a terrible upbringing and has never used it as an excuse to hurt anyone, but Beau continues his manipulation by insisting that he can’t change if she gives up on him.

At Flat Beach, Remi makes one final attempt to persuade Sonny to come clean, pointing out that he’s living under Beau’s control and lying to Dana every day. However, Sonny remains defiant and insists that revealing the truth would destroy his engagement.

True to his word, Remi heads to the police station and tells Cash that illegal steroids are being sold at Summer Bay Fit.

Cash explains that he can’t investigate an unofficial tip-off, leaving Remi with no choice but to make a formal statement identifying Beau as the supplier.

Remi keeps Sonny’s involvement out of his account, although Cash immediately suspects that he’s protecting his best mate.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) obtains a search warrant and refuses Cash’s request to warn Tane, fearing that the dealer could move their stash before officers arrive.

Whilst David prepares to lead the raid, Cash is sent to bring Beau in for questioning.

Cash arrives at the pier apartment just as Beau is pressuring Harper to give him another chance, leaving her confused when Cash reveals that Beau needs to accompany him to the station to answer question concerning illegal activity at the gym.

Meanwhile, Remi warns a stunned Tane that he’s reported Beau for dealing from the gym. Their conversation is cut short by the arrival of several police cars, as David and his officers descend on the surf club and begin clearing the gym.

With Beau facing questioning and Sonny still inside the premises as the police launch their search, what will they uncover?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th August (Episode 8762)

Levi’s life is on the edge.

Cash attempts a rescue.

Sonny and Dana are at odds.

Tuesday 18th August (Episode 8763)

Levi and Cash are out of options.

Mali’s against the clock.

Mackenzie, Abigail and Eden start to panic.

Wednesday 19th August (Episode 8764)

An ex-con arrives in the Bay.

Leah and Justin butt out.

David’s under the microscope.

Thursday 20th August (Episode 8765)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau’s temper reaches breaking point.

Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend.

David and Amelia clear the air.

Friday 21st August (Episode 8766)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau pleads his case.

David executes a search warrant.