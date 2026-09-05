Home and Away Spoilers – The battle to save Eden’s life begins

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Eden begins blood transfusions as the race to save her life begins, while David organises for Lacey and Jo to have dinner with Amelia – what could go wrong?

Weeks of exhaustion and dizzy spells for Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) led to a shocking diagnosis last week, after Eden collapsed in Salt.

Rushed to hospital with husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) by her side, Eden underwent a series of tests which revealed an abnormal heartbeat and low blood-cell counts.

When Cash later noticed extensive bruising across her back, Amelia (Nicole da Silva) arranged an urgent bone marrow biopsy.

The results revealed that Eden has aplastic anaemia—a rare and potentially fatal condition in which her bone marrow has stopped producing enough new blood cells.

Next week, Amelia begins blood transfusions to relieve Eden’s symptoms whilst they wait for a haematologist to determine the best course of treatment.

Cash then breaks the news to Eden’s siblings, Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto). Abby is initially relieved to hear that Eden does not have cancer, but quickly realises from Levi’s reaction that the diagnosis remains extremely serious.

At Eden’s bedside, Levi focuses on the positives. She’s young and otherwise healthy, and treatment for the disorder continues to improve. However, when the two are left alone later on, Eden admits that she’s terrified and asks her brother to promise that she will recover.

Levi can’t give her the reassurance she wants, but vows that the family will support her through whatever lies ahead.

After heading home to collect some clothes for Eden, Cash calls in at the police station to request some leave.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) initially explains that it’s a difficult time, but his attitude immediately changes when Cash reveals that Eden’s seriously ill.

When David tries to establish how much time he needs, Cash’s fear boils over and he declares that he’ll resign if necessary.

Rather than taking offence, David leads him into the interview room, where Cash admits that he’s terrified of losing his wife and blames himself for failing to notice her symptoms.

David reassures Cash that he mustn’t torture himself over what he missed and promises to arrange as much leave as he needs. He also checks that Cash has support around him and urges him to reach out if there’s anything else he can do.

Remi (Adam Rowland) also struggles with the news. After learning that Eden could die, he demands answers from Amelia and lashes out when she explains that they must wait for the specialist.

Remi later recalls how Eden supported him throughout his brain tumour and confesses to Mackenzie (Emily Weir) that he now feels powerless to return the favour, before apologising to Amelia for his behaviour.

Remi turns to whisky at Salt, and when he spots Amelia come in, he asks what it will take to make Eden better, telling her he’ll spare no expense. Amelia reminds him that neither money nor anger can produce an instant solution.

If he truly wants to help Eden, he needs to remain clear-headed and be ready to support her through the difficult days ahead.

Eden’s medical emergency also threatens to derail Amelia’s first official date with David.

After spending the night caring for Eden, Amelia loses track of time and leaves David waiting for breakfast at Salt. With his calls unanswered, David leaves a voicemail and returns to work.

Jo (Maddison Brown) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) spot their father leaving in his favourite shirt, and soon learn from Mac that whoever he was meeting failed to appear.

Whilst Jo believes Amelia must have a reasonable explanation, Lacey still doesn’t trust her dad’s new love interest, and suspects she’s playing games.

David’s conversation with Cash at the station provides the first clue to Amelia’s absence. When she finally calls and explains that a seriously ill patient has required her attention all night, David realises that she’s been caring for Eden.

He immediately understands, although he attempts to dismiss their missed breakfast as a casual catch-up—prompting Amelia to point out that she believed it was their first official date.

David later finds Amelia as she finishes her shift at the hospital and offers to find her something to eat. Despite having survived on little more than a stale muesli bar all night, Amelia decides that sleep can wait and joins him for fish and chips on the beach.

The relaxed setting soon puts the earlier confusion behind them. Amelia admits that, having initially struggled to imagine remaining in Summer Bay, she’s now reluctant to leave.

David understands the feeling, noting that the town has a habit of drawing people in.

Unfortunately, their date is interrupted when they run into Jo and Lacey. Amelia makes a quick exit, leaving David to face another interrogation from his daughters.

Although Lacey remains uneasy about seeing her father move on, Jo suggests that the problem is simply that Amelia is still a stranger to her.

David therefore arranges a dinner for all four of them at Salt.

Amelia jokes that meeting his daughters is even more intimidating than meeting someone’s parents, whilst David teases that she should reserve judgement on their new relationship until the meal is over.

The evening soon becomes livelier as Amelia recalls the unusual emergencies she encountered during a rural placement. She and Jo bond over their belief that full moons bring chaos to hospitals, whilst David is rather less convinced.

However, their easy rapport leaves Lacey feeling excluded. She privately acknowledges to David that he clearly likes Amelia and tells him that it is all right, but her discomfort suggests that accepting the new romance may take time.

Elsewhere, Zane (Angus McColl) is continuing to find his feet in Summer Bay following his release from prison.

Marilyn (Emily Symons)—who became Zane’s pen-pal during the final year of his decade-long sentence—believes he deserves a fresh start, but Alf (Ray Meagher) remains wary of having him under the same roof.

Next week, Marilyn helps Zane organise a phone, as well as a bank account and the paperwork he needs for his new job at the diner. With the practicalities taken care of, she encourages Alf to make an effort with their new housemate—but Alf suddenly finds plenty to occupy himself with at the surf club.

When he later chooses to eat at the diner rather than return home, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) accuses him of avoiding Zane. Alf insists that he’s only being cautious, prompting Leah and Marilyn to try and force a way for the two to spend some time together.

They stage a surprise lunch at Summer Bay House and strategically seat Zane beside Alf.

John (Shane Withington), who Marilyn deliberately excluded because of his own attitude towards Zane, soon turns up uninvited and inadvertently offers Alf a means of escape. However, Justin (James Stewart) escorts John away and leaves Alf to endure the rest of the gathering.

Afterwards, Zane can see that the lunch was a set-up and offers to move out, having realised that his presence is making Alf uncomfortable in his own home. Alf avoids answering directly and instead asks Zane to help him at the bait shop—the clearest indication yet that he may genuinely be prepared to give him a chance.

The time together appears to make a difference. The following morning, Alf thanks Zane for his help, accepts his offer of tea and advises him on joining the electoral roll.

He later admits to Justin that he may have judged Zane too quickly and concedes that Marilyn could be right about him, although he still intends to keep a close eye on the situation.

Zane is encouraged by the change and even considers using his first wages to buy a fishing rod from Alf’s shop.

However, Alf clearly isn’t ready to relax completely.

When Roo (Georgie Parker) phones and asks him to come to Merimbula for Martha’s birthday the following week, he claims that he has too much happening in Summer Bay to leave, something that Marilyn’s quick to pull him up on.

It seems Zane won’t be escaping Alf’s watchful eye just yet!

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th September (Episode 8777)

Remi is concerned for his friend.

David gets stood up.

Cash and Eden face an uncertain future.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 8778)

Jo and Lacey get to know Amelia.

Harper fears for her safety.

Remi drowns his sorrows.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 8779)

Sonny battles withdrawal.

Dana says goodbye.

Leah and Marilyn ambush Alf.

Thursday 10th September (Episode 8780)

Sonny’s world collapses.

Tane sets a trap.

David’s search for Beau ramps up.

Friday 11th September (Episode 8781)

Zane and Alf’s relationship begins to thaw.

Harper drops a bombshell.

Can Dana trust Sonny again?