Home and Away Spoilers – Tane tries to lure Beau out of hiding

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane comes up with a plan to prove Beau has broken his AVO, while Dana tells Sonny that it’s over between them.

Beau (Blake Richardson) was finally arrested last week, after Harper (Jessica Redmayne) turned against him and confirmed that he had assaulted her.

Her statement added to the evidence already provided by Sonny (Ryan Bown), who admitted that Beau had supplied him with steroids before pressuring him into dealing the drugs through the gym.

However, Beau was subsequently released on bail, with an apprehended violence order preventing him from approaching Harper or returning to Summer Bay.

Harper and Archie have since remained at the Parata house with Tane (Ethan Browne), whilst Sonny has been given one final chance by Dana (Ally Harris), having promised never to touch drugs or lie to her again.

Next week, knowing how effective AVOs tend to be in Summer Bay, Tane is taking no chances and repeatedly checks that every door at home is locked. Harper understands his concern, but is desperate to regain some normality takes Archie for a walk.

Tane insists on accompanying them, and whilst walking near Flat Beach, Harper points out that she can still see Beau’s whereabouts through the location-sharing app he pressured her into installing.

She briefly reconnects and finds him at his home in the city, but Tane’s alarmed that doing so may also have revealed her own location.

Harper believes Beau may finally be respecting the AVO and decides that she and Archie should return home the following morning.

However, her confidence disappears when she checks the app again and discovers that Beau’s phone is now in Summer Bay.

Harper immediately contacts the police, but they’re unable to act on the app alone, as the location of Beau’s phone doesn’t prove that he’s personally breached the order.

With officers unable to find him, Tane decides that Harper and Archie must leave the Bay.

Luckily, as ever, there’s another member of the Parata whānau on hand, as he arranges for them to stay at an empty property belonging to his cousin Matiu.

Dana is torn between accompanying her sister and remaining with Sonny, who’s suffering badly from withdrawal. Knowing that Sonny needs her support, she reluctantly stays behind.

Before Harper leaves, Tane suggests that they swap phones to prevent Beau from tracking her journey.

However, once Harper and Archie are safely away, Tane uses her phone to send Beau a message supposedly from Harper, pretending that she wants to meet and discuss their relationship.

While Tane attempts to draw Beau out of hiding, Sonny finds himself pulled back towards the drugs. After Dana leaves him alone to visit Harper, he returns to the gym and retrieves the steroids he had hidden there.

Sonny takes the pills home, only for Dana to arrive unexpectedly. As she demands to see what Sonny hurriedly concealed inside his bag when she walked in, a bottle of steroids falls out and smashes across the floor, confirming that he’s broken his promise already.

As Dana storms out, Sonny follows her outside and blames his relapse on the severity of his withdrawal, but she points out that he had plenty of time to reconsider during his trip to the gym.

Having stayed in Summer Bay to support him rather than leaving with Harper, Dana feels utterly betrayed.

Neither of them realise that Beau is sitting nearby in his car, watching their argument.

Once Dana has walked away, Beau lets himself into the pier apartment with the spare key and confronts Sonny.

He demands to know where Harper has gone, before revealing that he wants Sonny to retract his police statement and claim that he invented the allegations against him.

This time, Sonny refuses to be intimidated, condemning Beau for abusing Harper, arranging the attack on Remi (Adam Rowland) and drawing him into the steroid operation.

Beau threatens even worse consequences if Sonny testifies, but Sonny points out that his life has already hit rock bottom. With nothing left to lose, he vows to tell the truth in court.

After Beau leaves, Sonny disposes of his remaining pills, whilst Dana spends the night at Tane’s house.

Meanwhile, Beau takes the bait and agrees to meet ‘Harper’ the following morning. Tane informs David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) of his plan, allowing the police to take control of the operation.

Beau arrives at the meeting place carrying flowers, but immediately flees when Tane appears instead of Harper.

His escape is blocked by several police cars, and Tane wrestles him to the ground before resisting Beau’s attempts to provoke him into throwing a punch.

David arrests Beau for breaching the AVO, but Tane has one final warning for him at the station—if he ever approaches Harper or Archie again, he won’t involve the police.

When Beau objects to the threat, David dryly insists that he didn’t hear anything.

Although Beau is now behind bars, Sonny’s relationship is less easily repaired. Dana returns later that morning to collect her belongings and explains that the steroids are no longer the only issue—Sonny has lied so easily that she doesn’t believe she’ll ever trust him again.

Unable to see a way past his repeated betrayals, Dana tells Sonny that their relationship is over.

She takes her bags outside, where Tane is waiting with his car. Sonny follows and makes one final plea, but Dana tells Tane to drive, and he takes her to Harper’s safe house.

There, Dana tells her sister that she’s ended things with Sonny.

Surprisingly, Harper encourages her to reconsider, pointing out that Sonny originally became dependent on steroids because he was desperate to recover from his injuries.

Back in Summer Bay, a heartbroken Sonny breaks down in front of Remi, convinced that he’s lost the woman he planned to marry.

Dana later asks Remi whether he genuinely believes his friend can change. Remi insists that Sonny wants nothing more than to spend the rest of his life with her, prompting Dana to return home and agree that they can try to work through their problems.

However, Dana chooses to spend the night in Harper’s room and makes it clear that they still have a great deal to discuss.

Back at the safe house, Tane learns that Beau is being held on remand and that his latest threats have been added to the charges against him, with prosecutors intending to seek the maximum sentence.

Tane believes that Harper and Archie can finally return home, but Harper remains terrified that Beau will eventually be released.

After lying awake all night, she drops a bombshell on Tane—she can’t return to Summer Bay.

Meanwhile, Dana emerges from Harper’s room to find Sonny swallowing some pills and immediately assumes the worst. Has Sonny thrown away his final chance with Dana already?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th September (Episode 8777)

Remi is concerned for his friend.

David gets stood up.

Cash and Eden face an uncertain future.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 8778)

Jo and Lacey get to know Amelia.

Harper fears for her safety.

Remi drowns his sorrows.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 8779)

Sonny battles withdrawal.

Dana says goodbye.

Leah and Marilyn ambush Alf.

Thursday 10th September (Episode 8780)

Sonny’s world collapses.

Tane sets a trap.

David’s search for Beau ramps up.

Friday 11th September (Episode 8781)

Zane and Alf’s relationship begins to thaw.

Harper drops a bombshell.

Can Dana trust Sonny again?

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