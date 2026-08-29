Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Eden’s future is uncertain after a frightening diagnosis, while Harper finally tells the police about Beau’s abuse.

Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) recent health concerns take a frightening turn next week, when she collapses and receives a potentially fatal diagnosis.

The first sign that something was wrong came after Eden returned from a girls’ trip to the city with her sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

She blamed her exhaustion on a late night and one glass of wine too many, but Abby became concerned when Eden later suffered an unexpected nosebleed at Salt.

As Eden had never experienced one before, Abby urged her to seek medical advice. However, Eden dismissed the incident and refused to trouble her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey), who was already dealing with his own hand injury.

Eden’s appearance was also noted when she visited Remi (Adam Rowland) in hospital following his attack.

Despite his own injuries, Remi remarked that she looked worse than he did, but Eden blamed it on the stress of everything going on.

Next week, Eden suffers another dizzy spell whilst serving Sonny (Ryan Bown) at Salt, but once again insists that she simply needs some water.

Later in the week, Mac rewards Eden and Abby for their hard work by allowing them to finish early. However, as they prepare to leave, Eden suffers another dizzy spell and dismisses it as the result of a long day.

Abby remains unconvinced by Eden’s attempts to play down her symptoms and begins researching possible explanations. After she raises the possibility that Eden could be pregnant, Eden reluctantly agrees to take a test.

Abby offers to cover Eden’s morning shift the next day, giving her the chance to do the test. Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) remains unaware of what’s going on and heads to Salt to collect breakfast, where Mac asks how Eden is feeling after seeing Abby arrive in her place.

The question catches Cash off guard, as Eden hasn’t mentioned anything about being unwell.

By the time Cash returns home, Eden has discovered that the test is negative. When he mentions Mac’s concern and asks why she cancelled her shift, Eden simply blames a long week.

Cash jokingly concludes that she’s thrown a sickie to spend the day with him, and Eden doesn’t correct his misunderstanding.

Feeling better later, Eden returns to Salt and offers to work the remainder of her shift. She confirms the test result to Abby, who points out that it doesn’t explain her other symptoms.

Eden insists that people sometimes feel tired or under the weather and promises to contact a doctor if she hasn’t improved within a week.

When Cash later arrives at Salt, Eden asks him to stay for a drink. Mac points out that Abby is already covering the shift and encourages Eden to finish early so that she and Cash can spend some time together.

However, Eden’s condition deteriorates before they can leave. As she and Cash discuss heading out for lunch and a walk on the beach, she’s hit by another wave of dizziness.

Eden initially assures both Cash and Mac that she’s fine, but moments later she collapses into her husband’s arms.

Cash shouts for someone to call an ambulance and desperately tries to wake Eden as she remains unresponsive.

At Northern Districts Hospital, Amelia (Nicole da Silva) initially struggles to establish what caused the collapse, as Eden continues to insist that she’s merely been tired.

When Abby arrives with Levi and Mac, she reveals that Eden has been exhausted for a couple of weeks and recently suffered a nosebleed.

Cash is stunned that Eden kept the symptoms from him, but there’s more worrying news when an ECG detects a run of abnormal heartbeats. Eden then admits that she has also experienced some shortness of breath at work.

Cash becomes increasingly distressed as he demands immediate answers from Amelia, forcing Amelia to ask him to step outside for some fresh air.

Levi then explains to Amelia that Cash’s reaction comes from the trauma of losing his sister at the same hospital, where he was ultimately forced to switch off her life support.

Cash later returns and apologises, but refuses to leave Eden’s side as she’s admitted overnight for further tests.

Whilst helping Eden fasten her hospital gown, Cash notices a series of bruises across her back.

Eden is alarmed, having been completely unaware that they were there, and Cash immediately fetches Amelia.

When Amelia examines her, Cash insists that the bruises weren’t there the previous night. Eden asks whether they could be connected to her collapse, and Amelia confirms that they fit with the results of her blood tests.

Eden’s red and white cell counts are both low, as are her platelets. Although the results aren’t enough to provide a conclusive diagnosis, Amelia explains that they’ve narrowed down the possible causes and recommends a bone-marrow biopsy.

She warns that the procedure may be uncomfortable, but that it’s necessary to determine the cause.

Cash reassures Eden throughout the biopsy, encouraging her to focus on him as Amelia takes the sample.

Once the procedure is complete, the couple face an anxious wait…

By the following morning, Amelia finally has the results—and the news is devastating. Eden has aplastic anaemia, a rare condition which means that her bone marrow has stopped producing new blood cells.

Amelia explains that the condition accounts for Eden’s exhaustion, breathlessness, bruising, nosebleed and collapse.

Although treatments are available to alleviate the symptoms, she warns the couple that aplastic anaemia can be fatal.

After weeks of dismissing her symptoms as nothing serious, Eden must now confront the possibility that her condition could cost her life!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Beau’s (Blake Richardson) hold over Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Sonny began to unravel last week, after Remi was abducted and beaten for reporting Beau’s steroid operation to the police.

Although Remi was unable to identify his attackers, he remained certain that Beau had arranged the assault. Sonny then gave the police a full statement, leaving Beau facing further questioning.

Knowing that the police were closing in, Beau ordered Harper to provide a false alibi by claiming they’d spent the night together.

As Beau was returned to the station for questioning, Harper began packing to flee Summer Bay.

When Tane (Ethan Browne) turned up unannounced and spotted the bruise on her face, a result of Beau backhanding her, she admitted that she was scared of Beau and asked Tane to look after Archie whilst she escaped alone.

Next week, Cash and David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) question Beau over Remi’s attack.

Despite the statements from Remi and Sonny, there’s no physical evidence connecting him to the abduction. Beau also maintains that he was with Harper throughout the night, confident that she’ll support his story.

When Tane arrives at the station and reveals that Beau has been assaulting Harper, Cash has to prevent Tane from attacking Beau. Cash then sets out to find Harper, knowing that her statement could be the final piece of evidence they need.

Cash tracks Harper down at the car park outside Flat Beach Wharf, where she has switched off her location sharing and is preparing to flee Summer Bay. She insists that running is the only way to protect herself and Archie.

Although Harper fears that Beau will simply be released on bail and come after her, Cash explains that the bruise on her face is evidence and that her statement could help keep him away.

Harper eventually agrees to return to the station, where Cash photographs her injuries before Harper gives a full account of Beau’s abuse and reveals the conversation she overheard about having Remi ‘dealt with’.

Her evidence corroborates Remi’s statement and finally gives the police enough to charge Beau.

However, in a time-honoured Yabbie Creek tradition, Harper unexpectedly comes face to face with Beau as she prepares to leave the station. He demands to know whether she’s confirmed his alibi, only for Harper to reveal that she has told the police everything.

David arrests Beau for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but he continues to deny ever touching her. As Tane pulls a sobbing Harper close, Beau makes a direct threat for all to hear.

“I’m gonna kill you for this,” he shouts. “I’m gonna track you down. I’m gonna find you and your little boy!”

Will all the evidence finally be enough to put Beau behind bars? Given Yabbie Creek’s track record, we wouldn’t hold our breath…

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st August (Episode 8772)

Beau’s alibi falls through.

Tane’s anger reaches boiling point.

Cash implores Harper to help take down Beau.

Can Dana forgive Sonny?

Tuesday 1st September (Episode 8773)

David seizes the day.

Amelia is the guest of honour.

Marilyn searches for Zane.

Levi feels lost.

Wednesday 2nd September (Episode 8774)

David turns on the charm.

Levi’s hand lets him down.

Zane’s on the run.

Thursday 3rd September (Episode 8775)

Leah and Zane team up.

John’s nose is out of joint.

Cash’s concern for Eden grows.

Friday 4th September (Episode 8776)

Zane learns the ropes.

Eden receives shocking news.

Cash demands answers.

Home and Away Spoilers – David and Amelia’s romance blossoms Next week on Home and Away in the UK, David and Amelia finally get on the same page, while Zane makes a shocking return to Summer Bay. Read more...