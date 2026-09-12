8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 14th to 18th September

Next week on Coronation Street, Shona fears she’s losing her mind as Jodie steps up her campaign, Ross alienates Tyrone, and will a sketchy encounter lead to romance for Summer?

1) Jodie turns up the heat on Shona

Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) commits her most despicable act yet next week, putting baby Harper in genuine danger as she steps up her campaign to convince David (Jack P Shepherd) that Shona (Julia Goulding) can’t be trusted.

Jodie has spent the past few weeks quietly undermining Shona as she adjusts to having Harper home from hospital. With David recently away visiting Gail in France, she hid Shona’s car keys during an already difficult day, before the exhausted mum realised that she had accidentally left Harper in the car.

Although David reassured Shona upon his return that she was a brilliant mum and promised they would share the strain, she remained worried that he no longer trusted her to be alone with their daughter.

Last week brought another surprise when Shona and Jodie’s dad Doug (Steve Evets) unexpectedly arrived at No.8, hoping to mend their broken relationship. After hearing that he was back on his medication and had his bipolar under control, Shona reluctantly agreed to give him another chance.

Jodie warned Doug not to rock the boat, but he was later disturbed to catch her casting a longing look at David. Once Shona and David had gone upstairs, Jodie defaced their wedding photograph by scribbling over her sister’s face and removing the picture from the album.

Next week, Shona begins the day worn out after another difficult night with Harper. When Jodie reminds her that she has promised to bake a cake for Lily’s (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) school sale, it gives her one more thing to cope with.

Claiming that she has a dentist’s appointment, Jodie refuses to lend a hand and leaves her sister struggling alone. The morning descends into chaos when Shona burns the cake and sets off the smoke alarm, with Jodie secretly watching from the garden and taking pleasure in her distress.

Once Shona falls asleep on the sofa, Jodie quietly lets herself back into the house.

Doug and David arrive soon afterwards and are alarmed to discover the kitchen filled with smoke, whilst David struggles to wake his wife.

The incident leaves Shona blaming herself and feeling increasingly incapable, but Jodie has no intention of easing the pressure.

The following day, Shona feels useless as David and Jodie insist that she should rest. When Shona later goes to fetch Harper from upstairs after preparing a bath for her, a scheming Jodie replaces the bath water with boiling water from the kettle!

Thankfully, David tests the water himself before Shona returns with Harper, recoiling in pain as he scalds his arm. He angrily telling Shona that she could have seriously injured their daughter.

With no idea that she has been set up, Shona accepts the blame and apologises.

Jodie soon finds another way to exploit her sister’s vulnerability when Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) opens up about her own experience of postnatal depression. The conversation leaves Jodie quietly plotting her next move.

2) Shona fears she’s losing touch with reality

Jodie puts her plan into action on Thursday, setting out to convince Shona that she can no longer trust her own mind.

Before Shona and David leave for a romantic lunch, Jodie picks apart her sister’s appearance by criticising her hair and outfit. The remarks leave Shona’s confidence badly dented before the couple have even left the house.

When they return, Shona enters No.8 and hears Harper crying. She frantically tries to reach her daughter but finds the annexe door locked, leaving David to walk in and discover his wife beside herself with worry.

An upset Shona later takes Harper out for some air, but Asha (Tanisha Gorey) becomes concerned when she finds them in Victoria Garden and smells wine on Shona’s breath.

The torment continues the following day when Shona once again hears Harper crying and goes to find her. Moments later, David enters from the garden carrying their happy and contented daughter, leaving Shona convinced that she must be hearing things.

As Shona grows increasingly distressed, David accompanies her to see a doctor. Jodie then uses the opportunity to work on him whilst his wife sleeps, remarking that it must be difficult to feel like both a carer and a single parent.

David insists that Shona is only going through a blip, but Jodie has already succeeded in making her sister doubt her own senses.

3) Will Bethany take a chance on Ryan?

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) struggles with the fallout from sleeping with Kit (Jacob Roberts) next week, whilst her growing closeness with Ryan (Ryan Prescott) offers the possibility of a fresh start.

Last week, Kit made clear that their night together had been a mistake. Jodie later overheard them discussing what had happened and secretly recorded the conversation, before leaving Bethany on edge by arranging a prison visit with Sarah (Tina O’Brien).

Although Jodie stopped short of exposing their betrayal and merely told Sarah that Kit planned to move out, Bethany remains racked with guilt over sleeping with her mum’s former fiancé.

Next week, Kit brings Katy (Lia Hatzakis) back to the flat, but pulls away when she tries to kiss him and admits that he isn’t in the right headspace.

Katy storms out just as Bethany enters, creating another awkward encounter between the pair.

Bethany visits Sarah the following day and, hiding her own guilt, tells her mum that Kit has already moved on from her.

She later opens up to Ryan about Kit seeing other women, only for their conversation to be interrupted by Michael (Ryan Russell), who is celebrating after landing Sarah’s old job as assistant manager.

Bethany’s attention turns increasingly towards Ryan on Thursday when a text from him puts a smile on her face. Despite their recent night together, Kit encourages her to pursue him, pointing out that their attraction is obvious.

Ryan later entertains Bethany with funny stories as they enjoy drinks together at the Rovers. Could their renewed closeness lead to something more?

4) Kit hits self-destruct

Kit’s struggle to cope with his cancer diagnosis takes a dangerous turn next week as the pressure of a murder investigation pushes him towards a violent confrontation.

Last week, Kit learnt that he has stage three breast cancer which has spread to his lymph nodes.

Although doctors assured him that the odds are in his favour, further scans were needed to determine whether the disease has spread elsewhere, with chemotherapy and a mastectomy among the possible treatments.

Kit has so far confided only in Todd (Gareth Pierce), refusing to tell Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) or Gemma because of his fear that they could also carry the inherited gene mutation.

His diagnosis came on the same day that Luke Cookson (Isaac James), a 22-year-old assault victim from whom Kit had taken a statement, died in hospital.

Kit had returned hoping to obtain a better description of Luke’s attackers, only to find his devastated mother being told that a suspected slow bleed on the brain had claimed his life.

On Friday, Kit attends another hospital appointment and learns what the next stage of his treatment will involve. He then returns to the police station, where Lisa (Vicky Myers) puts him under pressure to find Luke’s killer.

Overwhelmed by everything he is facing, Kit snaps at his colleague, leaving Lisa concerned enough to approach Bernie about his behaviour. His pursuit of the case soon becomes even more reckless when he chases after a young man, accuses him of killing Luke and appears determined to provoke a fight.

Kit later joins his family for pizza night sporting two black eyes. Unaware of what her son is going through, Bernie tells him that she has a good feeling about her genetic test and is convinced that she will receive the all-clear.

Faced with his mum’s optimism, will Kit finally reveal the truth about his diagnosis?

5) Ross alienates Tyrone

Ross (Ian Burfield) jeopardises his hard-won bond with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) next week when a crass remark hits painfully close to home.

Since Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor) traced him through a DNA test, Ross has worked his way into Tyrone’s family and begun a romance with Tracy (Kate Ford). He also succeeded in driving Cassie (Claire Sweeney) away from Weatherfield, whose fate remains unknown after she was last seen in his car.

As Ross once again makes himself at home at No.9 on Monday, Tyrone makes a pointed remark about the amount of time he spends there. Keen to change the subject, Ross launches into a far-fetched tale involving UFOs.

Tyrone later repeats the story in the Rovers, where the other men ridicule it. Ross manages to conceal his annoyance as he finds himself the butt of the joke.

Hoping to smooth things over the following day, Tyrone invites Ross and Tracy to join him and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) for dinner at the bistro. The conversation turns to their romantic histories, prompting Fiz to mischievously point out that Tracy has been married four times.

The mood changes when Ross makes scathing remarks about Richie (Nathan Sussex), Tim’s cousin who has been charged with murdering his wife Rachel and claims that he acted in self-defence after suffering years of abuse.

Having survived domestic abuse himself, Tyrone is unlikely to take kindly to his dad’s dismissive attitude.

Ross later admits to Tracy that he deeply regrets what he said. On her advice, he approaches Tyrone and begs his forgiveness—but will his apology be enough to repair the damage?

6) A sketchy encounter sparks romance for Summer

Summer (Harriet Bibby) attracts the attention of a cheeky newcomer next week, although his unusual attempt to impress her initially leaves her furious.

As Summer sits drawing in the café on Monday, a lad named Marco (William Teasdale) strikes up a conversation and compliments her work. However, whilst she heads to the loo, he tears the page from her notepad and disappears.

Summer later passes the tattoo shop on Victoria Street and is stunned to spot her stolen design displayed on a poster outside. She confronts Marco outside the shop the following day and accuses him of taking her work.

Marco insists that it was merely an excuse to see her again, offering to buy the drawing before suggesting that they meet for a drink.

Later in the week, Summer confides in Asha and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) that she’s accepted Marco’s invitation but still has her doubts. As Asha worries about returning to work and facing Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) again, the three friends commiserate over their unsuccessful love lives.

However, Summer soon reveals that she’s arranged another date with Marco, suggesting that his unconventional approach may have won her over after all…

7) Glenda spots a star in the making

Over at the Rovers, a bid from Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) for online stardom creates fresh friction.

On Thursday, Ben (Aaron McCusker) shows Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) and Maggie (Pauline McLynn) a video that Susie has uploaded to the pub’s socials, featuring her dancing and singing. Concerned about her safety, Ben insists that it should be removed.

Glenda (Jodie Prenger) is far more impressed and suggests that Susie should join Little Big Shotz. She continues to champion the youngster the following day, declaring that she’s a star in the making, but Ben believes that Glenda should be punished for encouraging her.

8) Debbie lies to Ronnie after another setback

Also next week, Debbie (Sue Devaney) tries to conceal another memory lapse after forgetting her plans with Ronnie (Vinta Morgan).

Last week, Debbie marked her birthday with an emotional speech in which she thanked her loved ones for their support and declared Ronnie the love of her life. However, her worsening dementia continues to cast a shadow over their future together.

On Friday, Debbie learns that Carl (Jonathan Howard) is struggling to find work and suggests that he could return to the hotel. Ronnie immediately rejects the idea.

Later, Carl reminds Debbie that she’s supposed to be meeting Ronnie for dinner. Realising that she’s forgotten, Debbie calls Ronnie and pretends that work has held her up, leaving Carl concerned as he listens.