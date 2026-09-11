6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 14th to 18th September

Next week on Emmerdale, Sadie drops a bombshell on Cain, Sarah tells Jacob the truth as Charity suffers in prison, and Vinny’s guilt ruins Lewis’s big moment.

1) Charity faces fresh torment

Charity (Emma Atkins) faces a traumatic ordeal next week, as her decision to take the blame for Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) death continues to cost her dearly.

Charity had been determined to protect granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), who accidentally killed Todd after learning that she’d assaulted her gran. But recent episodes saw Sarah turn against Charity after discovering that Leyla is actually Charity and Ross’s (Michael Parr) daughter.

An embittered Sarah changed her statement, claiming that Charity had forced her to support a false account of Todd’s death. With their self-defence story undermined, Charity was charged with murder and placed on remand.

“In Sarah’s eyes, this is the end,” Katie Hill explains. “As awful as it sounds, Charity is essentially dead to her. She doesn’t want Charity to have anything to do with her or Leyla. I don’t think she believes she will ever be able to forgive her.”

Despite the prospect of spending her life behind bars, Charity refused to let Mack (Lawrence Robb) reveal the truth to the police, instead calling on Cain (Jeff Hordley) to try to get through to Sarah. When his efforts failed, Charity was left fearing she’d run out of options.

Next week, matters worsen when a lockdown leads to a cell search, during which officers discover a sachet of white powder in Charity’s cell.

As a result, Charity is then subjected to a humiliating full-body search, which triggers a PTSD-related panic attack. Already struggling to cope with her imprisonment, Charity’s subsequently placed in segregation.

Back in the village, Mack puts pressure on Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) to help Charity, having learnt of her involvement in covering up what really happened to Todd. But his efforts get him nowhere, leaving Charity’s ordeal far from over.

2) Sarah shatters Jacob’s world

With Charity suffering in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, the pressure mounts on Sarah to put matters right. She’s determined to keep Jacob in the dark about Leyla’s true parentage, but that decision is becoming increasingly difficult to live with.

Devastated to learn that several members of her family had concealed the truth, Sarah insisted that Jacob must never find out.

“She’s terrified of losing him and their little family,” Katie tells us. “Watching him have those happy moments as a father to Leyla while she harbours this truth is agonising. She’s holding it all in, and it’s a difficult burden to carry.”

Next week, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) demands a family meeting, where she and Mack pressure Sarah to change the statement that led to Charity’s murder charge.

When Sarah refuses to back down, Mack threatens to tell Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) everything himself, exposing both Sarah’s role in Todd’s death and the truth about Leyla’s paternity.

Cain steps in to support Sarah and clashes with Mack over his aggressive approach, but the confrontation adds to the pressure she’s already under.

Eventually, Sarah breaks down at Farrers Barn and confesses everything to Jacob.

How will he react to learning that Leyla isn’t really their daughter—and that Sarah was responsible for Todd’s death?

3) Robert and Sadie’s scheme intensifies

Meanwhile, Sadie (Patsy Kensit) and Robert (Ryan Hawley) step up their search for Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) missing money—the result of his selling his shares in the haulage firm—with grieving widow Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) becoming an unwitting target in their scheme.

Earlier this week, Robert saw through Sadie’s claims that she’d been in a secret relationship with her ex-husband Jimmy at the time of his death. After Sadie gave Nicola a Rolex she claimed had belonged to Jimmy, Robert examined it and quietly realised it was fake.

After hearing that Sadie’s card had been declined and learning that Nicola had paid for their lunch, Robert summoned her to Emmerdale Farm. Once they were alone, he revealed his true suspicion—Sadie was broke and had simply returned to get her hands on Jimmy’s money.

Robert had overheard Nicola discussing the missing £150,000 and later caught Sadie questioning Caleb (Will Ash) about where Jimmy might have hidden it. Knowing that she hoped to find the money before Nicola, he proposed that they join forces and divide the cash equally.

No longer denying his theory, Sadie reluctantly agreed.

However, Robert privately plans to betray his new partner-in-crime, intending to keep the money and use it to fund his takeover of The Hide.

Next week, Sadie continues exploiting Nicola’s trust and manipulates her into handing over the keys to Victoria Cottage.

She passes them to Robert, allowing him to let himself into the house and search for Jimmy’s hidden fortune.

Robert comes close to being caught inside but manages to make his escape. Meanwhile, Sadie continues ingratiating herself with Nicola over another lunch at The Hide, where Gabby (Rosie Bentham) steps in to cover their bill.

With Robert’s search having drawn a blank, he and Sadie conclude that Jimmy may have hidden the money elsewhere. They discuss travelling to Whitby—Jimmy’s favourite place—in the hope of uncovering a clue.

However, Sadie’s composure slips when she spots Cain nearby at the garage—the first time they’ve laid eyes on each other since he cheated her out of £2.5 million and left her stranded at an airfield 20 years ago.

The sight of him leaves her visibly shaken, hinting that their shared history is far from resolved…

4) Sadie drops a bombshell on Cain

Sadie continues to ruffle feathers on Friday, as she becomes embroiled in a hostile exchange with Kim (Claire King). Witnessing the tension between them, Eric (Chris Chittell) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) are left wondering just how much trouble she intends to cause.

Away from their watchful eyes, Sadie turns her attention back to Cain and heads up to Wishing Well.

After two decades, she finally confronts her former partner and demands that he return the money he stole from her.

Cain dismisses both Sadie and her claim to the cash, but she refuses to let the matter drop.

As he continues to rebuff her, Sadie makes a bombshell announcement that leaves Cain floored—but what does she reveal?

5) Joe’s grief turns to vengeance

Joe’s (Ned Porteous) grief takes another destructive turn next week, as he shuts Dawn’s family out of her funeral and begins plotting revenge against those he holds responsible for her death.

Since Dawn (Olivia Bromley) died following the premature birth of their son, Joe has pushed away almost everyone who shared a connection with her. He rejected Clemmie (Mabel Addison) and Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) when they tried to support him and initially refused to visit his baby in hospital.

This week, Joe finally visited the neonatal unit, but the experience only strengthened his belief that he couldn’t have his son in his life. Despite Kim’s pleas, he announced that he intended to arrange for the baby to be adopted.

With Joe still consumed by his loss, Kim focuses on securing answers about the crash.

Next week, she demands an update from DS Thea Ramsden (Chelsea Edge)—still unaware that she’s the daughter she gave up for adoption in 1999—wanting to know whether the investigation has made any progress.

Joe, meanwhile, seeks to take control of Dawn’s funeral. He tells Kim that it will be an entirely private service and that nobody apart from him will be allowed to attend, leaving her dismayed.

Billy (Jay Kontzle) later challenges Joe over the decision, only to be coldly informed that neither he nor Dawn’s children are welcome. Devastated that the kids won’t be able to say goodbye to their mum, Billy lashes out when he encounters Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

Ruby and Caleb helped to finance and organise Dawn and Billy’s attempted escape on the wedding day—after manipulating Billy into thinking Joe attacked him—and Billy now blames them for the part she played in the events that ended with Dawn’s death.

Hoping to change Joe’s mind, Ruby later visits him at Home Farm and pleads with him to let the children attend. However, Joe refuses to reconsider and warns her to leave before their conversation takes an ugly turn.

It’s Clemmie who finally gets through to Joe on Friday. Following a conversation with her, he relents and agrees that Billy and the children can attend the funeral after all.

However, any hope that Joe’s anger has begun to ease is quickly extinguished when he speaks privately to Graham (Andrew Scarborough). Asking Graham for a favour, Joe reveals that he’s planning retribution against those responsible for Dawn’s death…

6) Vinny’s guilt destroys Lewis’s big moment

Lewis (Bradley Riches) takes his future with Vinny (Bradley Johnson) into his own hands next week, but the romantic moment he’s been waiting for ends in heartbreak.

In recent episodes, Lewis discovered the engagement ring Vinny had bought for him, unaware that his boyfriend had since put the proposal on hold.

Vinny’s secret guilt over causing the crash continues to weigh heavily on him, whilst Kev (Chris Coghill) has agreed to keep quiet purely to spare Lewis the pain of learning the truth.

The consequences of Vinny’s actions remain painfully apparent on Thursday, as Charles (Kevin Mathurin) does his best to comfort a grieving Nicola.

Meanwhile, an oblivious Lewis begins wondering how much longer he’ll have to wait for Vinny to propose.

When he considers giving Vinny some encouragement to pop the question, Lewis turns to Kev for advice—but knowing exactly why Vinny has been holding back, Kev advises his son against it.

Lewis soon tires of waiting for Vinny to make the first move and decides to propose himself on Friday.

However, Vinny can’t bring himself to accept when he’s still hiding such a devastating secret from the man he loves.

His hesitation leaves Lewis crushed and humiliated, prompting Lewis to walk out.

Will Vinny find a way to put things right without exposing the truth?