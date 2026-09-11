Home and Away's Harper and Dana leave Summer Bay next week

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Harper and Dana’s time in Summer Bay comes to an emotional end, as the sisters decide that their future lies elsewhere.

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has been hiding with baby Archie since abusive ex-boyfriend Beau (Blake Richardson) returned to the bay in breach of his AVO.

Tane (Ethan Browne) ultimately helped the police catch Beau by using Harper’s phone to lure him into a trap, and he’s now being held on remand until his court date.

Although the DPP intends to pursue the maximum sentence, Harper remains terrified that Beau will eventually be released and come looking for her.

At the end of this week, she told Tane that she could never feel safe in Summer Bay again and had decided not to return home.

Next week, Harper explains that she can’t risk Beau finding either her or Archie once he’s released.

Tane argues that he can protect them if they remain close to him, but Harper points out that he can’t be everywhere at once.

Through her career as a social worker, Harper has helped other women disappear to escape abusive men—changing their phone numbers, deleting their social media and abandoning the lives they knew. She believes that leaving is now the only way to keep Archie safe.

Meanwhile, Dana (Ally Harris) is still trying to come to terms with Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) lies.

She agreed to give their relationship another chance last week, despite discovering that he had been dealing steroids for Beau and had taken the drugs again when his withdrawal became too much.

The fragility of their reconciliation became clear when Dana spotted Sonny taking painkillers and immediately assumed that he was using steroids again.

Although Sonny proved his innocence on that occasion, both were forced to acknowledge how much her trust in him had disappeared.

Sonny insists that they can repair the damage by communicating more openly, but Dana doesn’t know what else there is to say.

She ends their relationship and announces that she’s moving out, having accepted that she can’t spend her life second-guessing everything he tells her.

Dana later calls Harper to break the news, only to learn that her sister won’t be returning to the bay. When Harper asks her to pack up her belongings and bring them to the safe house, Dana decides to leave Summer Bay with her.

Returning to the pier apartment, Dana tells Sonny that she isn’t merely moving out—she’s leaving with Harper and Archie and doesn’t intend to come back.

As Dana emerges with her suitcases, Sonny begs her to reconsider. She assures him that she still wants the best for him and believes he can get his life together, but admits that it makes her sad that she won’t be around to see it.

Sonny tells Dana that he loves her and she admits that she still loves him too, but insists that she has to go.

She returns her engagement ring before they cling to each other in a tearful final embrace.

As their time together comes to an end, a heartbroken Sonny can only reflect that they were “pretty great” for a while.

Before she leaves, however, she knows there’s one more heartbreaking goodbye she has to face.

Dana finds John (Shane Withington) outside the surf club, and breaks the news that she’s decided to leave Summer Bay to join Harper.

When he learns that she’s going that very day, John asks whether there’s any chance of talking her out of it, but Dana makes clear that her decision is final.

The news hits particularly hard after Dana recently told John how much he meant to her.

Whilst discussing her wedding plans, she explained that she would have asked him to walk her down the aisle if he hadn’t already agreed to be the celebrant, adding that he had been more of a parent to her than her mum and dad ever were.

The conversation left them both grateful to have found each other.

John pulls Dana into a hug and he can’t contain his tears.

He tells her that she’s brave and an amazing young woman, adding that he hopes she finds what she’s looking for.

He promises that he’ll always be there if she needs him, whilst Dana admits how much she’ll miss him—and even his terrible jokes.

With both too upset to say any more, Dana makes her exit.

After leaving John, Dana makes her way to the home of Tane’s cousin Matiu, where Harper and Archie have been staying.

As he prepares to leave, Tane holds his son and asks him to take care of his mum. He promises that he’ll always show up for Archie and will be there whenever he’s needed.

Tane has arranged for Harper, Dana and Archie to remain at Matiu’s house for as long as necessary. Harper assures him that they’ll find somewhere new to live soon and promises that he’ll still be a big part of Archie’s life.

Their existing parenting arrangement will continue, even if reaching his son now takes considerably longer.

Tane tells the sisters that all he wants is for the three of them to be safe. When Dana assures him that the Matheson sisters always find a way through, he reminds her that they’re all family now and asks her not to forget it.

Tane reluctantly hands Archie back to Harper before embracing Dana, then kisses Harper on the cheek and hugs her goodbye.

Harper checks that Dana is certain about her decision, but Dana reminds her that they originally came to the bay so Harper could help her. Now it’s her turn to do the same for her sister.

Tane drives away, watching Harper, Dana and Archie in his rear-view mirror as he leaves, bringing the sisters’ chapter in Summer Bay to a close.

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th September (Episode 8782)

Alf refuses to budge.

Dana makes a big decision.

Tane confronts Sonny.

Tuesday 15th September (Episode 8783)

The Fowler siblings rally around Eden.

Sonny faces an uphill battle.

Tane’s anger spirals.

Wednesday 16th September (Episode 8784)

Mali gives Lacey a fresh perspective.

David panics.

Levi puts Eden first.

Thursday 17th September (Episode 8785)

Lacey confronts Amelia.

Zane puts pen to paper.

David is conflicted.

Friday 18th September (Episode 8786)

Zane’s anxiety spikes.

Lacey lashes out.

Leah doubts Marilyn’s choices