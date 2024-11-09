Next week on Home and Away in the UK, in the season finale for 2024, Claudia’s actions could spell the end of Leah and Justin’s marriage, while one character won’t make it to next year…

Note: If you watch the lunchtime airings on Channel 5, these are now showing at the earlier time of 1pm for the final two weeks of the season.

As Home and Away draws to a close this year, the Morgan house face their third cliffhanger in a row of Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and/or Justin (James Stewart) being held against their will.

This time in 2022, Leah was caught up in the Heather (Sofia Nolan) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) saga, whilst last year saw both Justin and Leah abducted by members of Vita Nova and left to die in a derelict warehouse.

At this point we’re thinking Justin and Leah should just hole themselves up in a panic room for the month of November.

Whilst the circumstances aren’t quite as life-threatening this time around, Claudia’s (Rachael Carpani) attempts to finally get her claws into Justin could spell the end of his 6-month marriage!

Justin has secretly been acting as chauffeur for Claudia in recent weeks, after nephew Theo’s (Matt Evans) negligence at the garage caused her to crash her car.

Theo has already caught out Justin after he spotted Claudia getting out of his car, but Leah is still none the wiser next week as she decides to go ahead with marking the one-year anniversary of proposing to Justin – despite it also being the anniversary of his near-death experience at the hands of the cult.

A misunderstanding from Marilyn, as she overhears Justin on the phone to Claudia, leads her to believe that Justin is planning something special for Leah too, and he covers his tracks by confirming she’s correct.

However, Marilyn then worries that Leah and Justin’s surprises will clash, so gathers them together to warn them.

Whilst Leah is excited by the prospect, Justin is thrown in at the deep end, and when Leah reveals she was planning on cooking something for them at home, Justin suggests he was going to take them to Salt.

Leah’s a little disappointed given they always go to Salt (and your plans to stay at home are more imaginative how, Leah?), but soon comes into the belief that there’s more to it.

However, when Leah later tries to gather info from Xander (Luke Van Os) about their booking, she’s confused when he states that no such booking has been made.

Leah later realises that Theo knows something about Justin’s lie, and he’s forced to spill the truth about what Justin’s been up to with Claudia. Leah’s fuming that her husband would lie about it for weeks, and when she fails to get hold of either Justin or Claudia, she instead manages to talk to Claudia’s husband Eric, who strangely asks to meet up with her in person.

Meanwhile, Claudia has finally had her arm cast removed, but claims that it will still be a few weeks before it’ll be fully healed so that she’s able to drive. Although Justin is expecting to take her home, she instead asks him to take her to a remote cabin belonging to one of her clients, so she can assess it.

Although Justin is happy that the end of their arrangement is in sight, Claudia can’t help but lament the fact that she’ll soon be returning to normality.

As it turns out, that normality may not quite be as she claims. When Eric turns up at the diner to meet Leah and Theo, he announces that Claudia and Justin are having an affair! Eric is so sure of his claim that he has kicked Claudia out, explaining that he knows the signs and that she has done this before.

Back at the cabin, it’s clear that Claudia is trying to prolong her time with Justin as much as possible.

With Justin’s help she has already completed all the tasks, and so Justin is ready for them to head off. As she puts on her coat, she winces in pain leading Justin to help her.

But Claudia takes the opportunity to plant a kiss on him!

Stunned, Justin pulls away as he asks what’s going on. Claudia expresses her belief that things have changed between them, and can sense that Justin is unhappy with Leah considering he’s lying to her about their arrangement. Now that Eric has thrown her out, she sees no problem in taking things further.

Justin puts Claudia straight, explaining that nothing will ever happen between them, before storming outside.

When Claudia finishes up inside, Justin is desperate to head home, having found that there’s no phone signal, but Claudia instead wants to talk things through.

Justin realises his car keys are missing and goes searching, but when Claudia eventually admits to having them, she tosses them away.

Despite the keys clearly not landing much more than a few feet away, Justin is somehow unable to find them, and continues to search as night falls.

Apologising, Claudia insists that he at least come back inside, but Justin refuses to go anywhere with her.

After Justin tries and fails to hotwire his car, he is forced to settle down on the back seat for the night…

Meanwhile, a frustrated Leah sits at home alone after Justin has failed to show for their special evening.

With Eric’s claims ringing in her ears, she leaves Justin a voicemail telling him that he better have a good explanation… or they are done!

Elsewhere, Perri (Cantona Stewart) is living in fear after his father Carl (Matthew Holmes) made contact again last week, despite having an AVO preventing him from approaching Perri.

After being found not guilty of a lifetime of physical abuse against Perri in court, Carl has made it clear that he expects his son to tow the line and carry out more criminal activities for him, otherwise Tane (Ethan Browne) would be put in danger.

When Perri returns home next week, he finds the AVO skewered to the kitchen counter with a large knife, realising that Carl knows where he lives. Perri’s terrified when Carl then appears behind him.

Perri attempts to make a run for it and retreats to the back garden, threatening to call the police, only for Carl to reveal that he has Perri’s phone.

Perri attempts to grab it but Carl is too strong, pinning his son against the wall of the house.

He again orders him to partake in this one job for him, but Perri steadfastly refuses. Carl thinks he can change his mind however, as he drags Perri over to the pool.

Perri finds himself literally fighting for his life as Carl pushes his head under the water…

Later that evening, all is quiet in the house when Tane returns home. He’s soon on the alert when he spots the AVO however, and with Perri not in his room he heads out the back.

Tane’s concerned when he finds Perri’s manaia pendant lying on the grass, but as he retrieves it he looks over to the pool… and is horrified to find a body floating in the water!

“I didn’t mean it,” a voice quietly states, as Tane turns around to see a traumatised Perri sitting against the wall.

Tane rushes over and asks what happened.

“I killed my dad,” Perri replies…

Home and Away will return to UK screens in early January 2025.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th November (Episode 8356)

Levi worries about his sister. Cash wants a heart to heart.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 8357)

Cash meets a special stranger. Eden gets the wrong idea. Remi comforts his friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 8358)

Cash takes a step back. Eden and Michelle have a heart to heart. Leah finds out the truth.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 8359)

Justin falls into Claudia’s trap. Alf’s life is on the line. Leah plays detective.

Friday 15th November (Episode 8360)

Perri fights for his life. Claudia traps Justin. Bree faces the consequences.

Home and Away Most Popular Character 2024 Vote for your favourite ever Home and Away character in Back to the Bay's 2024 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your five choices, listing your favourite character first. Your first choice will get 5 points, your second choice gets 4 points, your third choice gets 3 points, with your fourth and fifth choices getting 2 and 1 points. If you vote more than once, your most recent entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

Favourite Character 4

Favourite Character 5

Subscribe to our weekly spoiler newsletter (totally optional) Δ