Home and Away Spoilers – Theo makes a dangerous deal with the River Boys

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Theo finds himself drawn into a dangerous game as he helps out the River Boys, while Rose says goodbye to Summer Bay.

The River Boys – the notorious surfing gang from nearby Mangrove River – have once again come under the spotlight of local coppers, with their activities now having extended into illegal street racing.

When incumbent leader of the group, Gage (Tom Wilson), overheard Theo (Matt Evans) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) talking in Salt, he later asked Sonny whether Theo was a mechanic and wanted to make some money, handing him his number.

Having recently taken out a bank loan to buy and restore his dream car, Theo is on the lookout for any side hustle that could help with the repayments.

He and Sonny paid a visit to Gage’s compound, where Theo’s discomfort kicked in the moment he spotted the ‘Blood and Sand’ tattoo on Gage’s arm.

Whilst it was obvious that the gang were using stolen car parts in their garage to pimp their rides, Theo was distracted by a girl polishing a classic Falcon XY—Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

The two exchanged some flirty banter as Theo helped her out with a mechanical issue, but alarm bells began to ring when Theo subsequently saw her in a steamy clinch with Gage.

Next week, the River Boys make further waves in Summer Bay as they get into a brawl outside the Surf Club.

Senior Constable Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is sent to intervene, where he’s forced to place Gage under arrest.

As Lacey tries to intervene to defend Gage, an exasperated Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) suggests she should ‘rack off’ and let the police do their job.

Lacey immediately squares up to Eden before Cash drags Eden away, warning her that getting on the wrong side of the group is the last thing she needs.

With Gage dragged away for questioning, Theo approaches Lacey and asks what went down.

Agreeing to tell him on the condition he buys her a drink at Salt, Lacey goes on to explain that Gage’s driver, Mouse, had done a deal with Gage’s rival and thrown yesterday’s race. As a result, Gage had lost a large amount of money.

Sonny later tells Theo that he’s had a message from Gage, now released from the police station. He’s got a last minute job for them, and the money is too good to refuse.

Rocking up to the address, Theo and Sonny find themselves at a circuit where the boys have gathered for another race.

Lacey explains their expertise is needed to take a look at the car they’re racing, but when Gage arrives it’s clear that they have not yet been able to find a replacement driver.

Distracted from his work, Theo watches Gage gives Lacey an earful for not having managed to get them a driver yet.

As things start to become heated, Theo steps forward—”I can drive“.

Gage is dubious, but with no other option, he lets Theo hop in the driver’s seat, though not without a grim reminder… “You break it, and I’ll break you”

As Theo and his rival take position at the starting line, Lacey acts as flag girl.

With a quick look towards Theo, Lacey brings down the flag to start the race.

It’s a tough race for Theo as his competitor takes an early lead, but as they double back towards the finish line, Theo manages to pull through and overtake.

Gage and Sonny are on tenterhooks as the pair race down the final straight, and are ecstatic as Theo crosses the finish line in first place.

Sonny, Gage and Lacey congratulate Theo on the win, and whilst he feels Theo’s technique could do with some polishing, Gage believes they could make some serious cash together.

“Yeah, def!” Theo replies without even thinking as he shakes Gage’s hand, as Sonny looks on with some unease.

As Theo shares a look with Lacey, it’s clear that she’s also impressed with his performance.

When Gage is otherwise occupied, Lacey drags Theo into one of the garages and pulls him into a passionate kiss.

Some time later (we won’t speculate on how long), the pair have just put their clothes back on when Sonny enters the garage. Sighing as he realises what’s been going on, Sonny informs Theo that Gage wants to speak to them.

Meeting outside, Gage hands Theo a big wad of cash, his winnings for the race. As Lacey quips that he was worth every cent, Gage thanks him for saving his skin.

As Gage and Lacey head off, Sonny points out that if Gage ever finds out what Theo was just up to, he’s dead.

But Theo isn’t concerned, he’s more interested in the amount of cash there is to be made in this racket, and having seen the cut that Gage also took, Theo wonders just how much they’d make if he were to race in his own car…

Is Theo about to head down a dangerous rabbit hole?

Also in Summer Bay next week, it’s time to say a final farewell to Rose (Kirsty Marillier), as she pursues her dream to become a detective.

Rose has been questioning her future in the Bay ever since the sudden departure of her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os). He originally left back in February for a six-week internship in Melbourne as part of his business course—but when an exciting job offer came his way, he chose to stay on.

Although he invited his girlfriend Dana (Ally Harris) to join him, she quickly realised that moving interstate wasn’t the right move for her, and eventually called it quits.

Xander’s decision to stay in Melbourne struck a particularly raw nerve for Rose, who had only moved to Summer Bay in the first place because Xander wanted to be closer to his half-sister Jasmine (Sam Frost).

Taking her brother’s lead, Rose decided to chase her own dream, one she’d held since childhood, of reaching the rank of police detective. It didn’t take long from Rose submitting her application for her to learn that she had been successful.

With her notice handed in at Yabbie Creek police station, and with Bree agreeing to take on the lease of the pier apartment, all that’s left now is for Rose to complete her final shift—a routine day on patrol, given there’s little point in her taking on any new cases that she can’t see through.

Naturally, it’s not long before Rose’s patrol ends up focused on the immediate area around the Pier Diner’s coffee cart, where she bumps into Bree.

Bree comments that Rose’s final day on patrol sounds a bit boring, and so after roping in Kirby (Angelina Thomson), they later find Rose at the station and insist on taking her out for lunch at Salt.

Between bites, Bree and Kirby pepper Rose with questions about whether she’s tied up all her loose ends—including whether she plans to speak to her ex, Mali (Kyle Shilling), before leaving town.

Taking matters into her own hands, Kirby quietly arranges for Mali to drop by the station.

He convinces Rose to take another break for a quick stroll along the beach, where they reflect on how much has changed. Mali confesses he’s grown a lot since their relationship ended, and after Rose teases him about his feelings towards new partner Abigail (Hailey Pinto), the two say a heartfelt goodbye.

That evening, Rose has another emotional goodbye as she hands over to Cash back at the police station.

Whilst they try to put on a brave face, Cash pulls Rose into a hug as he thanks her for everything and wishes her luck.

Fighting back tears, Rose gathers her things and makes for the door, pausing just long enough to exchange a warm smile with her old partner.

The next morning, Rose is in her car driving out of Summer Bay when she’s ambushed by Bree, Kirby and Irene, who deliver coffee and a big bag of diner goodies for the journey.

Rose embraces all three of them as they bid their farewells, with Kirby reminding Rose not to forget about them once she’s a hotshot detective.

With her final goodbyes now said, and her closest friends waving from the roadside, Rose sets off, ready to begin the next chapter of her life.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th May (Episode 8451)

Dean and Levi are in hot pursuit. Mackenzie and Ziggy are in grave danger. Eden’s in the dust of Kirby going solo.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 8452)

Dean and Levi are against the clock. Will Mackenzie and Ziggy survive? Rose says goodbye.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 8453)

Cash breaks up a brawl. Marilyn fans the flames of her suspicion. The River Boys are off and racing again…

Thursday 15th May (Episode 8454)

Dana puts wedding pressures on Tane. Theo’s thrill-seeking pays dividends. Roo questions Eliza’s past.

Friday 16th May (Episode 8455)

Levi is concerned for Mackenzie. Marilyn’s fears escalate. Are Mali and Abigail ready for the next big step?