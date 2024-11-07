Home and Away Spoilers – Cash is rocked by new arrival Michelle

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, in the season finale for 2024, Cash comes face-to-face with the recipient of Felicity’s organs, while Alf’s life is on the line.

Note: If you watch the lunchtime airings on Channel 5, these are now showing at the earlier time of 1pm for the final two weeks of the season.

As Home and Away draws to a close this year, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is drawn into murky ethical territory as he arranges to meet the young woman who received late sister Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) heart and lungs.

As a grief-stricken Cash sat at a clinically dead Flick’s bedside, then-fiancee Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) had helped him make the decision to donate Flick’s organs.

“When I think about her heart beating in someone else, someone who can dance and love… someone who can maybe torment their big brother… that sounds pretty good to me,” Eden suggested.

Cash agreed and the forms were signed. A month on, Cash was thrown to receive a letter via the organ donation organisation from one of the recipients. Whilst he was under no obligation to read it, as the organisation explained, Cash decided to do so with John (Shane Withington) there to support him.

The woman, who had spent her life living with a heart defect, expressed her gratitude for receiving Flick’s heart and lungs. This life-saving gift had afforded her the opportunity to live life to its fullest.

Cash was keen to write back, though as John pointed out, the rules were clear that it would have to remain anonymous. After writing back, Cash received a further response where the lady expressed her desire to meet in person.

Cash initially tried to convince Rose to make up a police case and contact the company asking for her name. But he then stumbled across an online forum.

After posting a message, he received a reply from Michelle (Mercy Cornwall), who explained that she had received a heart and lung transplant on the day of Flick’s passing. It seemed they had a match.

Tane (Ethan Browne) made it clear that he didn’t want anything to do with Cash’s plan, with John also expressing his unease, but next week Cash receives confirmation from Michelle that she would indeed like to meet him.

After hearing from John about what’s going on, Remi (Adam Rowland) talks to Cash, questioning whether he’s considered the potential consequences of meeting Michelle. What will he say? What does he hope to gain from this encounter? But Cash is adamant, insisting that this is all he’s thought about since receiving Michelle’s first letter.

To clear his head, Cash goes for a run. However, the painful memories of his final moments with Felicity, leading up to her organ donation, flood his mind.

Overwhelmed, he begins to have a panic attack. John finds him outside the surf club and helps him calm down, advising him to focus on his breath and work through his emotions.

Cash considers that maybe John and Remi were right after all, but before he can call off the meeting he gets a message from Michelle, who is already on her way to Summer Bay!

Remi and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) are tasked with keeping Eden away from Cash’s place, unsure of how she would react, as Cash nervously awaits Michelle’s arrival.

When she does arrive, there’s an instant connection between the two, as Michelle tearfully says thank you and embraces Cash.

Cash ushers Michelle inside where, grateful for his hospitality, she expresses a desire to learn more about Felicity, and together they look through Felicity’s photo album.

Cash asks Michelle if she likes to dance like Flick did, but she honestly doesn’t know. Strenuous physical activity has always been out-of-bounds for her, and for the past two years she has been confined to a wheelchair.

Since the transplant, Michelle has a new lease of life—she can walk again, is improving day by day, and cannot wait to see what her future holds.

Later, as they walk along the beach, fate intervenes. Eden, also out for a stroll, spots the pair huddled together on a bench and jumps to the wrong conclusion. Furious, Eden returns home where Remi is forced to reveal the identity of the mystery woman.

Eden is soon letting herself into Cash’s place, begging to meet Michelle, but he ushers Eden outside and tells her that she can’t.

Eden reminds Cash that Flick was her best friend, and he’s not the only one that misses her, but it’s still a firm no and Eden is forced to leave.

When Michelle learns exactly who Eden was, she defends her, asking Cash why Eden shouldn’t get a chance to heal too. Cash tries to explain that it’s complicated, but given that Michelle is here to learn all about Flick, it’s only right that she and Eden meet.

Cash then heads over to the share house, and Eden is surprised when he asks her to come and meet Michelle. The two are nervous as they come face-to-face, but Eden is soon telling Michelle about how Flick brought the band to Summer Bay, and about Flick being co-owner of a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Cash is struggling as he takes some time out in the back garden, and has another panic attack.

Michelle is keen to see Salt, so the three head out for lunch. Michelle can’t help but notice the tension between Cash and Eden, and when pushed, Eden admits to Michelle that she and Cash were engaged until recently.

Cash is initially angry that Eden has spilled the beans, but when he tells Michelle about his reasoning behind the split, she reminds him that she has her whole life ahead of her because of Flick… and she’d like the same for him too.

The next morning, Cash has decided to take Michelle on a road trip to meet his and Flick’s foster father Gary (Peter Phelps) and to visit Flick’s grave. Eden is there to wave them off, as Michelle thanks Eden for being so open with her.

Having come over to say hello, John can see Eden is struggling with her emotions as she watches Cash and Michelle drive away.

Will the trip be the tonic that Cash desperately needs to start seeing a more positive future for himself?

Meanwhile, Alf (Ray Meagher) seems to be feeling a little out of sorts. John can’t help but notice Alf straining when he helps him pack equipment into the surf rescue boat, but as Alf catches his breath, he assures John that he’s fine.

The next morning, Alf is having his fry-up in the diner when, unseen by Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn (Emily Symons), he has a sudden twinge in his chest.

The pain subsides as quickly as it appeared, but Alf is clearly unnerved given his cardiac history.

Such foreshadowing in finale week can only mean one thing, and sure enough Alf’s worse fears come true later that day.

Standing back outside the surf club, Alf clutches his chest as he experiences excruciating pain, leading him to collapse to the floor!

Tane, Perri (Cantona Stewart) and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) are nearby and witness the incident, with Tane and Perri rushing to assist as Harper calls an ambulance.

As Alf is rushed into Northern Districts, head of emergency Bree (Juliet Godwin) is nowhere to be seen, much to the confusion of nurse Dana (Ally Harris) who has been forced to page her.

Bree has been displaying some unusual behaviour of late, obsessing over certain tasks at both home and work, which has been noticed by a concerned Dana.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Levi (Tristan Gorey) happens to be on hand however, so he takes some initial observations as Dana goes through Alf’s medical history.

When Bree suddenly appears, she takes offence at Levi stepping on her toes and dismisses him, pointing out that he will be called if needed once she’s made her own diagnosis.

Bree attempts to place a blood pressure cuff on Alf’s arm, but finds herself having to repeat it over and over until she gets the edges of the opposing sides lined up perfectly.

Dana offers to do it instead but Bree knocks her back, with both Alf and Marilyn, who has rushed to Alf’s bedside, noting the tension in the room.

Alf later seems to be improving, and as the pain eases Bree explains that his chest x-ray is clear. But suddenly Marilyn notices that Alf’s nose has begun bleeding. Bree is immediately uneasy as she asks to look at Alf’s chart, as Alf begins to clutch his chest again and alarms begin to sound.

Bree freezes as chaos surrounds her; the nurses are awaiting instructions, Alf is writhing in pain and Marilyn is shouting at Bree to do something.

As Nurse Theresa (Meagan Caratti) draws up a syringe she firmly tells Bree that they need to do something now, but Bree insists that they wait.

Taking the syringe off Theresa, Bree orders her to leave, but cannot bring herself to administer the dose. Marilyn continues to yell at Bree, but is horrified when Bree then walks out, calmly saying she needs to go and check Alf’s bloods!

Has Bree left Alf to die?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th November (Episode 8356)

Levi worries about his sister. Cash wants a heart to heart.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 8357)

Cash meets a special stranger. Eden gets the wrong idea. Remi comforts his friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 8358)

Cash takes a step back. Eden and Michelle have a heart to heart. Leah finds out the truth.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 8359)

Justin falls into Claudia’s trap. Alf’s life is on the line. Leah plays detective.

Friday 15th November (Episode 8360)

Perri fights for his life. Claudia traps Justin. Bree faces the consequences.

Home and Away Most Popular Character 2024 Vote for your favourite ever Home and Away character in Back to the Bay's 2024 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your five choices, listing your favourite character first. Your first choice will get 5 points, your second choice gets 4 points, your third choice gets 3 points, with your fourth and fifth choices getting 2 and 1 points. If you vote more than once, your most recent entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

Favourite Character 4

Favourite Character 5

Subscribe to our weekly spoiler newsletter (totally optional) Δ