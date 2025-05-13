Who won’t survive Home and Away’s dramatic week?

A new Home and Away promo has teased that one character “won’t make it” as the River Boys ambush Theo, Lacey, Sonny and Dana.

Theo (Matt Evans) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) found themselves caught up with the River Boys as they were tempted by the offer of making some easy money.

Sonny needed cash to pay back Remi (Adam Rowland), while Theo’s debts had begun to mount after he took out a bank loan to fund his passion project of buying and restoring his dream car.

Theo quickly ingratiated himself with Gage (Tom Wilson), the gang’s latest leader, who was impressed first with his skills as a mechanic, and later by his racing skills.

However, Theo also caught the eye of Lacey (Sophea Pennington), Gage’s girlfriend.

When Gage discovered that Theo and Lacey were sleeping together, catching sight of them kissing in Theo’s car, all hell broke loose.

Gage summoned Theo to the gang’s compound, claiming he was organising another race, but when Theo arrived, it soon became clear that he wouldn’t be racing that day.

Gage revealed that he knew about Theo and Lacey’s affair, before a horde of River Boy heavies grabbed Theo and strapped him down under his own car, which had now been raised up on a winch.

Gage slowly lowered the car down on top of Theo, crushing his chest.

When Sonny arrived, having received a text from Lacey asking for urgent help, he was given a severe beating by the boys.

The River Boys then made a swift exit, finally enabling Sonny to call an ambulance.

Theo was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and it would be days before he woke up.

In the meantime, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) began putting together the case against Gage, but as the gang were clever enough to ensure Sonny didn’t actually witness Gage lowering the car on top of Theo, he faced an uphill battle.

Cash’s job was made even harder when the River Boys began watching his every move, as they tried to work out where he was keeping Lacey hidden.

The case relied on Lacey making a statement against her boyfriend, but Lacey knew that if she spoke out against Gage or the other River Boys, her life would be in danger.

She eventually agreed after Cash offered to protect her, and she spent days living in one of the interview rooms at Yabbie Creek Police Station while Cash sorted out a safe house.

With Lacey afforded police protection, Remi decided to organise for Sonny to move into a nearby motel, and pay for security guards to keep watch 24/7.

However, Sonny soon took advantage of his security when he invited Dana (Ally Harris) over, with Remi furious that he’d put both his and Dana’s safety at risk for “a hook-up.”

With Theo soon to be released from hospital, Bree (Juliet Godwin) suggested that Sonny and Theo could move into her apartment above the diner – again with security posted outside – while she moved into the Lyrik sharehouse.

Now, a new promo for upcoming episodes has revealed that the River Boys will make their move as they seek to get revenge on the trio. All three – plus Dana, who is now dating Sonny – are seen in a car together, presumably on their way to court to testify against Gage, when a gang of armed men surround them.

The promo begins with a focus on the two new relationships which have come out of the saga. For reasons unknown, Lacey is at the pier apartment with Theo, as the promo shows the loved-up pair kissing on the sofa.

On the same sofa – hopefully at a different moment – we then see Sonny and Dana kissing.

Despite Remi doing his best to warn Sonny and Dana that they were taking a risk by hooking up while the River Boys were still out for revenge, it seems Dana hasn’t been put off.

We then see two River Boys keeping watch from the Summer Bay parkland, as one looks through a handheld monocular telescope.

The same River Boy then makes an appearance at the Salt, where he threatens Dana, telling her: “Your boyfriend had better keep his mouth shut.”

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) then tells her sister, “You’re putting yourself in danger because of a crush,” but Dana simply responds, “I’m not in danger.”

Tane (Ethan Browne) – who’s lived in the bay since 2020 so has seen a number of River Boys come and go – then warns Harper and Sonny at the Surf Club.

He tells them: “I know these guys. If you’re on the wrong side of them, they will come for you.”

We then see the River Boys driving through the bay in their black ute, as one hangs out of the window, making a threatening gunshot gesture.

As the two new couples get better acquainted at the pier apartment, the promo warns us that “anyone who gets close is in danger.”

“I’ve got a feeling that everything’s gonna be okay now anyway,” Theo naively tells Lacey.

“What makes you so confident?” Lacey asks with a smile.

“Because I know I love you,” Theo responds, before Lacey pulls him in for a kiss.

A short while later, Theo, Lacey, Sonny and Dana are bundled inside a car, escorted by a driver and security guard, presumably on their way to testify against Gage.

They drive straight past the River Boys’ ute, and the boys inside quickly spot them.

“Who won’t make it?” the promo asks.

As they drive through the country roads, the car comes to a sudden halt, throwing its passengers forward.

We see that the road is blocked by a large branch, intentionally placed there to prevent them from passing.

“What the hell?” Lacey asks.

“Stay in the car,” she orders, as Sonny goes to get out.

Suddenly, as they look around, they see men wearing balaclavas and masks emerge from the surrounding woodland, armed with baseball bats.

“What’s happening?” Dana asks.

“Wait, guys, they’re coming this way,” Theo realises. “Dude, we’ve gotta go,” he calls to the driver, as Lacey begins to shout, “Go, go, go!”

As the armed men approach them, will they all escape?

Despite the threat that someone “won’t make it,” we do know that Ally Harris, Ryan Bown, Matt Evans and Sophea Pennington are all still filming, so they will all survive the River Boys’ ambush attempt.

In fact, Lacey is set to gain some family members in the weeks and months to come. Read more on the latest arrivals to hit Summer Bay…

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 8484)

Sparks fly between Sonny and Dana. Leah is devastated. Trouble follows Lacey.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 8485)

Gage puts a sinister plan in motion. Theo makes a declaration of love. Harper spirals with concern for her sister.

Monday 19th May (Episode 8486)

Lacey keeps her cool. Cash and Tane spring into action. Eden delivers some distressing news. Will Gage walk free?

Tuesday 20th May (Episode 8487)

Theo’s running out of time. Eden’s on the warpath. Cash is on a rescue mission. Leah directs her anger at Lacey.

Wednesday 21st May (Episode 8488)

Mackenzie’s haunted by her past. Abigail returns, but for how long? Cash and Eden put John through his paces.

Thursday 22nd May (Episode 8489)

Kirby and Remi are at loggerheads. Levi gets real about fertility.

