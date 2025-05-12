This week on Home and Away in Australia, Cash gathers Eden’s friends and family for an intimate marriage proposal – but will she say yes?

After whisking Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) away on a surprise getaway, Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) grand proposal plans come to fruition this week, as the pair become engaged again in front of all their loved ones.

Cash and Eden’s first engagement came in August last year, when Cash spontaneously proposed during a gathering thrown to cheer him up at the share house.

As Cash took some time out in the back garden, ruminating over the strain that Rory (Joshua Orpin) had put on his relationship with sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), Eden had asked him what she could do to make things better.

“Marry me,” Cash replied.

Eden was blindsided by the proposal, and worried that he was only popping the question as he was in a headspin.

But after thinking about it overnight, and after taking advice from her loved ones, Eden met Cash on the beach and was happy to accept.

Sadly, the engagement lasted little over two weeks, after Flick’s sudden, untimely death left Cash devastated.

Fearing that he was cursed to be unhappy, with all his loved ones dying around him, Cash broke off their relationship at Flick’s graveside.

After a rollercoaster few months, which saw Eden embark on a romance with Tim (George Pullar), she was eventually forced to admit that she was still in love with Cash.

The timing wasn’t great, with Tim being attacked and ending up in a coma shortly after Eden’s confession, and in that time Eden locked lips with her ex as he finally began to let her back into his heart.

When Tim eventually woke up, he ended things with Eden, paving the way for her and Cash to finally get back together back in February.

Although Cash had been keen to resume their engagement also, Eden was uncertain if she was ready, part of her still hurting over the months of rejection she’d faced.

But Eden soon began to realise that being Cash’s fiancée was indeed what she wanted, and she was caught red-handed by Cash as she tried on her engagement ring again.

The two finally talked things through properly, with Cash affirming that more than anything, he wanted to marry her.

However, he then asked for the ring back, explaining that he wanted to propose properly—when she least expected it.

The past couple of weeks have seen Cash preoccupied with the unwelcome return of the River Boys.

Already investigating them over illegal street racing, Cash went on to arrest the latest leader of the River Boys, Gage (Tom Wilson), after a brutal attack on Theo who had been sleeping with Gage’s girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

With Lacey having made a statement against Gage, she was forced into police protection, with the River Boys putting a constant tail on Cash in the hope that he may lead them to her.

Although attempting to keep his distance from Eden—not wishing her to become a target herself from the ever present River Boys following his every move—Cash became acutely aware that he had been neglecting their relationship last week, with Eden resorting to hanging around in the police station just so she could spend some time with him.

Eden assured Cash that she understood it was the nature of his job, reaffirming her love for him, and Cash finally decided it was time he took that next step again.

Putting his plan into action, Cash made a phone call to foster father Gary (Peter Phelps), before attempting to convince Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to let Eden take a couple of days off work.

Mac was of course thrilled to learn of Cash’s plan to propose, and whilst she was more than happy to tell Eden to take some time off, Eden was still reluctant to leave her in the lurch.

That evening, Cash explained to Eden that he needed to take a break before the looming court case, and she was finally convinced.

Refusing to tell Eden anything further about where they were heading, the next morning Cash drove them up to Gary’s farm.

Whilst Eden was thrilled with the destination and warmly greeted Gary, Gary quietly spoke to Cash, who confirmed that Eden had no idea what was about to happen…

This week, as we rejoin the action, Eden is astounded when her mum Deb (Tammie McIntosh) appears!

“Mum?!” Eden exclaims in shock. “What are you doing here?”

“I got a phone call out of the blue,” Deb responds, offering no further explanation.

The surprise reunion is then interrupted by the arrival of Mac, along with Eden’s siblings Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto), who have followed them from Summer Bay complete with a food hamper from Salt.

“How are you feeling about all this?” Gary asks Cash as Eden greets everyone.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Cash replies with a huge grin.

There’s no flies on Eden as she goes back to Cash and asks whether they’re going to keep pretending that this is just a “random visit” to Gary.

“Who says I’m pretending?” Cash teases.

With the arrival of Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and Remi (Adam Rowland), Gary calls everyone to gather round as the show is about to begin.

Surrounded by all of her loved ones, Eden is blown away when Cash gets down on one knee and proposes.

“Eden is initially quite nervous,” Stephanie tells TV Week. “But the effort and love that Cash goes to in planning the proposal fills her with so much joy, excitement and love.”

Eden responds with a resounding “Yes!“, and as the two share a kiss they’re met with a round of applause.

As the celebrations kick off, it doesn’t take long for the three ex-bandmates to put on a performance.

In the meantime, Deb takes the opportunity to catch up with daughter Abi, though it’s not clear whether she knows the full extent of what Abi has been through since she left the city…

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 12th May (Episode 8482)

Cash plans a surprise for Eden. Abigail hides her past. Alf lays down the law.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 8483)

Mali puts his foot in it. Leah makes a stand. Roo and Alf are at a stalemate.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 8484)

Sparks fly between Sonny and Dana. Leah is devastated. Trouble follows Lacey.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 8485)

Gage puts a sinister plan in motion. Theo makes a declaration of love. Harper spirals with concern for her sister.

Summer Bay’s new faces for 2025 Home and Away is set to welcome some new faces in the coming months – though a couple will look a little familiar to longer term viewers. Read more…