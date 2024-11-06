Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and 49 photos for late November and early December, with lots of excitement in store.

There’ve been plenty of disasters and stunts since the show returned in September last year, and that continues next month, with a “horror crash”, and a celebration which “takes a devastating turn.”

Will it be crash #3 for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), and will Holly (Lucinda Armstrong) be involved in yet another disaster? More on that to come…

The show also previews the aftermath of an accident for Cara (Sara West). More details on that will be revealed tomorrow, but the pictures show Cara in a wheelchair, as teasers reveal that she shows “stubborn resolve after her accident.”

While Cara claims to be doing okay after the accident, wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) isn’t doing so well, and she breaks down in tears as she talks to Dr. Ackerman (Kali Hulme) outside the hospital.

While “Remi is given cause for concern” on Thursday 28th November, thankfully, it looks like Cara soon makes a full recovery.

She’s out of the wheelchair and walking again by the first week of December, as she joins in with some big celebrations at No. 22.

Meanwhile, “Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.”

With Holly looking guilty as she stares through the door of Erinsborough Hospital at the Varga-Murphys outside, is Dex (Marley Williams) blaming her for his mum’s fragile condition? And how will that affect Holly’s already extremely fragile mental state?

The new spoilers also reveal that Toadie (Ryan Moloney) will return for a temporary stint in late-November.

After nearly 30 years on Ramsay Street, Toadie took Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) and left for a new life in Colac in late September, having realised he needed time away from the suburb which has brought him so much pain and heartbreak over the decades.

While Nell has made numerous brief appearances since then, this is the first time that Toadie will return, and he faces an awkward reunion with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who he devastated when he ended their marriage after less than a year.

He and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) head back to Erinsborough as the street prepares to celebrate Nell’s 16th birthday. One person Toadie won’t be reuniting with is Mel (Lucinda Cowden), as she departs the show in just a few weeks’ time.

While Toadie and Terese manage to put their differences to one side for the sake of Nell’s birthday, it seems that the day won’t end in happiness, as the celebration “takes a devastating turn.”

What will derail Nell’s Sweet 16?

The fortnight also sees Paul help Terese “process her loss”. Presuming her loss isn’t Toadie – she’s already had two months to deal with that – we’re assuming that this latest loss is connected to her role at Eirene Rising.

This week’s episodes see Terese confess that she was to blame for last week’s gas leak at the retirement complex. The aftermath sees Susan (Jackie Woodburne) ask Terese to step down from the business she spent months building, and she leaves for rehab with her career on the line.

On Thursday 21st November, “Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.” Does she get a negative response when she asks Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) if she can return to work?

“Paul helps Terese process her loss” on Monday 25th November. Then, on Thursday 28th November, “Terese is shocked by a proposal.”

“Terese fights for what she wants” on Monday 2nd December, with photos show her and Paul plotting at Lassiters. Before Terese leaves, Paul confesses that he still loves her (who knew?!) – could Paul be what she wants?

Elsewhere, “a reunited couple bask in their love bubble.”

This could be any number of pairings – Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) have been on the rocks for months, but with Wendy currently living away at Murrayville, we’re not expecting to see her again for a number of months.

It could simply be JJ and Nell, who are seen together in that episode, but could the teasers be hinting at a reunion for Paul and Terese? Only time will tell.

Or is it simply Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan? It seems Karl is back from his motorbike trip around Scotland, and Susan couldn’t be happier to see him.

Then, “an intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough” on Thursday 28th November.

This is confirmed to be Yasmine Shields, with teasers telling us that “Yaz zeroes in on her agenda” on Monday 2nd November.

Selling Sunsets star Chrishell Stause will be playing a new character, Yasmine “Yas” Shields, who is described as “a glamorous and successful businesswoman” who’s in Erinsborough “in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.”

We’re told that fans can expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.

Then, just two episodes after Yaz’s arrival, “Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.” Is Yaz all that she seems?

Around the same time, “Nicolette throws herself into romance.” Intriguing…

Nicolette has had a string of bad luck when it comes to love – could Yaz’s arrival change all of that?

Another newcomer is Sebastian ‘Seb’ Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton), whose arrival was teased in earlier spoilers for mid-November.

He’s a face from Krista’s (Majella Davis) past, who is “set to send shockwaves through Erinsborough for a long time to come.”

Earlier photos from mid-November have shown Seb and Krista getting on as they hang out in Krista’s new Lassiters apartment, though Leo (Tim Kano) didn’t look all too impressed by the face from his girlfriend’s past.

On Wednesday 20th November, “Leo discovers a string of secrets,” but it’s not yet clear what Krista and/or Seb are hiding.

Now, new photos from the episode airing on Tuesday 26th November show that Seb will take a job at the Back Lane Bar, and he’s seen serving cocktails at the club in one of Melbourne’s laneways, as Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) watch on intrigued.

While he looks to be settling in, later photos show him being confronted at Lassiters lake by a mysterious character named Joe (Rory O’Brien) – what kind of trouble is Seb in?

The same episode sees “Leo take matters into his own hands.”

He’s seen sharing a coffee with Krista and Terese at Krista’s Lassiters apartment, and a takeaway coffee with Byron, so it’s currently unclear just how drastic his actions will be.

But is Leo’s jealousy about to end his relationship? The vineyard owner “considers his next step” on Thursday 3rd December, while he “faces the fallout” the following Monday.

Photos from Monday’s episode show things looking tense between him and Krista, before he appears to be confiding in Aaron at The Waterhole, with a sad look on his face.

Will Seb’s arrival cost Leo and Krista their relationship?

Elsewhere, the aforementioned “horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings” on Wednesday 27th November.

While producers aren’t giving away any more details at this stage, the same episode does see Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) driving past Byron in her fetching purple car.

Are the two connected?

We’re also treated to a lovely shot of Sadie (Emerald Chan), Byron and Vera walking into Ramsay Street with new arrival Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).

There’s no word yet on where Max will be staying, but with Ben Jackson joining as a full-time cast member, will his character be the latest addition to the No. 32 sharehouse’s increasingly unconventional dynamic?

Hopefully Max won’t be causing trouble for one of Erinsborough’s happiest couples. The teasers reveal that “Byron faces tough competition” on Tuesday 3rd December.

The new pictures show Max and Sadie appearing to get along, and “Sadie is stunned by a confession” on Wednesday 4th December.

She then “harbours a secret” on Thursday 5th December. Just what is going on?

Elsewhere, “Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter” on Monday 25th November before she’s “confronted by a realisation” the following day.

Plus, “Aaron reconsiders his future.”

Here’s everything that’s in store at the end of November and the first week of December:

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.

Before then, there are still two weeks of unmissable drama to come:

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.