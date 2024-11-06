Toadie Rebecchi returns in new Neighbours spoilers

Neighbours has revealed that Toadie Rebecchi will be heading back to Erinsborough in late November, as a celebration takes a devastating turn.

It may feel like Toadie (Ryan Moloney) has only just left Erinsborough for a fresh start in Colac, away from decades of memories of the lost loves that have haunted him since the show returned, but late November will see him head back to Ramsay Street.

His return will see him come face to face with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) for the first time since he left in late September.

Terese was distraught at the abrupt end to their marriage, and initially refused to attend Toadie’s leaving party, but Paul (Stefan Dennis) managed to talk her into getting some closure by giving her soon-to-be-ex-husband one final goodbye.

Since then, Terese has fallen apart, turning to booze to help ease the pain of another failed relationship.

She heads away to rehab later this week, but it looks like she’ll only be away for a few weeks, just in time for an awkward reunion with the person to blame for her recent downfall.

Toadie’s return comes as the street comes together to celebrate Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) sweet 16.

Nell has made a number of brief returns since her family left Erinsborough, as she navigates her long-distance relationship with JJ (Riley Bryant) and continues to spend time with her stepmum.

She even almost blew Terese’s secret when she arrived at No. 22 to find Terese on the cusp of opening another bottle of wine.

Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) is back too, joining Toadie to celebrate his older sister’s 16th birthday.

Toadie’s return appears to comes on Wednesday 27th November, as he reunites with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) at Harold’s Cafe.

The following episode (Thursday 28th November), sees him and Terese come face to face in the coffee shop, and Terese doesn’t look best pleased by his arrival.

Will Toadie’s return cause more pain and anguish for Terese, or has her spell in rehab help her get her head around their breakup?

On Monday 2nd December, Toadie hangs out with Susan and Nell at the Kennedys’, with spoilers for that episode telling us that “Terese fights for what she wants.”

Whether Terese’s fight is connected to her estranged husband’s return is yet to be seen.

Then, on Thursday 5th December, the festivities get underway as Nell’s big birthday arrives. So too has Christmas, with the No. 22 living room decorated ready for the festive period.

Neighbours is rumoured to be taking a two-week break over Christmas, and while nothing is yet confirmed, the decorations do seem to suggest that the celebrations have come early as the show won’t be on the air over the festive period.

Nell’s friends and family, including younger brother Nell, congregate in Terese’s back room, as Terese puts the finishing touches to a birthday cake, adorned with ’16’ candles.

While it may be awkward for Toadie to head back to the house he shared with Terese in their short marriage, he looks delighted as the celebrations get underway.

As he and Terese stand nearly side by side, it seems they’ve managed to put their differences to one side for the big day.

The Varga-Murphys are there to celebrate JJ’s girlfriend’s big day.

Nell is the star of the show as she blows out her candles.

However, as is often the way in Erinsborough, it can’t be a happy day without something going wrong.

Teaser spoilers for the episode reveal that “a celebration takes a devastating turn.”

What will happen to unravel Nell’s big day?

Here’s everything that’s in store at the end of November and the first week of December:

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday, 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.