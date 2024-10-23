Neighbours previews arrivals and goodbyes in November pictures

Neighbours has released its latest batch of teaser spoilers and photos, previewing what’s coming up in mid-November, with two new faces, a returnee, and a potential goodbye.

Earlier this month, the show revealed that Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) and his son Max (Ben Jackson) would be heading to Ramsay Street.

Shane was one of Neighbours‘ original characters, appearing between 1985 and 1987, and was last seen in 2022’s final episode, where he revealed that he had recently become a millionaire thanks to some successful crypto investments.

He soon managed to woo Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), and the two have been living the high life away from Erinsborough ever since.

Now, Shane is set for a brief return, as part of new full-time character Max’s introduction to life in Erinsborough.

The new spoilers and photos for mid-November show that Shane’s return and Max’s arrival are just around the corner. On Tuesday 12th November, “a new arrival causes a splash” as Max makes his entrance.

As if Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) hadn’t been through enough in recent months, she’s pushed into the Lassiters water feature by the oblivious newcomer as he barges past her, his hefty backpack catching her off guard.

Holly is left looking decidedly unimpressed by the new arrival – which in soapland, can only mean one thing… 🥰

Max will soon settle in to life in Erinsborough, as Shane pulls in a favour with old mate Paul, and bags his son a job working at Lassiters.

While Paul may be helping Shane out by giving Max a job at the hotel, we’re expecting Max to eventually end up working at the garage, with the promo photo for his character showing him and Shane outside Fitzgerald Motors on Power Road.

A few days after Max’s character was announced, Neighbours revealed that another new character named Sebastian ‘Seb’ Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) was also set to arrive in Erinsborough, with a mysterious connection to Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).

Seb was announced as “a face from Krista’s past,” who is “set to send shockwaves through Erinsborough for a long time to come.”

With Krista having had quite a chequered history while she lived in the UK, falling in with the wrong crowd, we assumed that the new arrival may be set to cause problems.

Yet the newly released photos appear to show Krista and Seb getting on as they hang out in Krista’s new Lassiters apartment, though Leo (Tim Kano) doesn’t look all too impressed by the face from Krista’s past.

“Krista receives a surprise visitor” on Tuesday 19th November, while “Leo discovers a string of secrets” the following day.

What are Seb and/or Krista hiding?

As we welcome the new faces, are we about to say goodbye to one much-loved character?

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) recently fell head over heels for returnee Victor (Craig Hall), despite the fact that he’s Jane’s (Annie Jones) ex-husband and the father of Nicolette (Hannah Mons0n) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

There was a clear attraction between the pair of them, and Melanie eventually plucked up the courage to invite Vic round for dinner. Unfortunately, Jane had also developed feelings for Vic, and made the first move as she boldly kissed him just minutes before he was due to meet up with Mel.

With spoilers for early next month revealing that Victor lets Melanie down gently before embarking on a rekindled relationship with Jane, will Melanie’s heartbreak prompt her to make a fresh start away from Erinsborough?

On Monday 11th November, “Melanie closes a chapter,” suggesting she decides to put any ideas of romance with Victor behind her. As they catch up outside Harold’s, Melanie looks far less pleased to see Vic than she has been up until now.

Then, after being “confronted with the truth” the following day, Mel “sets off on a new adventure” on Tuesday 19th November.

Photos from that episode show her looking nervous as she jumps into The Drinks Diva van, after saying goodbye to Holly.

Melanie last left Erinsborough in early May, putting some space between herself and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) after a tumultuous few months which ended with the pair sleeping together.

Last time, Mel headed for the music festival circuit, selling her signature cocktails on a five-week trip away, and explaining to Krista that the tour would allow her to raise money to move out of the Kennedys’ house and rent a place of her own when she got back.

Where is Melanie off this time?

Elsewhere, “Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.”

The Varga-Murphys have recently decided to have another baby, and next week sees Felix (James Beaufort) surprise them as he offers to be their sperm donor, which would give JJ (Riley Bryant) the possibility of a biological brother.

Cara (Sara West) and Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) response to Felix’s shock offer is currently under lock and key, but does this new spoiler suggest that will propose that Aaron be their baby’s father instead?

While they may be making progress in their baby plans, all is not well for Cara Varga-Murphy…

She “pushes herself to the brink” on Thursday 14th November, with photos from that episode showing her working hard at Lassiters – is she over-working herself to distract from everything else in her life?

Then on the following Monday, “Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.”

Will she be okay?

Holly’s struggles also look set to continue, as she battles PTSD after all of her recent ordeals. Various photos from mid-November show her looking distraught, and she “puts herself in the spotlight” on Wednesday 20th November, before being “pushed to the brink” the following day.”

Elsewhere, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) eats breakfast.

But just what is she doing in the No. 32 kitchen? With the sharehouse residents currently in search of a new housemate, and “a newcomer” set to “ruffle [their] feathers” next month, has Vera moved in?

Here are the full set of teaser spoilers and photos for mid-November:

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.

Before then, we’ve still got two weeks of unmissable drama in store. Here’s what’s coming up on Neighbours in the final week of October and first week of November:

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.