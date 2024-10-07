Neighbours announces two new characters and a returnee

Neighbours has announced the arrivals of two new faces, as Max Ramsay and Seb Metcalfe shake things up in Erinsborough, while Shane Ramsay returns.

Last week, Neighbours announced on its social media channels that Ben Jackson had joined the cast as Max Ramsay, the son of Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) and the grandson of the original Max Ramsay (Francis Bell).

While the show didn’t give any further details on the casting, the accompanying social media post asked: “What’s brought a member of the show’s original family back to Erinsborough? All will be revealed…”

Set for a short return as part of Max’s arrival is his dad Shane Ramsay, one of the show’s original characters, who made his debut in the very first episode back in 1985.

Shane left Erinsborough in 1987, but returned for the show’s final episodes in July 2022, when he reconnected with Paul (Stefan Dennis) and revealed that he was now a millionaire, having had a spell of good luck with some cryptocurrency investments.

Shane offered to buy a stake in Lassiters, which would have helped Paul out of the sticky financial situation he found himself in thanks to his and Terese’s impending divorce, but he backed out when he learnt about the questionable decisions Paul had made in recent years.

Shane’s brief return to Erinsborough saw him hook up with Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), who was then dating Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) son Malcolm (Benjamin McNair).

Izzy was drawn to Shane soon after discovering that he was rich, and it wasn’t long before she was cheating on Mal with the handsome millionaire.

Peter O’Brien is set to reprise the role of Shane for a brief stint, presumably as part of Max’s introduction to Ramsay Street.

Based on the above publicity photo of Max and his dad Shane, along with an audition video uncovered earlier this year, it’s believed that Max will bag himself a job as a mechanic in Fitzgerald Motors, the garage on Power Road.

The audition dialogue was uncovered by members of Neighbours Fans, and saw Max sharing a flirty scene with Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who would be his step-sister if Shane and Izzy were to marry:

MAX: Look out – here’s the troublemaker!

HOLLY: Give it a rest Max, I’m not in the mood…

MAX: You’re the one that’s been following me around!

HOLLY: I’m not!

MAX: If you’re looking for someone new to bank roll you, just get back on the apps… Come on, I’m kidding!

HOLLY: Everything’s a joke to you – you think you can pull this cheeky real talk act and can get away with literally anything actually you’re just a jerk and that’s why nobody can stand you around here!

MAX: You don’t like me Holly. That’s fine but I reckon you’re flipping your lid because you hate yourself.

HOLLY: Aww, did that make you feel good?

MAX: Holly wait, stop. I’m sorry. That was… a real jerk act. Let me buy you a drink?

HOLLY: Why? So you can do some more armchair psychology?

MAX: I was thinking more bury the hatchet. It’d be easier if we just got along, wouldn’t it? One drink… please!

HOLLY: Ugh, I still think you’re a jerk.

MAX: That’s cool… because I still think you’re trouble. I kinda like that though.

While audition dialogue isn’t always an indication of the scenes that will make it to screen, it often gives us a good idea of what’s in store for the character.

Another audition video saw Max interacting with a character believed to be Karl Kennedy. That scene saw Max offering to repair a car “off the books, cash in hand, no questions asked,” suggesting that Max may not always follow the rules as he tries to make some extra money on the side.

Ben later revealed on his Instagram that he has been filming for nearly five months, suggesting that he is sticking around as a permanent new addition to the Neighbours cast.

This morning, Neighbours announced that Rarmian Newton has also joined the cast in the guest role of Sebastian ‘Seb’ Metcalfe.

Seb is “a face from Krista’s past,” who is “set to send shockwaves through Erinsborough for a long time to come.”

No other information has been revealed about the new character, but Krista had quite a chequered history while she lived in the UK, falling in with the wrong crowd and getting hooked on drugs.

She’s managed to put her issues behind her and forge a successful career in Erinsborough, but will Seb’s arrival see that all come crashing down?

Finally, Chrishell Stause, best known for her part on US reality TV series Selling Sunset, is set to make her Neighbours debut next month.

Her casting was announced earlier this year, and she is expected to be on screens for around a month, starting early November.

Chrishell will be playing a new character, Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman who’s in Erinsborough in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

“I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Chrishell said of her new role. “Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen.”

We’re told that fans can expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.

Chrishell is married to musician G Flip, and a script which was briefly seen in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Neighbours’ Instagram revealed that G Flip is set to make a cameo appearance on the show, sharing a scene with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul.

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.”

Neighbours isn’t Chrishell’s first foray into soap acting, as she began her acting career starring as Amanda Dillon in All My Children from 2005 until 2011, before playing Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015.

In recent years, Chrishell has been best known for her role on Netflix’s reality TV series Selling Sunset, in which she stars as one of the real estate agents working for Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based LA.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124 / 221)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125 / 222)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126 / 223)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127 / 224)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131 / 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.