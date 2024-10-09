Neighbours releases spoilers and 51 pictures for November

Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos revealing what’s in store at the end of October and early November.

1) Victor chooses between Jane and Victor

This week’s episodes saw Victor Stone (Craig Hall) make a shock return to Erinsborough as he was revealed as the mystery man Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) had been speaking to online.

When Mel and Vic realised who each other actually were, they agreed that nothing could happen between them, but both were left disappointed that they couldn’t pursue their obvious attraction.

Spoilers for mid-October have already revealed that Melanie will battle her “forbidden” feelings as she spends more time with Vic, while Jane takes the next step in her and Mike’s (Guy Pearce) breakup as she sells his motorbike.

As Krista’s (Majella Davis) Boylesque performance gets underway on Tuesday 22nd October, the raunchy performance “leads to a spark of romance” – but it’s unclear as to whether it’s between Victor and Mel, or Victor and Jane.

The following day, Wednesday 23rd October, “Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision” as they both pursue the same man.

Then, on the Thursday, “Melanie takes charge of her romantic future,” while “Jane makes a bold move.”

Now, the newly released spoilers for late October and early November have revealed what the future holds for the love triangle. On Monday 28th October, “the race of love bears a winner… and a loser.”

Sadly for Melanie, the new photos reveal that it’s Jane who wins the battle for Victor’s affections. Mel is seen looking forlorn in her Lassiters apartment, as a specially prepared champagne dinner goes to waste.

However, over at No. 24, Jane and Vic are seen looking much happier, as Jane cosies up to her ex-husband with her arms around him.

How Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) will react to their parents’ rekindled romance remains to be seen…

The following week, on Monday 4th November, the newly reunited couple come face to face with Melanie in Harold’s, before they depart on a trip away together. Does Jane know just how close Victor came to pursuing something with Mel?

The following day, “Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations” as photos from the episode see Victor and Melanie chatting by Lassiters Lake, before Mel heads to No. 24 with a box of cupcakes for Jane.

Will the path of true love run smoothly for Jane and Victor’s fledgling romance, or will Melanie and Victor’s near-miss continue to cause them problems?

2) Terese and Paul spend the night

Victor, Mel and Jane aren’t the only ones looking for love as we head into November. Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has wanted nothing more than Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) attention since Toadie (Ryan Moloney) walked out on her, and this week’s episodes see Paul begin pushing her away as he fears he’s close to crossing a line.

Terese is set to fall off the wagon next week as the emotional stress of her breakup overwhelms her. She feels the pull of old habits, before eventually giving in and stealing a bottle of wine from Eirene Rising.

She “struggles to hide her secret” on Thursday 17th October, while on Monday 21st October, her “lies snowball.”

Now, the new spoilers reveal that she “hides an embarrassing discovery” on Monday 28th October, and she “continues down a destructive path” the following day.

Then, on Wendesday 30th October, “Disaster strikes at Eirini Rising” – and it seems likely that Terese’s drinking has something to do with it.

The retirement complex appeared cursed before it had even opened, with kids from neighbouring Erinsborough High causing havoc, but things have have quietened down in recent months and the residents have settled in nicely.

However, the late-October “disaster” is set to land one of the residents in hospital.

As Terese goes into damage control and rushes to their side, Paul is of course there to support her. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) anxiously wait for news – have Terese’s personal issues caused big problems for her business?

It seems the disaster has some ‘positive’ consequences for Terese, as the following episode (Monday 4th November) shows her and Paul hold each other close in the living room of No. 22, seemingly on the verge of a kiss.

Paul appears to still be in the house the following morning, as Terese is shown with a change of clothes, heading downstairs to find Paul has made them coffee.

Toadie who?

Paul’s walk of shame appears to be spotted by Susan, who looks concerned as she stares through the blinds across the cul-de-sac.

3) A shocking offer rocks the Varga-Murphys

On Wednesday 30th October, “the Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.”

While the teasers don’t give anything away, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) will embark on a baby storyline next week, as JJ (Riley Bryant) discovers the note Cara wrote to herself before her 40th birthday.

The note reveals that it’s Cara’s dream to have another baby. When JJ shows it to Remi, she approaches her wife, but Cara insists that it’s only a dream and she doesn’t expect for it to be a reality, with too many practical reasons why it’s impossible.

Remi tries to be open to the idea, but when it’s clear that she’s hesitant, Cara assures her that she’s already made her peace with it not happening.

While nothing is confirmed, fans on social media are already speculating that Felix (James Beaufort) could end up as the father, opening up the possibility of JJ having a biological brother in the not-too-distant future.

Will the Varga-Murphys’ shocking offer have anything to do with their baby plans?

Then on Thursday 7th November, “Felix receives a sign from God.”

Watch this space…

4) Nell is back again

A photo from the episode on Thursday 29th October reveals that recently departed Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is back again, spending more time with JJ at No. 30 as they continue their long-distance relationship.

5) Holly causes more problems

Also coming up, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) continues to cause problems for Karl.

Her “assessment has Karl fuming” on Monday 28th October, and he struggles to connect with his daughter the following day.

The photos also show Holly spending more time with Felix – is there another romance on the cards, or is she just turning to him for support?

6) Halloween arrives in Erinsborough

Finally, Halloween hits Ramsay Street on Thursday 31st October, as “the Share House lets loose” hosts an extravagant party, with all of their neighbours invited.

The party also looks set to continue Aaron’s new love interest storyline, as real estate agent Rhett (Liam Maguire) makes an appearance.

Rhett is set to take a starring role at the Boylesque event, agreeing to be the final performer after realising that Aaron will be the one providing the choreography.

While Aaron dismisses Leo’s suggestion that Rhett’s enthusiastic response is evidence of romantic interest, at their first rehearsal it soon becomes clear that Leo is onto something.

Will the Halloween party be what brings the singletons together?

Elsewhere, “the impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street,” “Paul’s alarmed by a revelation,” while “Nicolette reverts to her old ways.”

Here are the full teaser spoilers and photos for the final week of October and first week of November:

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.

Before then, there are still a few more weeks of unmissable drama. Here are the teasers and photos for the mid to late October:

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived.

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131/ 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves.

Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.