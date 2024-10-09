Next week on Neighbours, a Victor, Mel and Jane love triangle begins and in preparations for Boylesque, Aaron gets caught with his pants down.

This week saw the return of Victor Stone (Craig Hall) after his sudden departure back in July when Remi (Naomi Rukavina) revealed the surprising news that his terminal cancer was in remission.

Victor made a quick exit and pulled out of his investment in the vineyard, leaving Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Bryon (Xavier Molyneux) scrabbling for options to still be partners in Leo’s (Tim Kano) business.

Before his departure, Victor shared a kiss with his ex-wife Jane (Annie Jones) and told her of his disapproval of her lacklustre long-distance relationship with Mike (Guy Pearce), believing that she deserved more.

Last week, we discovered that Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) was back on the dating apps and was speaking to a mystery man from Sydney.

On Monday, we finally got to see her head to The Waterhole for the date, only to find out that the guy on the scene was Victor Stone!

The pair hit it off, until they were spotted by Nicolette and Jane.

Realising who Victor really was, Melanie was left devastated after yet another blow to her disastrous dating record. Given the revelations, Victor and Melanie regrettably agreed not to go on another date, despite their obvious spark.

Yesterday, we saw Victor tell Byron (Xavier Molyneux) that he wants to give his children $100,000 as recompense for the large amount he promised and failed to deliver before he left.

Despite his initial rejections, today we see Byron reflecting that he is cautiously open to the offer to reduce debts, without it coming with forgiveness.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) refuses to have anything to do with it – that is, until Jane encourages her to think of the implications for her family if she refuses such a large amount of money.

Defending her kids, Jane meets with Victor and informs him that if the money is accepted, he cannot use it to earn the family’s forgiveness. Victor’s left deflated, but an empathetic Melanie is on hand for a consolatory drink. This time it can only be as a friend.

Next week, we see Jane fall into old patterns and soften towards Victor once more, all while she takes on the final step in her breakup from Mike (Guy Pearce) by putting his motorbike on the market.

Nicolette and Byron decide to accept Victor’s offer but will not forgive and forget his previous actions. Despite this, Victor still agrees to transfer the money immediately.

His children are relieved until Victor reveals he plans to buy himself a business near Melbourne, so he is nearby if they decide to reconcile one day.

Next week, Melanie attends the hospital for an osteoporosis check-up and bumps into Victor, who is volunteering to repay the kindness someone showed him during his treatment.

Victor asks Melanie not to share this with anyone, but she feels motivated to change the family’s negative stance towards him. Melanie declares to Victor that she believes he is a changed man and is thrown when Victor hints that he still feels a romantic connection between them (with their chemistry clear to see).

Jane is frustrated when she discovers that someone purchased Mike’s bike and then had the cheek to re-list it for sale for more than they paid.

After learning that it was Victor, Jane is furious and vows once more to never trust a word he says. Victor is genuinely remorseful, having purchased the bike as a secret act to ease the burden of what he thought would be a difficult task for his ex-wife.

Victor reveals to Melanie that he feels he is in part responsible for Jane’s recent breakup, which motivates Melanie to tell Jane his version of events. Melanie begs Jane to believe Victor, and she eventually agrees.

Jane then puts Victor straight – he in fact did her a favour, pushing her to take action to end her dwindling relationship with Mike.

With it all out in the open, Jane and Victor reconcile, leaving Byron concerned and a new Ramsay Street love triangle on the cards.

Elsewhere next week, Krista’s (Majella Davis) Boylesque preparations are in full swing. Last week, we saw her and Melanie using their persuasive skills to recruit men from the street, including Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Bryon.

Despite Byron’s initial reservations, this week we saw him change his stance and commit to a duet with ex-pro-performer Aaron to ensure that the show can go on after Aaron sustained a hamstring injury during rehearsals.

In today’s episode, we see Leo desperately attempting to find someone to replace him in the line-up. Leo is in luck as they manage to sign up willing local estate agent, Rhett (Liam Maguire), who appears to be motivated by spending time with an attractive Aaron.

Next week, despite Paul’s initial lack of support for the event, Krista is thrilled when he congratulates her on her idea to create a new piano bar in the Lassiters foyer.

However, her moment of glory is short-lived when Eirini residents Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) launch a campaign to cancel the risqué event.

Leo (Tim Kano) and Gino (Shane McNamara), the newest Eirini resident, reassure her that Moira is wrong to be trying to put an end to the event.

Yet Paul disagrees, telling Krista that the Eirini residents, including his aunt Hilary, are a valuable part of the community and shouldn’t be alienated.

Paul warns Krista that it will be down to her if Lassiters loses business as a result of her choices.

With support from a sneaky Sam (Henrietta Graham), Leo and some disappearing ink pens, Aaron and Krista manage to stop the petition calling for an end to Boylesque.

Now that it is firmly in the diary, Aaron decides to try out his new tear-away pants to check they are ready for the big day.

When he has to respond to an emergency at The Waterhole, he forgets what he’s wearing, and everything accidentally ends up on show from the waist down as he rushes across the complex.

Hilary, who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, captures the moment for evidence and commits to picketing the event. She then takes it one step further by complaining about Aaron’s flashing to the police!

Luckily, Krista is on hand to ensure her Boylesque plans are still set for success as she eagerly awaits the remake of the Neighbours Full Monty.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131 / 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves.

Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.