Neighbours reveals new spoilers and 35 pictures for mid October

Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos for mid to late October, teasing trouble for Terese, forbidden romance for Melanie, and the return of a beloved character.

Every couple of weeks, Neighbours releases new teasers for the weeks ahead. Spoilers for early October have already revealed that Victor Stone (Craig Hall) is set to return, that Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) will find herself on the outskirts after Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) departure, and that the male residents will start preparing for Krista’s (Majella Davis) “male revue” at Lassiters.

Now, new teasers have given us a glimpse into what’s in store in the middle of next month.

“Terese feels the pull of old habits” on Monday 14th October. Could that be the familiar comfort of her other ex-husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who she’s seen hugging in the new pictures?

Or could it be something worse? Terese “struggles to hide her secret” on Thursday 17th October, while on Monday 21st October, her “lies snowball.”

What is she hiding?

Returning to Monday 14th October, pictures from that episode show Susan (Jackie Woodburne) clutching her wrist at No. 28, as Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) looks concerned.

Could it be lingering pain from her involvement in the Waterhole siege, which airs tomorrow (Thursday 26th September), or a continuation of her health scare which began earlier this year?

Back in June, Susan was pushed over by a gang of yobs stealing instruments from the Eirene Rising complex, and panicked when she didn’t have the strength to get back up. The ordeal made her hyper-aware of her own mortality and left her fearing that older age was beginning to catch up with her.

While nothing is confirmed, is Neighbours about to re-open questions surrounding Susan’s health?

Elsewhere on Monday 15th October, “JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery” in JJ’s new car. What have they found?

The following day, “Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) forbidden affection grows.”

In today’s episode, as Toadie and Mel have one last heart-to-heart before Toadie’s departure, she reveals that she has begun online dating, with one man in particular taking her fancy.

The teasers for early October have already revealed that she “takes a leap of faith” as we head into next month. Yet as always seems to be the way with poor Mel, her “hopes are dashed” just days later, as she stares sadly at her phone whilst awaiting her date in The Waterhole.

Now it seems that she’s not ready to give up on love.

With photos from Tuesday 16th October’s episode showing her and Victor looking friendly while walking through the corridors of Erinsborough Hospital, could Melanie’s “forbidden” feelings be for Jane’s (Annie Jones) ex-husband?

Keeping with Vic’s return, he still has an uphill battle to win over Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), neither of whom look impressed as he talks to them in the kitchen of No. 32.

Meanwhile, Jane “heralds in a new chapter,” as she cleans up ex-fiance Mike’s (Guy Pearce) motorbike on Ramsay Street.

Is she finally ready to get rid of it and move on with the next chapter of her life?

Whether Jane’s turning the page involves forgiving her flaky ex-husband Victor for his disappearing act remains to be seen.

On Wednesday 16th October, “Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.”

Hardly surprising, considering he’s signed up for Krista’s male revue, excited to put his skills as an exotic dancer to good use for the first time in many years.

The following week, on Tuesday 22nd October, the event itself gets underway at The Waterhole, with Aaron and his big red ball taking centre stage.

Melanie acts as compère, and while Karl looks decidedly nervous in the lead up to the saucy ‘Boylesque’ event, he gets into his element as he grabs his guitar and performs a musical number.

Then it’s onto the main event, as Byron, Aaron, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and some enthusiastic extras from the greater-Erinsborough area strut their stuff on and off stage.

The raunchy performance “leads to a spark of romance” for one pair, but who?

The following day, Wednesday 23rd October, “Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision” – are they both after the same man?

Then, on the Thursday, “Melanie takes charge of her romantic future,” while “Jane makes a bold move.”

What could possibly go wrong?

There’s also a big returnee in October – Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner). Remember her?

Nell leaves in today’s episode (Wednesday 25th September), departing Erinsborough with Toadie and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) as they move to Colac, giving Toadie a fresh start and allowing him to be closer to his aging parents.

Now, the new photos reveal that Nell will be returning to Erinsborough in late October, where she reconnects with step-mum Terese and boyfriend JJ (Riley Bryant).

It was recently revealed that Ryan Moloney will be making a number of guest appearences in the coming months, as he sees out the remaining weeks on his contract.

It’s not yet clear whether Nell’s October return is a one-off, or whether she too will make sporadic reappearances in the months ahead.

JJ is “caught out” on Thursday 17th September, and Cara (Sara West) “resolves to do the right thing” by her son on the following Monday. What has the reformed teen done this time?

Sticking with the Varga-Murphys, Dex (Marley Williams) “worries he’s becoming a burden to his family” on Monday 21st October.

The teen was recently revealed to be a child prodigy, after his computer programming skills caught the attention of the head of Cara’s university course.

Leona revealed the solution Dex submitted on Cara’s behalf to be “genius level,” and encouraged Cara to enrol her clearly gifted son on an accelerated learning programme where he can put his coding skills to good use.

The teen gets “a surprising offer in early October,” which is sure to be related.

But with Dex set to fear he’s becoming a burden, and photos showing Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) looking stressed as they stare at their laptop, are Dex’s extra classes going to cause difficulties for the Varga-Murphys?

Elsewhere, Holly and Felix (James Beaufort) bond as they hang out together at The Tram, where Holly appears to be working.

Holly had a crush on Felix when he first arrived, but she was shot down when Felix’s then-girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour) spotted the pair flirting and put Holly in her place.

With Felix now single after Jools betrayed him earlier this year by leading the police to him, is there romance on the cards for Holly?

It seems that Holly’s struggles after her recent ordeals continue to haunt her as we head into next month. Pictures from Monday 21st October’s episode show Holly looking panicked as she knocks on the window of the tram, where she finds Felix inside. What has her spooked?

Finally, “Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves” next month.

The doc also “entertains an exciting offer,” while “the Share House searches for a new housemate” and “Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.”

Here are the full teaser spoilers and photos for the second two weeks of October:

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived.

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131/ 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves.

Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.

Before then, there are still a few more weeks of unmissable drama. Here are the teasers and photos for the first two weeks of October:

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120 / 217)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121 / 218)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122 / 219)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123 / 220)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi.

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124 / 221)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125 / 222)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126 / 223)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127 / 224)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.