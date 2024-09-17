Next week on Neighbours, when Holly receives an anonymous text asking for ‘Heath’s money’, she’s in serious trouble – how will she repay it?

Poor Holly. Since Neighbours returned to screens in September last year, she’s endured far too much drama for one person to deal with.

She was traumatised to realise that her ex-boyfriend Eden (Costa D’Angelo) was extorting money from Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) while holding Krista (Majella Davis) capture.

She was dumped by Haz (Shiv Palekar) in favour of Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), and a subsequent argument between her and Mack saw her nearly drown in the No. 32 pool.

More recently, she was kidnapped by dodgy doctor Gavin (Cameron MacDonald), and was then whisked away on a trip to the outback by latest fling Heath (Ethan Panizza) only to be shoved into a grain silo and nearly drown.

After finding Heath’s keycard for a locker at Lassiters, she opened the locker to find it stuffed full of thousand of dollars of cash.

Now all she wants to do is have some fun and help her friends, spending her ‘victim’s compensation’ on a dress for Mackenzie, some high-quality goods for Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and splash some of the remaining money on herself.

When Karl and Susan confronted her on where she got the money to fund her lavish spending sprees, she told them that she’d sold the necklace that Heath bought her, and was turning something bad into something good.

Yet near the end of last week, as she went to relocate her stacks of cash, she was caught red-handed by Wendy (Candice Leask). She tried to justify keeping the money – after all, Lassiters’ insurance covered their losses, and Tess (Anica Calida) was on the hook for the rest.

However, when Wendy threatened to tell the Kennedys, Holly reluctantly handed $10,000 over to Andrew, claiming that was all she’d found in the locker. In reality she found a lot more, and soon began enquiring about buying a $50,000 car.

This week, everyone is too preoccupied with Haz and Mackenzie’s wedding and subsequent departure to Paris, and the subsequent drama caused by Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), but next week Holly turns her attention back to her illicit gains.

In next Monday’s episode (23rd September), Holly spends nearly all of Heath’s remaining money on the overpriced car as a treat to herself.

Returning to Ramsay Street in her new wheels, she’s keen to show off to everyone she can, but she can feel their judgement as her friends and family wonder how she got the money and why she would spend so much on a car.

When Wendy discovers what she’s done, she’s immediately suspicious – did Holly really return all of Heath’s money? She tells Karl her concerns, while still keeping schtum about Holly’s previous decision to keep hold of the cash.

Karl, who is still worried that Holly’s trauma is causing her to make bad decisions, tries to raise the issue with his daughter, but it goes as badly as predicted.

As Holly goes on a drive, determined to enjoy her new purchase and excited to test out the features, she gets an anonymous text asking her to return Heath’s money!

After receiving the anonymous threatening text, Holly’s joy around her new dream car quickly turns to panic. She soon realises that Justin – the burly bodyguard hired by Heath and Tess to do their dirty work – is behind it, and decides the only thing she can do is hand over the remaining money and hope for the best.

Yet back at No. 28, Karl and Susan are busy giving the garden a clean-up. As they do so, they unwittingly throw out the potting mix where Holly has stashed the money.

When Holly realises it’s gone, she’s now in a confronting predicament as she tries to work out how to come up with the cash, and fast!

Plus, with spoiler photos for later in the week showing that a dramatic hostage situation gets underway at The Waterhole in next Wednesday’s episode, has her threatening texter come looking for her?

Elsewhere next week, Felix (James Beaufort) offers to help Karl and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) out of a tight spot as he offers to pick up some excess furniture from Eirene Rising.

He’s trying to re-integrate himself into the community, but there’s a problem – he’s agreed with Andrew (Lloyd Will) that he’ll keep out of his and the Varga-Murphys’ orbit.

While all of the Eirene Rising staff are happy to accept Felix’s help, when Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukabina) come across him examining the furniture, they fear the worst, and it turns into an explosive argument.

Cara is furious that Felix is sniffing about Eirene Rising again – with his failed heist earlier this year landing him back behind bars – Remi is willing to hear him out. As Felix explains what he’s actually doing there, Femi believes his story, though Cara remains dubious.

The trio come to an agreement that Felix needs to warn them if he’s going to be anywhere near JJ’s work. Can they make their agreement work, or is Felix just a little too close for comfort?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

Lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.