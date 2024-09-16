Neighbours brings back Victor Stone in new October spoilers

Neighbours has released new spoilers for early October, and confirmed that Victor Stone is set for a shock return to Ramsay Street.

As part of the next batch of spoilers and photos for the mont ahead, Neighbours has revealed that Jane’s (Annie Jones) ex-husband Victor (Craig Hall) is returning to Erinsborough next month.

Victor left at the start of July, after discovering that his cancer was in remission.

He’d previously believed his condition was terminal, and headed to Erinsborough to reconnect with his and Jane’s kids, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

The plan was for Victor to invest in a business for his children, a way to set them up for after he’d gone.

When Remi (Naomi Rukavina) gave him the news that an experimental trial he’d undertaken in London had cured him, Victor skipped town, leaving only handwritten notes for Jane and the kids.

We didn’t find out why Victor left – whether he believed his rebuilt relationships would be in jeopardy if they knew he was no longer dying, or whether he realised the $1 million he had left would now have to last him much longer than he thought – but it seems we’re about to find out.

On Monday 7th October, “an unannounced return throws a family into turmoil,” as the photos from the same episode show Victor in The Waterhole.

Nicolette looks delighted back at No. 24, but it remains to be seen whether she’s welcoming her dad back with open arms, or whether she’ll resent him for having abandoned her.

What’s more of a certainty, however, is that Byron won’t be too happy to see his dad back. The pair always had a fractured relationship, and Victor’s disappearance only reinforced Byron’s belief that his dad couldn’t be trusted.

Photos show him looking stressed in the garden of No. 32, as Nicolette heads over to talk to him.

Victor’s “apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street” on Tuesday 8th October, but it remains to be seen who will and won’t forgive him for his bad decisions.

There’s also an emotional battle in store for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in the weeks following Toadie, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo’s (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) departure.

Toadie’s final episode airs on Wednesday 25th September, and the following Monday, “Terese finds herself on the outskirts.”

The following day, she “does battle with her head and heart.”

While there’s no word on what it involves, we’re sure Paul (Stefan Dennis) won’t be far away, and he “realises he’s too close to the edge” the following week, on Monday 7th October.

Pictures from that episode show him and Terese looking a little too cosy as they enjoy lunch at Harold’s.

With Toadie out of the picture, and Paul having already re-affirmed his love for Terese, just how long will Neighbours’ producers wait before they reunite them for the… well, we’ve lost count of how many times it’s been.

On Thursday 10th October, “Terese sets out on a controversial mission.” What does she have planned?

Elsewhere, “Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.”

With spoilers for this week telling us that Krista (Majella Davis) is planning to hold a “male revue” at Lassiters, much to Paul’s disgust, it looks like the former escort wants to get involved in the sexy night.

The following day, on Wednesday 2nd October, “Karl makes a controversial offer.” Thankfully, we can confirm that it’s not an offer to strip off.

However, with Karl being one of the fivesome – alongside Drew Kirk (Dan Paris), Billy Kennedy (Jesse Spencer), Joel McPherson (Daniel MacPherson), and Toadie – who took part in Neighbours‘ infamous Full Monty night back in 1999, there’s still plenty of time for him to volunteer his services.

Former dancer Aaron (Matt Wilson) is also set to get involved in the risqué event, as “Boylesque takes an unexpected turn” for him.

It appears Karl’s controversial offer will be a job at the tram for Felix, who’s seen sporting its uniform on Thursday 10th October.

Felix (James Beaufort) is continuing to re-integrate back into Erinsborough, with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) appearing to give him a gift.

Oh Saint Susan, haven’t you learnt anything from Finn Kelly (Rob Mills)?

While some are accepting of Felix’s return to Erinsborough, others aren’t so happy to see him, and “a rift opens up between Cara and Remi” as they continue to clash over JJ’s (Riley Bryant) dad being back in their lives.

How will they feel now he’s working for Karl?

There’s another health scare for poor Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker), which looks like it’ll help ease the conflict between Aaron and Nicolette.

Aaron and Nic are currently living apart and have been trialling shared custody since Aaron discovered Nicolette’s list of evidence she was compiling against him, but “Isla’s scare forces a reckoning” for the pair.

Spoilers for the week ahead recently revealed a familiar face is set to return, as Shane McNamara revives his role as early 2000s recurring guest Gino Esposito.

Geno was a familiar face in Erinsborough from 2000 until 2007. He bought the ‘A Good Hair Day’ salon in 2001, causing friction with Lyn Scully (Janet Andrewartha), but they eventually found a way to work together.

Gino even lived with Harold on Ramsay Street for a brief period, resulting in Harold’s best friend Lou Carpenter (Tom Oliver) becoming jealous of the pair’s friendship.

The new photos show Harold and Gino are set for a reunion on Wednesday 2nd October.

“A resident fearfully awaits their verdict” on 3rd October.

This looks set to be Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who will soon face the consequences for stealing Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) money, which she found stashed away in a locker at Lassiters.

This week, Justin (Richard Sutherland) comes looking for the cash, after texting her to ask for it back.

Sadly for Holly, she’s has already spent the vast majority on a fancy new car, and Justin storms The Waterhole out for revenge.

Holly is seen with a bruise to her left cheek, as she awaits her fate.

What will her punishment be?

It looks like she won’t be banged up, as she’s still around the following week – but her mental health continues to suffer.

She “keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest” on Wednesday 9th October, before “[taking] annoyance with a concerned co-worker” the following day.

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) “takes a leap of faith” as we head into October, but as always seems to be the way with poor Mel, her “hopes are dashed” just days later.

Melanie recently moved out of No. 28 and into a flat in Lassiters’ Eclipse Apartments, giving her some much-needed independence.

Talking to Back to the Bay last month, Lucinda revealed that she would love to see her character find happiness again.

“There’s been so many difficult, horrible, sad, pathetic sort of things for her to grapple with,” Lucinda explained. “So I want her to find her happy side again, which is her true self.”

“So I think with finding her independence again, I think she’ll find her happiness again, hopefully. But of course, who knows?”

Will Melanie ever get her happily ever after, or is she about to face another setback?

It looks like the revelation that Dex (Marley Williams) is a child prodigy is revisited next month, as he “gets a surprising offer” on Thursday 10th October.

After Dex gave Cara (Sara West) a little bit too much help with her homework, Cara was pulled in front of Eden Uni’s disciplinary panel.

After explaining that her son had completed her assignment without her knowing, the Uni allowed Cara to resit, but department head Leona revealed that the solution Dex submitted on her behalf was genius level.

She advised Cara to enrol her clearly gifted son on an accelerated learning programme where he could put his coding skills to good use.

Are there great things ahead for the youngest Varga-Murphy?

Also next month, “tensions simmer in the Share House,” while “Krista embraces a new chapter,” and “Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.”

Here are the full teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of October:

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120 / 217)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121 / 218)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122 / 219)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123 / 220)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi.

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124 / 221)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125 / 222)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126 / 223)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127 / 224)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.

Before then, there are still two weeks of unmissable drama ahead. Here’s what’s in store in late September:

Here are the full teasers for the final two weeks of September:

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

A terrifying standoff ensues.