Next week on Neighbours, Felix’s worrying discovery puts a wedding day in jeopardy, someone crashes into danger, Aaron wants to formally adopt Isla, and Wendy hides another secret.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th August.

1) Nell and JJ’s relationship is revealed

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) feels disappointed when he catches Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) kissing JJ (Riley Brtant), feeling that she went behind is back after previously claiming that they weren’t going to end up in a relationship.

Nell is defiant that she hasn’t done anything wrong, and the following day the father and daughter finally sit down for a mature conversation.

Toadie reveals his fears about Sonya (Eve Morey), and that history will repeat itself if Nell falls pregnant.

His words cause Nell to see her father’s over-protectiveness in a new light, and she treasures him that she’s not going to make the same mistakes her mum did.

2) Dex is hurt

With Toadie now knowing the truth, JJ realises that it’s only a matter of time until the rest of the street find out.

Heading home, he comes clean to his own family about his relationship with Nell, leaving Dex (Marley Williams) hurt.

Although JJ kept the news from Dex so as not to hurt his feelings, with Dex having a crush on Nell too, it’s the fact that JJ kept the news from him that upsets Dex the most.

3) Haz’s parents change their minds

This week, Amira (Maria Thattil) revealed to Nicolette (Hannah Monson) that her and Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) parents wouldn’t be coming to Haz’s upcoming wedding to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Although the pair had begun to forgive Haz for his past mistakes, they haven’t fully forgiven him, and aren’t ready to see him get married.

Byron (Xavier Molyneux) came up with a plan to record video testimonials to send them, hoping to convince them that the people who Haz previously hurt have all forgiven him.

However, despite the testimonials from the community, it’s revealed that the video didn’t work and that Haz’s parents still aren’t coming to the wedding. Mackenzie is forced to break the sad news to Haz.

Yet the following day, as Haz and Mackenzie’s wedding day arrives, the No. 32 residents are thrilled to discover that Haz’s parents have changed their mind, and are on their way to Erinsborough!

4) Felix makes a worrying discovery

Felix (James Beaufort) is up for early release after helping save wardens and fellow prisoners during the recent brawl.

Next week, as Andrew (Lloyd Will) visits his brother, he’s oblivious to the fact that he’s sharing a room with Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), the man who created a series of deepfakes earlier this year as he sought revenge on Haz.

Later, when waking from a groggy sleep, Felix overhears the tail end of a conversation Wade is having on his burner phone. He hears something about a wedding and getting payback – is Wade targeting Haz once again?

5) A wedding day threat looms

Felix raises the alarm with Andrew, but despite Andrew’s best efforts to force a confession out of Wade, he remains silent.

There’s nothing Andrew can do without any evidence, but he decides to organise a subtle presence at Haz and Mackenzie’s wedding, just in case.

On the morning of the wedding, Haz has a sweet reunion with his parents, Sanjeev (Mark Silveira) and Reena (Camille Gautam), before the sharehouse have one final moment together in No. 32 before the current era comes to an end.

6) Haz and Mackenzie marry

Surrounded by their friends and family, Haz and Mackenzie marry in a beautiful ceremony.

With Mackenzie’s dad Grant (Paul Mercurio) unable to make it in time, Harold (Ian Smith) has the honour of walking Mackenzie down the aisle, while Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) are maids of honour.

Despite the looming threat, the wedding goes off without a hitch. After a series of emotional goodbyes, Haz and Mackenzie leave Erinsborough for their next adventure in Paris.

View the full wedding gallery here.

7) Terese struggles

Having recently seen her marriage to Toadie (Ryan Moloney) come to an abrupt end, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) struggles at the wedding reception.

It’s hard for her to be surrounded by love and happiness when her whole world is crashing down around her.

She does her best to avoid Toadie, but with such a small ceremony, it’s inevitable that he constantly ends up in her orbit.

As it all becomes too much for her, she sneaks away – but is she about to find herself in danger?

8) Someone crashes into danger

Felix sees a guy he knows from prison lurking around Haz’s car, and realises that they were likely tampering with it on Wade’s behalf.

He warns Andrew about the potential hazard, but there’s some relief when Haz and Mackenzie leave in a rental car, meaning they’re out of danger.

Yet as Andrew and Haz head to inspect the car, they’re shocked to find it’s vanished – someone has taken it for a drive!

The danger escalates when Andrew spots a trail of fuel leading away from where the car was parked. It seems someone cut the break lines.

Who was driving the car, and what danger are they in?

9) The residents spring into action

Andrew and Felix call everyone they can, desperately trying to figure out who borrowed Haz’s car.

They soon figure out that Cara (Sara West) loaned it to another Ramsay Street resident, and the police quickly locate the crashed car.

As one favourite is taken to hospital, they’re given a once-over where it’s revealed they’ve had a lucky escape, only suffering a few cuts and bruises.

Haz’s old mate Bowser is caught and confesses to the crime, whilst confirming that there was nothing else planned – Mack and Haz will be safe.

10) Remi suspects Felix has changed

Remi notes the concern and guilt that Felix expresses over not being able to stop the crash, and begins to wonder if he’s truly changed as a person.

However, Cara is still suspicious, and it’s clear that she’s got a long way to go before she’s ready to forgive Felix for what he put JJ through.

11) Aaron turns to Nicolette for help

This week, as Aaron (Matt Wilson) discovered Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) list of his many mistakes, all hell broke loose at No. 24.

Jane (Annie Jones) kicked her daughter out of the house, telling Nicolette that Aaron shouldn’t be expected to live under the same roof as her, and Aaron expressed concern that he wouldn’t be able to co-parent with Nicolette going forward.

Yet next week, when Aaron struggles to get Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) to sleep, he’s forced to all on Nicolette for help.

Nic feels like it’s a breakthrough, with Aaron realising how much he needs her in his life, and she sets about researching primary schools for their child.

Aaron worries that he’s set a precedent by inviting Nicolette over, and Leo (Tim Kano) warns him that he needs to tread carefully considering he’s not Isla’s biological dad.

With Leo’s words ringing in his ear, when he has another tense encounter with Nicolette, Aaron demands that Nicolette let him formally adopt Isla.

12) Vera is on the warpath

This week, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) invited herself to Haz and Mackenzie’s wedding, much to the dismay of the sharehouse residents.

Despite Mackenzie claiming that she’d be fine with Vera being there, and that not inviting her risked making their lives more difficult, Byron took it upon himself to save the wedding from being ‘Punted’ by putting the wrong date on Vera’s invitation.

The day after the wedding, Vera crosses Aaron and Leo as she’s on her way to the ‘ceremony’, and is mortified to find out that she’s a day late.

She realises that Byron gave her the wrong date specifically to stop her attending, and swears vengeance against Byron.

Byron quickly manages to placate her by getting Nicolette to agree to put her name on the lease of No. 32.

However, while it soothes Vera’s wrath, it doesn’t thrill Krista (Majella Davis), who is unhappy with the mess Nicolette keeps leaving around the house.

She says nothing, but it’s clear that tension is brewing.

13) Nicolette struggles with Aaron’s demand

After Aaron tells Nicolette that he wants to formally adopt Isla, Nic asks for some time to think about it.

Yet her reluctance to agree only reinforces Aaron’s fear that Nicolette is preparing to use his unofficial status against him.

After Jane gives Nicolette a serve, telling her that she’s her own worst enemy, Nicolette backs down and tells Aaron that she won’t stand in the way of him commencing the adoption proceedings.

She optimistically hopes that Jane will allow her to move back home, but she’s devastated when Aaron reveals that although they’ve taken a step forward, it’ll still be a long time before he can trust her again.

14) What is Wendy hiding?

With the Rodwell marriage still on the rocks after Wendy’s (Candice Leask) confession that she shared an emotionally charged moment with Quinn (Louis Lè), Andrew tries to bring back their spark as he asks his wife if he can accompany her to her meditation class.

Sadie, meanwhile, still fears for her parents’ future, and she and Byron hide in the bushes nearby to spy on them.

The meditation session works its magic for Andrew and Wendy as Wendy accidentally passes wind, sending them into fits of giggles.

With the ice finally broken, they admit that they’ve missed hanging out together.

As they leave, they stumble upon Sadie crashing out of the bushes, and she’s forced to admit that she was spying on them. She’s thrilled to see her parents have their old groove back, even if it means having to put up with their PDAs.

Yet when Wendy sees that she’s had a few missed calls, she makes an excuse to slip away.

Soon after, Byron is stunned when he sees Wendy hugging Quinn – just weeks after telling Andrew that she’d cut him out of her life for good.

What is she hiding?

15) Paul and Krista are at loggerheads

Despite a very frosty start to their relationship, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Krista managed to forge a connection and even a friendship – but that all came crashing down when Krista was promoted to Paul’s equal.

Since then, they’ve been at each other’s throats, with Paul furious when Krista hired Sadie to work at Lassiters’ day spa without running it by him.

Krista turned to Terese for advice, who explained that Paul thrives on conflict and sees business as a game.

While Terese encouraged Krista to embrace it, she also warned Paul to stop being so hard on his new business partner, reminding him that not everyone loves conflict as much as the do.

Next week, Krista has given the Lassiters office a stylish redesign, but Paul is unimpressed. Krista then offers up several ideas for a charity fundraiser, but Paul hates all three of them.

When Krista challenges Paul to come up with his own suggestion, he has none.

Mindful of the advice Terese gave her – that Paul respects those who stand up to him – Krista makes the final call and presses ahead with a ‘male revue’, despite knowing Paul was adamantly opposed to the idea.

Incensed, Paul warns Krista that two can play at that game. Soon after, Krista is horrified when Paul offers Nicolette – aka Krista’s new housemate from hell – the manager’s job at Harold’s!

16) A surprise return

There’s also a surprise return, as Gino Esposito (Shane McNamara) turns up at Eirene Rising.

Geno was a familiar face in Erinsborough from 2000 until 2007. He bought the ‘A Good Hair Day’ salon in 2001, causing friction with Lyn Scully (Janet Andrewartha), but they eventually found a way to work together.

Geno was a recurring guest for many years, and even lived with Harold on Ramsay Street for a brief period.

Wiith Harold a fellow resident at Eirene Rising, are we set for a reunion between the pair?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

Lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.