Neighbours has confirmed that Mackenzie and Haz get married in upcoming episodes, with 21 new pictures previewing their wedding day.

Last week, as Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) lay in hospital following her near-death experience in the Aussie outback, in a woozy and semi-conscious state, she told Haz (Shiv Palekar) that they should get married in Paris.

After making a full recovery, Mackenzie asked Haz whether she’d said anything odd while semi-conscious, anything that may have “freaked him out,” but Haz assured her that she hadn’t.

Despite Byron (Xavier Molyneux) encouraging him to talk to Mack about her ‘proposal’, Haz insisted that she didn’t actually mean it, and it was just the drugs talking.

The friends were also left confused by why a woozy Mackenzie would have mentioned Paris in particular…

Today’s episode of Neighbours saw Mackenzie and Haz get engaged for real, after Byron and Sadie (Emerald Chan) managed to separately convince them that they were both as enthusiastic about getting married as each other.

As they finally got some alone time in the living room, Mackenzie and Haz plucked up the courage at the same time, simultaneously blurting out an enthusiastic, “Will you marry me? Yes!”

Mackenzie had also revealed that she’d received a job offer at a law firm in Paris, and in the moments before their synchronised proposal, Haz agreed to go with her.

Despite Mackenzie’s initial plan of getting married in Paris, it seems that Erinsborough will be the ultimate destination for the nuptials, which are just a few weeks away.

The pair are set to get married on Tuesday 17th September, surrounded by their closest friends, and Haz’s family.

Newly released photos show Harold (Ian Smith) walking Mackenzie down the aisle, after Mack steps out of her luxury wedding car.

It appears that Mackenzie’s dad Grant (Paul Mercurio) can’t make Mackenzie’s big day, so Harold is more than happy to step in.

She’s greeted by maids of honour Holly and Sadie, who walk down the aisle clutching bouquets of flowers.

Waiting at the other end is Haz, who has been joined by sister Amira (Maria Thattil), and parents Sanjeev and Bimbi.

Haz’s family had cut him out of their lives after discovering his history as an IT hacker, but recently forgave him after he ended up in hospital.

While Amira came to visit him back in May, this is the first time that Haz’s parents have been seen on screen.

Has is delighted that his parents have made the trip from Western Australia for his big day, as he greets them with a warm embrace when they turn up at No. 32.

As the day arrives, Sanjeev and Bimbi get to know Haz’s new friends and neighbours.

In true Neighbours fashion, it’s on Susan (Jackie Woodburne) to act as celebrant, as she welcomes everyone to the wedding and officiates as Haz and Mackenzie say their vows.

Their friends and family watch on, including new couple JJ (Riley Brtant) and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), whose fledgling relationship is finally revealed to the world in the coming weeks.

It’s a bittersweet day for some – Toadie (Ryan Moloney) has just made the decision to end his one-year marriage to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), after realising that he keeps rushing into new relationships without fully grieving the wives he’s lost.

Dex (Marley Williams) also struggles with the fact that Nell is attending the wedding with JJ.

Thankfully, most can just sit back and watch the celebration of love, including blissfully happy couples Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis), and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West).

After the vows comes the first kiss.

There’s rapturous applause, confetti is thrown, and Haz and Mackenzie are officially husband and wife.

While the celebration is a joyful affair, it looks like it’s part of Haz and Mackenzie’s exit storyline, as the pair depart for a new life in Paris.

Spoilers for next week reveal that on Monday 9th September, Toadie accepts Mackenzie’s resignation from Rebecchi Law, as he congratulates her on her new job in Paris.

Mackenzie confesses to Toadie that while she’ll miss her life in Erinsborough, leaving will give her and Haz a chance to start over, unburdened by their turbulent history in Erinsborough.

The storyline also hints at a new mystery for Holly.

Neighbours‘ teaser spoilers for upcoming episodes have already revealed that “a secret stash causes one resident to panic,” and that “a resident hides their illicit gains.”

Next week, as Mackenzie tries on wedding dresses from an online service, she isn’t thrilled by any of the options – however, being on a tight budget with an even tighter deadline, it seems she may have no choice but to opt for a disappointing dress.

As she and Holly continue searching for options, Mackenzie shows Holly a dress online that she loves, but it’s way out of her budget.

Later, Holly surprises Mack with a gift of the very same expensive dress!

Just where is Holly getting her newfound cash?

Haz will be Mackenzie’s second husband, after she married Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) in June 2022, shortly before his untimely death.

Mackenzie and Haz’s wedding airs Tuesday 17th September.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Here is the complete set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.