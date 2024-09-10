Neighbours Spoilers – Who’s in danger at Mack and Haz’s wedding?

Next week on Neighbours, as Haz and Mackenzie’s wedding day arrives, the return of a familiar face sees the happy couple in jeopardy.

Preparations are well underway for Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) wedding, which is set to take place next Tuesday 17th September, but the return of one of Haz’s enemies is set to land one resident in serious danger.

This week’s episodes revealed that one of the inmates Felix (James Beaufort) saved during the recent brawl was Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), the man whose life Haz ruined back in his hacking days.

Haz and his hacker mates nearly destroyed Wade’s life when they created a compromising deep fake video of his wife, and Wade turned up in Erinsborough back in April out for revenge.

Having spent years learning IT skills himself, Wade created a series of deepfakes of his own with the intention of framing Haz – he faked a phone call from David (Takaya Honda) from beyond the grave, and a compromising video of Jane (Annie Jones) seducing Mike (Guy Pearce).

He also stole $20,000 from Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and transferred it to Haz’s bank account, setting Haz up for a massive fall.

Wade then manipulated Mackenzie into believing that Haz had committed even worse acts than he actually had, resulting in Mackenzie ending their relationship.

Finally, Wade blackmailed Haz into coming to work for him, wanting to use Haz’s expert skills to make him a fortune. Haz ended up working with Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) to bring Wade down, and Wade was convicted for his crimes.

Now, with Haz’s wedding to Mackenzie fast approaching, Wade is back and he’s planning another attempt at exacting revenge on Haz.

In next Monday’s episode (16th September), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) finishes filming video messages from Haz’s closest friends, including those caught up in the deepfake drama, which he plans to send to Haz’s parents in an attempt to convince them to come to the wedding.

Sadly, the sharehouse soon gets some bad news – the video didn’t work and Haz’s parents still aren’t coming.

Mackenzie is forced to break the bad news to her fiancé-to-be that his parents haven’t fully forgiven him for his past after all…

But the following morning, as the wedding day arrives, Mackenzie and Amira (Maria Thattil) are thrilled to discover that Haz’s parents have changed their mind!

Meanwhile, Andrew (Lloyd Will) visits Felix in hospital ahead of his upcoming release, oblivious to the fact that Felix is sharing a room with Wade.

Later, when Felix awakes from a groggy sleep, he overhears a snippet of a conversation Wade is having on a burner phone.

He hears something about a wedding and getting payback, and it becomes clear that Wade is planning something sinister for Haz and Mackenzie’s big day.

In next Tuesday’s episode, Felix raises the alarm with Andrew, but despite the cop’s best efforts to interrogate Wade, he can’t coax a confession out of him.

Without any evidence, there’s nothing Andrew can do, but he decides to organise a subtle police presence at the wedding, just in case.

Not wanting to spoil their excitement, he decides not to tell Haz and Mackenzie.

As final preparations get underway, Haz has an emotional reunion with parents Sanjeev (Mark Silveira) and Reena (Camille Gautam) on Ramsay Street.

Then, before the residents of No. 32 head to Lassiters for the ceremony, they have one final moment together in the sharehouse – it’s the end of an era!

Despite Andrew’s nerves over Wade’s plan, the wedding goes off without a hitch, and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) officially pronounces Haz and Mackenzie as husband and wife.

After a series of emotional goodbyes, the married couple leave Erinsborough for their new adventure in Paris. Yet for one Erinsborough resident, the danger is far from over…

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) struggles throughout the reception, and is overwhelmed as she watches the happy couple celebrate their love, with her estranged husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) sitting just meters away.

It’s too much for her when her whole world has been decimated.

She tries to avoid Toadie, but when he constantly ends up in her orbit, it all becomes too much for her and she leaves the ceremony before it gets underway.

When Felix sees a guy he knows from prison lurking around Haz’s car, he suspects that Wade has hired him to tamper with the vehicle.

He’s relieved when Haz and Mackenzie leave the wedding in a rental car, but warns Andrew about the potential hazard nonetheless.

Yet when Andrew and Felix go back to inspect the car, they’re shocked to find that someone’s taken it for a drive!

When Andrew spots a trail of fluid where the car had previously been, it becomes clear that Wade’s accomplice cut the breaks.

As they stumble across the crashed car nearby, who was driving it, and how much danger are they in?

