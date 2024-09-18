Neighbours airs Toadie Rebecchi’s emotional departure next week

Next week on Neighbours, Toadie’s final episode airs as he leaves Erinsborough for a fresh start in Colac.

After 30 years on Ramsay Street, it’s finally time to say goodbye to Jarrod Rebecchi.

Whether you know him as Jarrod, Toadfish, Toadie, Toad or The Lawman, he’s been a huge part of Neighbours history since he moved onto Ramsay Street back in 1995.

Now, he’s decided it’s time to take himself and kids Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) to Colac, home of his parents Angie (Lesley Baker) and Big Kev (Don Bridges).

His mental health has deteriorated over the past few months, as he struggled to work out why he was distancing himself from Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

It took his near-death experience in the outback for him to realise that he’d been guilty of rushing from love to love, into marriage after marriage, not giving him time to process the very many losses he’s suffered over his three decades in Erinsborough.

Next Tuesday 24th September, the big farewell gets underway, and Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are getting No. 28 ready for Toadie’s goodbye party.

Toadie – who has been living with the Kennedys since leaving Terese – stresses that he doesn’t need much, and that with Colac less than 2 hours from Erinsborough, it’s not like he’s going far.

However, Susan points out that the goodbye is as much for them as it is for him. Endings are as important as new beginnings.

Inspired by Susan’s words of wisdom one final time, Toadie seeks out Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), wanting to make sure they’re in a good place before he leaves.

Thankfully, Mel is extremely supportive, and encourages Toadie to forgive himself for the questionable life choices he’s made in recent months.

Toadie reflects that he wishes he could speak to Terese the way he’s speaking to Melanie, but he can’t as she’s refusing to see him.

When Susan heads to Erinsborough Hospital to visit Terese, who is caught up in the drama at Haz and Mack’s wedding this week, Terese is distraught when she realises that Toadie will be departing on their one-year wedding anniversary.

The extent of Terese’s pain is crystal clear when she reveals that she’s glad Toadie is leaving, and that she never wants to see him again.

Next Wednesday’s episode (25th September) is Toadie’s final ever, as the farewell party gets underway.

His friends and family share many happy memories from his decades on the street, and he’s celebrated with lots of laughs and surprises.

Having watched Toadie grow from a tearaway teen into a successful lawyer, the day is particularly poignant for Karl and Susan – he’s been their surrogate son, and he lived with them at No. 28 for many years.

Before he goes, Toadie gives them a very special gift, cementing his place forever in the Kennedy family home.

The party also sees Toadie get one last emotional moment with Harold, who has also seen him grow up in Erinsborough.

They had a tense confrontation a few weeks back, when Harold expressed his disappointment in Toadie for abandoning his marriage to Terese, after explicitly promising Harold that he was doing the right thing by marrying her.

Thankfully, things are much warmer this time around. Harold brings the Ramsay Street History Book with him, and as the pair sit in the garden of No. 28, Toadie adds his final chapter.

Toadie also says goodbye to Andrew (Lloyd Will), who has been his best friend since the Rodwells moved onto the street.

There’s also a bittersweet goodbye for Melanie, as she farewells the kids who were briefly her stepchildren, and who have remained an important part of her life since her and Toadie’s split.

When JJ arrives, he’s sporting Toadie’s iconic look, complete with a replica mullet and a striking Hawaiian shirt.

Despite being invited to Toadie’s farewell pizza party, Terese still feels too hurt and angry about Toadie breaking up their marriage to attend.

Not wanting Terese to regret not saying goodbye, Paul (Stefan Dennis) seeks her out at Eirene Rising, where she’s burying herself in work yet again.

He doesn’t hold back as he tells Terese exactly what she should do, and Terese takes his advice on board as she meets with Toadie to say goodbye and get some closure, on the anniversary of their wedding day.

And with the loose ends tied up, Toadie, Hugo and Nell head off, though not before Nell and JJ reaffirm their commitment to each other.

Goodbye, Toadie Rebecchi.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

Lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.