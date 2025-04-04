13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 7th to 10th April

Next week on Neighbours, Darcy has a plan to help Terese with her Chelsea dilemma, Cara takes a huge risk to help Leo, Wendy fears for her marriage, and Holly and Max finally kiss.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 7th April to Thursday 10th April.

1) Paul plans time for Thomas and Terese to bond

At the end of this week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) attended Thomas’s naming party, but when Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) turned up at No. 30, she was hurt to see the growing closeness between Paul and Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Terese made a swift exit before anyone realised she was there, and as we return to the scene next week, Paul is on cloud nine as the party draws to a close, despite Terese’s apparent lack of attendance.

A besotted Paul watches Thomas fall asleep before he heads home, and is confused to find Terese waiting for him back at the penthouse, after she claimed she was too busy working to join the party.

Terese tries to avoid admitting that she popped her head into the party, but left when the sight of Paul and his new family got too much for her. But eventually she is forced to confess to what really happened.

Paul feels guilty that she was put in a position that made her uncomfortable and is desperate to ease Terese’s insecurities. He hopes to make things right by proposing an opportunity for Terese to connect with Thomas without Chelsea there.

A sleepover is successfully arranged at the penthouse, with Chelsea’s agreement. However, Paul’s plan to connect his partner and his son is hampered when Thomas develops a fever and won’t settle, forcing him to call Chelsea to come to the rescue.

Terese’s concern of being an outsider escalates when Chelsea brings a photo of Thomas and his doting parents to place at the apartment – there’s no escaping the new reality for Terese.

2) Cara takes a huge risk

Also this week, Cara (Sara West) supported Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) quest to prove Fallon’s (Kate Connick) innocence when she produced a screenshot that a hotel colleague sent her at the time of Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) death.

The pic included list of available wifi connections in the hotel, and Fallon’s phone was featured, suggesting that she’d been in the hotel when Seb died, so couldn’t have killed him.

Although Fallon was released, it then placed Leo (Tim Kano) back as the prime suspect. Next week, after Paul expressed his anger at Cara’s meddling, she’s ready for her next project – to clear Leo’s name!

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) urges Cara to leave the matter to the experts, but Cara continues regardless. After speaking to Andrew (Lloyd Will), she discovers that the police are not investigating Seb’s drug network for their involvement in his death.

Later, Cara spots Seb’s dealer, recognising Jordan (Diana Laichyk) from her distinct tattoo. Jordan and her gang look to be carrying out a dodgy exchange and Cara decides to play detective, taking photos as evidence from her car.

Unbeknowst to Cara, she’s been spotted!

Remi finds out what her wife has done and warns her that she’s playing with fire. However, Remi is made to feel guilty when Cara tells her that helping others is giving her a purpose at the moment.

Despite her good intentions, Remi gets Cara to promise that she won’t do anything else risky. But is it already too late?

When Jordan and her cronies spot Remi in the same car that Cara was driving the following day, they mistake her for Cara and violently confront her.

3) Wendy fears she’s grown apart from Andrew

Wendy (Candice Leask) recently returned home to support Sadie (Emerald Chan), after the garage fire left her with serious burns to her back.

This forced Wendy to leave her uni placement in Murrayville to return to her life at No. 26 with husband Andrew, but since her return she has noticed that things seem off between them.

She confides in her former colleague Aaron (Matt Wilson) that she’s struggling to reconnect with Andrew after her months away. Even before she left, their relationship was on the rocks and she now fears they may have grown apart once and for all.

After Wendy went to uni, she neglected to tell her fellow students that she had a husband and daughter, trying to reinvent herself as a fun, more youthful Wendy.

The truth came out when Sadie and Andrew returned home early to discover the wild house party that Wendy was hosting for her new mates. Sadie was surprised to spot that Wendy’s coursemate, Quinn (Louis Lè), was about to make a move on her mum before she interrupted.

Wendy continued to bond with Quinn and they shared a romantic moment at the Waterhole, prompting Andrew to urge her to keep her distance from Quinn.

Andrew was later shocked to find out that Quinn and his wife had spent the night in the back of The Waterhole when Justin held Paul, Aaron, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) captive in the bar.

Andrew’s anger at the situation led to him overreacting with colleagues and suspects at work, leading to his suspension from the force.

The couple managed to find a way forward, but when Wendy went to visit her folks in Murrayville, an opportunity came up for her there as part of her mentorship. She decided to take the time away to pursue her goals and give herself and Andrew space.

When Wendy talks to Aaron, he suggests that their issues could be connected to the stress of Sadie’s recovery and he provides her with inspiration to arrange something fun and chilled for them to bond.

Wendy makes a plan that provides the perfect opportunity for them to get back on track.

Wendy is delighted that when her plan is a success, but Andrew suddenly realises he may have discarded Wendy’s special jewellery during her time away…

4) Leo continues to shut Krista out

Leo’s struggles continue around Krista (Majella Davis) and he tells her she doesn’t need to be around for the meeting with the barrister, leaving her hurt and rejected.

Instead, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) joins Leo and his barrister, after it’s agreed that Byron – who has rediscovered his desire to work as a lawyer – will volunteer as an assistant on Leo’s case. A court date is set, giving them two months to prepare a case for Leo’s defense.

But Krista is determined to continue her battle to win back her husband after sleeping with Seb before her wedding.

When Yorokobi is hit with a wave of cancellations thanks to Leo’s damaged reputation, he’s forced to ask Byron to take over the day to day responsibilities at the vineyard. Byron reassures Leo that he can count on him to keep their business afloat in his time of need.

5) JJ is concerned by Nell’s reactions

Elsewhere next week, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) returns home from attending her grandfather’s funeral in Colac. After their recent move to Paul’s apartment, Terese tries to make her top priority amongst all the goings on with Paul, Chelsea and Leo.

Nell, who is still grieving her loss, is glad to have Terese by her side. But when JJ checks in with his girlfriend, Nell makes an abrupt exit – leaving him concerned there’s more going on with her…

6) Cara’s detective work puts Remi in danger

Wendy finds Remi after her attack at the hands of Jordan, and gets her to hospital, fearing that she’s hemorrhaging. After Cara and Andrew arrive, a drowsy Remi explained that Jordan attacked her, believed she was the one taking the clandestine photos of her and her cronies.

Cara feels awful that her actions led to this and both Andrew and Remi give her a final warning – leave Leo’s investigation to the police!

This week also saw Paul ask Cara take on the role of Lassiters’ Compliance Manager, reporting back to him on any wrongdoings by the hotel’s staff. Cara asked Holly to begin feeding her intel, promising that her cooperation would encourage Paul to re-hire her.

Next week, Aaron asks Cara if her audit is over the top. While Cara is conflicted, she’s still determined to make things right with Paul, even if it means getting on the wrong side of her co-workers.

Aaron asks Cara who tipped her off with a lead, and Holly is glad when Cara keeps quiet about her source.

7) Max is jealous of Holly and Taye

Elsewhere, Max (Ben Jackson) lets Holly know that he’s still on for their ‘catch-up’, after this week saw him offer to take Holly out to say thank you for her help with the Carter (Linc Hassler) situation. But his choice of phrase makes Holly wonder if it is actually a date…

Max is now also unsure, telling Taye that Holly didn’t seem very enthusiastic about their meetup.

Later, Krista announces that Lassiters have bought the Drink Divas van from Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) and want to rebrand it to the ‘Waterhole on Wheels’.

Needing staff to run it, both Holly and Taye have their eye on the prize, in what’s set to be a rerun of their competition to bag the job of Piano Bar Manager.

Krista proposes a challenge for Taye and Holly to compete for the opportunity. Will Holly have more success this time around?

As Holly and Taye start their challenge, Max arrives after being advised by his dad to play hard to get with Holly. His cool demeanour only puts Holly off, while Max witnesses what he sees as flirtation between Taye and Holly, leaving him concerned about their chemisty.

Later, Holly calls Max out on his closed-off vibe and asks what’s going on. Their miscommunication is finally resolved when Max puts his cards on the table, telling Holly that the games are over and she’s the one he wants!

After weeks of will they or won’t they situations – and interruptions from a barking Trevor – they finally get their moment to kiss.

8) Ramsay Street’s newest couple go public

With Holly and Max now on the same page, they prepare to announce their new relationship and everyone seems delighted by the news.

Although Karl (Alan Fletcher) is happy for Holly, he still honors the protective father position, despite previously attempting to play cupid between them after Max offered to sort his car for free – a word all Neighbours fans know Karl loves to hear.

Holly’s stroke of positive news continues when Krista announces she’s won the battle to become the new manager of ‘Waterhole on Wheels’!

Holly and Max started to get close when she was determined to support him at the garage after his hands were burnt by Yaz’s (Chrishell Stause) faulty transformer. Remembering this, Max decides to repay the favour to his new girlfriend at work.

But when Max and Holly shut themselves in the van for some privacy, Karl almost catches them in the act. It seems that Max won’t be a good influence on Holly’s work ethic…

9) Leo and Krista move forward while Sadie struggles

Unlike Erinsbourough’s newest couple, things are still far from resolved between Byron and Sadie.

Sadie’s been closed off since Byron chose to save Nicolette (Hannah Monson) from the fire, leading to devastating consequences for Sadie when a piece of the building fell on her before he could come back for her. Sadie’s been struggling after her third-degree burns on her back, and emotional scars from the trauma.

Byron’s desperate to find a way to reconnect with his girlfriend, but every attempt is rejected, as Sadie still can’t forgive him for abandoning her.

Dr Darcy (Mark Raffety) previously told Sadie about the reframing exercise, which seemed to go well for her traumatic memories. When Sadie notices that she’s intentionally pushing Byron away, she shares her latest predicament with the new doctor on the street, who suggests it’s time for professional help.

Elsewhere, Leo and Krista’s relationship is also on the line, but Krista remains determined to fight for her man. Eventually, her perseverance leads Leo to have an open conversation with her about their situation.

With the likelihood of a prison sentence on the cards, Leo’s feeling uncertain about his future. Krista tells him she will stand by him and requests that they work on their relationship. Leo agrees, which is all Krista can hope for…

10) Karl searches for evidence of Darcy’s wrongdoings

This week saw Darcy get rejected by one of Karl’s colleagues when he pitched his medical centre proposal.

Next week, after Darcy gets feedback on his presentation from Karl and Susan, he’s feeling ready to persuade another of Karl’s contacts – Dr Kayembe – to invest.

But the pitch results in another rejection, leading Karl to grow suspicious – just why are all of his contacts rejecting Darcy’s solid plan?

After a call with Dr Kayembe, Karl finds out that Darcy was recently let go from a wellness centre in Sydney and is tied up in legal action with them.

Karl’s suspicions grow about what Darcy is hiding, and he takes it upon himself to investigate further. Letting himself into No. 22, he searches through his briefcase, but is caught in the act when Darcy walks in.

Having been caught red-handed, Karl struggles to provide an explanation. Darcy eventually tells him why he lost his last role, explaining he was unfairly fired after raising concerns about a patient being overcharged.

Meanwhile, Darcy notices that Karl is experiencing withdrawal symptoms after stopping his pain medication suddenly, which Karl did after becoming nervous that Darcy had an ulterior motive in his plan to help him wean off.

Darcy demands that Karl returns to his tapering plan because stopping completely could be disastrous!

When Karl tells Darcy he’s grateful for his understanding after assuming the worst of him, Darcy suggests there’s a way he can make it up to him – Karl is ready to listen!

11) Andrew and Byron make grand gestures

Elsewhere, Sadie, Aaron and Byron support Andrew in his quest to remake Wendy’s jewellery that he supposedly rid of by mistake.

When Andrew presents Wendy with the finished product, she’s confused, having remembered she gave the originals away before she went away. Andrew explains that he thought he was to blame and wanted to make it up to her.

Wendy finds his predicament amusing, but is grateful for the lengths he went to.

Inspired by Andrew’s gesture, Byron plans his own unique surprise for Sadie as another attempt to reconnect after the fire. He’s hopeful that recreating their successful Bridgerton date will remind Sadie why they bonded so well in the first place.

But Byron worries he’s overstepped when Sadie bursts into tears. This leads Sadie to open up, admitting that she doesn’t understand her feelings right now, worrying that she’s broken.

Byron offers reassurance that she will get through this and takes her hand to dance. Could this be a step in the right direction?

12) Leo prepares for jail time

Leo tells his family to get ready for the worst outcome of his trial. Krista won’t accept the possibility that her husband could go to jail, while Paul is distressed at the thought, remembering how much David (Leo’s twin) struggled behind bars.

Paul takes out his rage at Detective Rafe Fox (Tom Wren) and Darcy when they cross paths. Later, Leo’s fear seems more of a reality after Detective Fox tells him the magistrate on his case is notoriously tough.

13) Terese’s Chelsea conundrum presents an opportunity

Meanwhile, Paul’s anger at Darcy ramps up when he urges Chelsea to stay away from the dangerous doctor. But Chelsea uses her charm to talk Paul down, making Terese seriously uneasy.

Noticing Terese’s predicament, Darcy takes the opportunity to request the job share again with Karl, this time emphasising that he’s got Karl’s blessing.

He is determined to succeed and offers to help with the situation she is facing with Chelsea in exchange for the role. Terese is shocked by his offer… but will she be tempted?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 7th April (Episode 9220 / 317)

Cara plays with fire in her quest for justice.

Paul attempts to bond his family.

Andrew and Wendy navigate their changing relationship.

Tuesday 8th April (Episode 9221 / 318)

Leo resigns himself to his new reality.

Cara’s vigilante act takes a horrifying turn.

JJ is left uneasy.

Two residents misstep their way to romance.

Wednesday 9th April (Episode 9222 / 319)

Karl’s suspicions deepen.

Krista’s persistence pays off.

A new couple get frisky, while another remains at odds.

Thursday 10th April (Episode 9223 / 320)

Leo starts preparing for the worst.

Karl struggles to come clean.

Terese is rocked by an offer.

Andrew’s cover-up takes an unexpected turn.