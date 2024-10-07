Neighbours Spoilers – Terese falls off the wagon after rejection

Next week on Neighbours, as Terese battles her feelings for Paul, the emotional turmoil sees her fall off the wagon. Elsewhere, Andrew struggles to move past Wendy’s feelings for Quinn.

Last week, we saw Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) struggle to be home alone with the memories of her family life after Toadie (Ryan Moloney) ended their marriage just before their one-year wedding anniversary and moved her step-children to Colac.

Terese’s friends on the street failed to see that she needed company to keep her distracted… all apart from Paul, the one person she’s trying to keep some distance from.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) were busy worrying about Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), while Jane (Annie Jones) was giving Sam (Henrietta Graham) a glow-up, and with all options exhausted, we saw Terese break down as she finally faced spending the night alone.

This week, Terese admits to Susan that she wants nothing more than Paul’s company. Yet Paul, who’s also battling his feelings for his ex, starts ignoring her texts after admitting to Leo (Tim Kano) that he’s coming close to crossing a line. While he has the best of intentions, his actions look set to push Terese down a dark path.

Despite Terese dismissing Toadie’s concerns that she could be tempted to turn to alcohol after their split, when he spotted a bottle of whiskey she’d bought as a gift for Cara’s (Sara West) 40th birthday, next week sees Terese break her determination to stay sober and turn back to the booze.

Terese tries to assure Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that she will not restore her on-off romantic relationship with Paul (Stefan Dennis), even though she is feeling tempted after recent events.

However, when she runs into him after a difficult phone call with step-daughter Nell, who is now living 2 hours away, the offer of a supportive hug almost breaks her resolve.

The sudden breakdown of her family life continues to take its toll next week. We see Terese trying to fight temptation to turn to drink as a coping mechanism after her previous battle with alcoholism. But when a bottle of wine is left as a gift at Eirini Rising, the temptation begins.

Terese remains strong until she finds out that Susan accidentally informed Paul that she may not be entirely indifferent to him after her breakup with Toadie.

With growing anxiety about where this could leave them, Terese takes the bottle home.

Everything is set to become too much for Terese and she decides to drink to cope with the situation.

The last time Terese turned to alcohol we saw her almost fall to her death from the Lassiter’s rooftop as she spent Christmas Day alone, until Paul saved the day and came to a very intoxicated Terese’s rescue.

Will Terese’s return to drinking prove equally disastrous this time around?

Elsewhere next week, things have gone from bad to worse in the Rodwell household since Wendy (Candice Leask) was forced to confess that her close uni friend Quinn (Louis Lè) had made a move on her and that they had shared a moment during a shift together.

Wendy vowed to her husband to cut contact with Quinn and prioritise her marriage. But whilst helping to oversee the siege team at The Waterhole, Andrew was shocked to discover that Wendy had spent the night with Quinn in the back room.

We later found out that Quinn had tricked Wendy into meeting there with a text pretending to be her new mentor from her scholarship programme.

Next week, we see recent events impact Andrew’s behaviour at work and he is suspended after inappropriately shouting at a suspect and a junior Police Officer.

Andrew’s suspension leads Wendy to become increasingly concerned that things are falling apart for them. She insists that they must talk to mend things between them, but Andrew reveals that he cannot move past the thought of her and Quinn together and it’s damaged their once successful marriage.

Wendy is shocked to discover that her husband’s concerns are more serious than she realised and insists that they attend marriage counselling to work through their issues.

Andrew is worn down by the constant conflict between them and agrees – but will this be enough for the couple to make amends?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124 / 221)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125 / 222)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126 / 223)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127 / 224)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131 / 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.