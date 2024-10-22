Next week on Neighbours, Felix offers to be Cara and Remi’s sperm donor, while Terese’s secret drinking catches up with her as Paul uncovers a lie.

Despite some recent breakthroughs, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) are still not keen on Felix’s (James Beaufort) presence in their lives.

Earlier this year, Remi had hoped they had seen the last of Felix when she visited him in prison and asked him to tell their son JJ (Riley Bryant) that he wasn’t interested in being his father.

Felix stuck to their agreement – that is, until he was released from prison a few weeks ago, and now looks to be forming a life for himself in Erinsborough.

After the recent tests to see if they can live out Cara’s dream for another baby, Remi and Cara are thrilled to hear that Cara’s fertility is still good, despite her turning 40 a few weeks back.

When Dex (Marley Williams) overhears their discussion about selling the New York trip they won at the Lassiter Lie In event to pay for their fertility treatment, he assumes the expensive IT course he is enrolling on is what’s adding strain to their family finances.

Wanting to pay his way, he decides to apply for a job at Grease Monkeys to help contribute.

Anxiously awaiting his first interview, he asks Felix (who has been working next door at The Tram) for some advice to calm his nerves.

Later, delighted that the interview was a success, Dex impulsively decides to invite Felix to a family dinner to mark Cara’s last day at uni – making out to Felix that his mums would want him there.

The same evening, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) makes another visit to see JJ thanks to his mums reaching out to Toadie (Ryan Moloney). But everyone is shocked when another unexpected guest appears. Dex suggests it’s time for the family to properly interact with Felix now that he’s sticking around and they decide to give it a go for the night.

The evening goes surprisingly smoothly, apart from an awkward moment when JJ accidentally reveals that Cara and Remi are thinking of having another kid.

Felix feels more comfortable conversing with the couple after their dinner together, and at the end of the night he casually makes a shock offer.

If they do decide to have another baby, he’d be up for donating his sperm for them!

Felix is JJ’s biological dad, but last time his donation was done secretly through Cara’s friend Philippa and they had not met.

However, after JJ’s determination to track down his real father when he read Phillipa’s diary, he brought the Vaga-Murphys to Ramsay Street where he initially believed Felix’s adopted brother Andrew (Lloyd Will) was his dad, until we later discovered that a missing diary page revealed the truth.

Will Remi and Cara consider Felix’s offer to give JJ a biological brother?

Meanwhile, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) returns home from her secret boozy break only to discover the finished product of her wine-induced instructions to her landscape gardener.

Initially shocked at how bare her front garden is, she realises it is all of her own making and the gardener was simply following her guidance.

Quick to cover her tracks, Terese rejects Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) concerns, announcing that she has no issues with the landscaping work.

The lie develops when she not only claims to love the garden’s new look, but she also shares that she had a brilliant time with Piper (Mavournee Hazel) and Tyler (Travis Burns) and had even helped them with their renovation.

When Leo (Tim Kano) updates Paul (Stefan Dennis) about Terese’s getaway and her strange take on the garden, Paul becomes worried about her welfare again.

Despite her desperate desire to drink the night away, Terese agrees to let stepdaughter Nell stay over after her dinner at the Varga-Murphys.

While Terese is putting on a positive front for Nell, Paul can see that not all is as well as it seems when he observes from a distance.

Once Terese has seen Nell off to dinner, she goes to open a new bottle of wine and with intense effort fights the urge, putting the bottle away.

Meanwhile, when Paul tries to check in with Piper, Aaron (Matt Wilson) reveals she’s been away in Hawaii and not at home.

Paul pieces the puzzle together and realises his ex-wife can’t have been visiting them in Adelaide. Busted!

Later, Nell returns home tired after her evening out, and before she heads to bed, she declares just how proud she is of Terese.

Knowing just wrong Nell is, her kind words tempt Terese back to the bottle, and she finds herself hiding in her bedroom to drink in secret.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves. Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.