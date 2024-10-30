Next week on Neighbours, Terese says a temporary goodbye to Erinsborough as she heads to rehab to deal with her recent alcohol problems.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) fall off the wagon as she tried to come to terms with the sudden end of her marriage to Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and the absence of her step-children after their move to Colac.

She managed to get through Boylesque by drinking in secret, but was spotted by Vic (Craig Hall) as she snuck a glass of wine from the back room.

Thankfully Vic has no idea about her alcohol issues, but she realised that it was only a matter of time before one of her friends discovered the truth, so decided to take herself on a boozy break to drink in private.

Terese told her neighbours she had gone to visit daughter Piper (Mavournee Hazel) in Adelaide but Paul (Stefan Dennis) did some snooping and discovered it was a lie as Piper was on holiday in Hawaii at the time!

In today’s episode, Terese’s drinking causes a disaster at Eirni Rising when she crashes into a gas meter as she leaves the complex after some more secret drinking.

As gas fills the retirement village, Gino (Shane McNamara) plays the hero and steps in to save the day, helping to rescue his fellow residents. Meanwhile, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) cannot get hold of Terese to relay the news. Unknown to everyone, she is at home… passed out drunk.

Tomorrow, Gino is hospitalised as a result of the events, and Terese is clueless that she’s the one who caused the chaos until she and Paul discover the broken taillight on her car. Her committed ex-husband steps in to hide the truth when they discover that it was her all along!

Next week, a loyal Paul takes Terese’s car to be repaired whilst covering her tracks at Eirini, making sure none of the remnants of her taillight are to be seen.

After heading back to Ramsay Street, Paul finds Terese in a stressed state as Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) is on the warpath about who has been dumping empty wine bottles in her bin.

Terese also recalls Vic spotting her sneaking a drink at Boylesque and realises it is inevitable the truth will come out about her relapse. Surely this would connect her to the accident?

Paul tries to encourage the woman he loves to remain calm and strong, reminding her that the police are now at a dead end.

Pondering how long she has been back on the booze, he discovers it’s been a couple of weeks–around the time he tried to cut contact with his ex-wife, so as not to overstep the mark!

Feeling responsible, Paul urges Terese that it’s time to put a stop to her drinking now. She makes a promise to quit but turns to her coping mechanism again when left alone, haunted by flashbacks of Gino in hospital because of her actions.

That night, Paul stays over at his former marital home with Terese, firmly sleeping on the couch. He urges Terese to get the help she needs, but she attempts to reassure him she can handle it herself.

The next morning, a shocked Susan spots Paul leaving Terese’s as she peers through the blinds at No. 28. With no idea that Paul was simply there to help her with her issues, she assumes they must have rekindled their romance.

When Susan confronts her, Terese is forced to go along with this version of events so she doesn’t have to confess to her former sponsor that she has relapsed.

Terese is overcome with guilt when she finds out the driver of Eirini Rising’s linen delivery truck has taken the rap for the gas leak, after assuming he’d been the one to crash into the meter! It gets worse when she discovers that he’s lost his job and faces police charges for something he didn’t do.

Terese feels she has to confess, but a besotted Paul quickly comes up with an alternative proposal – he’ll take the blame! This way the reputational damage to Eirene Rising will be limited.

Terese realises she has no choice and reluctantly agrees to go along with the tale. But when she comes face to face with the residents, she realises she doesn’t have it in her to lie, and admits full responsibility for what happened.

Terese goes one step further and admits that she was under the influence of alcohol during the crash! She tries to apologise, insisting it will never happen again.

She holds out hope that the residents might forgive and forget, but they storm out of the meeting and even Susan turns on her friend.

Susan feels completely betrayed by Terese’s lies; she is her colleague and sponsor after all. She blames Terese for Gino almost dying to save his friends and for keeping her relapse quiet from those who care about her.

Unable to hear any more, Terese leaves, only to bump into Moira (Robyn Arthur) who has solved the latest mystery: Terese has to be the thief who stole from her recent wine delivery.

Paul challenges Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) on the way they handled things with Terese, upset at the hurt they have caused their friend. However, he then slips into self-loathing as he admits he saw the signs that Terese was struggling, but he ignored them as he was trying to stay away to respect Terese’s boundaries.

He goes to find Terese and spots her at Harold’s where Krista (Majella Davis) is providing her full support as someone who has struggled with addiction and made mistakes herself.

Having gone to rehab to get herself clean, a caring Krista manages to persuade Terese to let her book her into a clinic that David (Takaya Honda) told her about.

Paul is filled with relief when Terese agrees to go, and the two share a brief moment.

The next day, Terese asks Susan to manage Eirini Rising in her absence in an attempt to put things right between them. But she isn’t ready for Karl and Susan’s shock demands: she should step down from her role permanently.

They have concluded that if she doesn’t make the choice herself, the staff and residents will force her out anyway.

A stunned Terese is forced to agree and heads out carrying her things in a walk of shame past the residents who were caught up in her chaos.

A loyal Paul stays by her side as she makes a full confession to the police and gets ready to head to rehab. Before climbing in the taxi, Terese wants to speak about their conversation the other night, but he assures her it can wait until she is better.

What’s next for their relationship on her return?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.