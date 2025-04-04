7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 7th to 11th April

Next week on Emmerdale, Gabby takes action after Kim endangers Thomas, John has a chance to prove himself as Jacob’s life is on the line, and Eric learns the truth about Tracy.

1) Gabby fumes at Kim

Up at Home Farm, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Kim (Claire King) still can’t see eye-to-eye over the environment three-year-old Thomas (Bertie Brotherton) is being brought up in, leading Gabby to take action.

Kim had annoyed Gabby this week by taking her grandson out for a clay-pigeon shoot, against Gabby’s wishes who didn’t wish for her son to be brought up around guns.

Kim argued that he needed to become accustomed to such activities when growing up on a country estate, and if anything it would teach him how to have a healthy respect for weapons.

“He’s a Tate, Gabby,” Kim told reminded her. “It’s his birth right.”

Gabby quickly surmised that she needed to find alternative childcare, rather than relying on Kim who had her own ‘agenda’, and was thrilled when boyfriend Vinny (Bradley Johnson) piped up that he could move in to help her out.

But it’s all change again next week, as Kim inadvertently puts Thomas in serious danger.

Distracted by a work call, Kim momentarily steps out of the room leaving Thomas on his own. But Kim has forgotten that her gun case is nearby, and Thomas quickly has his eye on it. When Gabby returns a short while later, she’s horrified to find Thomas playing with his toys around the gun case.

Gabby fumes at Kim as she accuses her of putting Thomas in danger, and undermining her parenting by ignoring her request to not have the weapons anywhere near Thomas.

Kim’s later blind-sided when Gabby reveals that she and Thomas are moving out, and going to live with Vinny and his family back at Wishing Well Cottage.

But having grown accustomed to life in the big house, Gabby’s experience at the Dingle abode isn’t quite up to par, and she can soon feel tension rising with Sam (James Hooton)…

2) Sam tricks Kim

Already fed up of his new housemate, Sam comes up with a cunning plan. When he next sees Kim, Sam makes out that Gabby and Vinny are thinking of moving to Leeds together, knowing full well that’s the last thing Kim would want.

The thought of not being able to see grandson Thomas as often, Kim is quickly spurred on to offer up Dale View as a home for Gabby, if it means she and Thomas will stay in the village.

Despite everything that’s gone down, Gabby’s delighted at the offer, and she and Vinny are excited as they move into their third property in as many days.

Sam’s also pleased that his plan has worked, but it doesn’t take long for Kim to realise that she’s been hoodwinked. Rather than be angry at being manipulated, Kim can’t help but be impressed by her gamekeeper’s tenacity!

3) Sarah is arrested!

Meanwhile, as Sarah (Katie Hill) continues to embrace her Dingle side, her latest act of rebellion could see her locked up!

Frustrated after ex-boyfriend Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) dumped her, over his worry about her life-limiting fanconi anaemia, Sarah has opted to live life to the full after meeting petty criminal Kammy (Shebz Miah). The spark between the pair soon turned into romance, as Sarah joined Kammy in his stolen vehicle racket.

Kammy had also scored a job at the garage working alongside Sarah for her grandad Cain (Jeff Hordley), but last week saw Cain fire the pair after a customer accused Kammy of scratching his car whilst it was in for a service. Sarah’s backchat caused the customer to terminate his contract at the garage, leaving Cain fuming.

Next week, Sarah decides to get her own back on Cain, and distracts him in order to steal the keys to his BMW. Sarah hands the keys to Kammy, instructing him to go and steal the car from the garage so they can go out for a joyride.

However, the plan goes awry when Jacob spots Kammy speeding off in Cain’s car. Unaware that Sarah is involved, Jacob decides to ring the police on his love rival…

A short while later, PC Swirling (Andy Moore) responds to the report and pulls over Cain’s car on Robblesfield Way, only to find Sarah in the driver’s seat. Sarah gives Swirling some cheek as he begins asking questions, but is soon humbled when the officer insists on taking a look in the boot…

As Sarah finds herself placed under arrest, how will Jacob react to realising that he’s inadvertently grassed her up?

4) Sarah and Kammy are rudely interrupted

Whatever Sarah’s fate following the incident, it seems nothing will get in the way of her new romance. Having realised the mistakes he made following mum Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) death, Jacob had begged Sarah for a second chance, only for her to turn him down on account of now being with Kammy.

When Charity (Emma Atkins) later learns that it was Jacob who called the police on Kammy, she suggests they team up to take Kammy down, not believing he’s right for her granddaughter.

Jacob still remains hopeful he can turn things around with Sarah, but when he calls over to see her at Jacobs Fold with a box of bakery treats, he’s mortified to find her in the middle of some afternoon delight with Kammy.

5) Tracy’s subterfuge is revealed

Elsewhere, Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) world threatens to crumble, as her betrayal of Eric (Chris Chittell) is exposed in a very public manner.

Struggling to make ends meet since ex-husband Nate’s (Jurell Carter) departure, single-mum Tracy has been forced to pocket cash from the till whilst working for Eric at the shop, and admitted to Leyla just before her death that the total taken was into the thousands.

Tracy has been devastated over Nate’s apparent ghosting of her and daughter Frankie, and the lack of financial support, unaware that he’s actually lying dead in a lake outside the village rather than being in the Shetlands.

Already ashamed over the depths she’s sunk to, particularly since Eric has been praising her work in recent weeks, Amy panics when she learns that Eric is about to start going over the accounts in preparation to sell the business.

It doesn’t take long for Eric to discover that the figures don’t add up, but rather than point the finger he immediately assumes it’s his own fault, a result of his struggle with Parkinson’s. Tracy’s wracked with guilt as Eric continues to thank her for her support.

The following day, Tracy can no longer keep her troubles to herself, and confides in sister Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) about what she’s been up to.

Vanessa takes Tracy by surprise as she sympathises with the situation, and even apologises for being ignorant to her struggles. Vanessa then throws Tracy a lifeline by handing her an envelope of cash to replace Eric’s missing money.

When Tracy hands over the cash to Eric, she finds herself gaslighting him into thinking he had misplaced it himself, only further compounding her guilt as he continues to worry over his state of mind.

In order to thank Tracy for her support, Eric offers to take her out for lunch at The Woolpack, but they happen to coincide their visit with Vanessa drowning her sorrows over late girlfriend Suzy (Martelle Edinborough).

Following Suzy’s death, Vanessa was devastated to learn that Suzy was planning on leaving her for Mary (Louise Jamieson), the mum of her best friend Rhona (Zoe Henry). As a drunken Vanessa rails at Rhona in the pub, Tracy soon manages to find herself in the firing line too.

Her anger overspilling, Vanessa rips into her sister in front of everyone, and reveals to Eric the truth about her stealing from him.

Heartbroken by her betrayal, Eric fires Tracy on the spot as the entire pub watches on!

6) The pressure is on John

Elsewhere, a distracted John (Oliver Farnworth) finds himself under scrutiny after he manages to misdiagnose Kerry (Laura Norton). Boss Liam (Jonny McPherson) is angry over the slip-up, and informs John that he will have no choice but to review all of his work at the surgery so far.

John vents to sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) about the mistakes he’s made as a medic, as she tries to encourage him not to be so hard on himself. She in turn opens up to John about the blunders she’s made in her own professional career.

Viewers will remember back in September 2023 that Victoria had incorrectly told Jacob, who suffers from a serious nut allergy, that the food she’d prepared at The Hide was safe for him to eat.

However, in her haste to whip up more canapes after Gabby brought an unexpected amount of guests to the event, Victoria had used some nut oil.

Jacob quickly went into anaphylactic shock, as the needle jammed on his AAI pen. Although Victoria saved the day when she eventually found a spare in Jacob’s car, it threatened to end her career.

7) Jacob’s life is on the line

The following day, history eerily seems to repeat itself in a frightening incident at the surgery, when Jacob takes a sip of the wrong coffee and finds himself struggling to breathe. Realising that he’s again suffering from anaphylaxis, Jacob quickly reaches for his AAI pen, but is panicked to find that it’s missing!

As Jacob slips into unconsciousness, John is soon on the scene as he rushes to check for a pulse.

Will John be able to show his capability of dealing with the situation?

We can’t help but note a pattern that seems to be emerging, as John struggles to prove himself in the village.

John was visibly frustrated when he recently overheard future mother-in-law Chas worry whether son Aaron (Danny Miller) was rushing into their engagement. The following day, John was able to prove his worth, when he came to Chas’s aid when she collapsed in The Woolpack.

When it was subsequently revealed that Chas had somehow taken an overdose of her prescribed opioids, fingers were pointed at Ella (Paula Lane) as having tampered with the meds.

Whilst Ella was eventually carted off by the police following a dramatic showdown, still desperately maintaining her innocence, Liam was clearly beginning to have doubts over her guilt himself.

With this second incident also conveniently giving John a chance to play hero, could there be more to the village’s newest addition to the Sugden family than meets the eye?