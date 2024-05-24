Next week on Neighbours, the Eirene Rising launch is hit by a tragedy, Victor oversteps the mark again, Harold returns, and Amira makes life difficult for Mackenzie.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 27th to Thursday 30th May.

1) Toadie becomes frustrated by Nell and JJ’s friendship

This week, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) encouraged Leo (Tim Kano) to give JJ (Riley Bryant) a chance, after he was reluctant to give the teen a job at the Yorokobi vineyard.

The pair reminded Leo that they were troubled teens themselves, but had turned out alright – some may even say successful.

Yet next week, Toadie begins to regret his kind words, as he blames JJ for leading Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) astray.

Nell is unable to convince Toadie to write her a note helping her get out of the homework she hasn’t completed as she’s been too busy spending time with JJ.

JJ, meanwhile, arrives for his first day of work at the vineyard, and is bored out of his mind after being set some cripplingly uninspiring tasks by Leo.

Needing an escape, Nell skips school and heads to the vineyard to visit JJ, where the two of them get up to some mischief. They narrowly avoid being caught by Leo and a visiting Krista (Majella Davis), but back on Ramsay Street, Toadie soon learns that something is amiss.

Frustrated by Nell constantly doing the wrong thing whenever JJ is around, Toadie heads to the vineyard to collect his daughter.

But while it may just be a bit of truancy from Nell, JJ’s decision to neglect his duties is about to end in disaster…

2) Someone sabotages Leo’s wine

One of JJ’s main tasks in his new job is looking after Leo’s latest batch of wine, which he’s planning to premiere at the Eirene Rising launch event.

Yet with JJ otherwise distracted with Nell, it gives a masked figure the perfect opportunity to slip in and inject a mysterious substance into one of the bottles…

Who’s out to get Leo, and will it end in disaster?

3) Byron struggles with Victor’s confession

This week’s episodes saw new arrival Victor (Craig Hall) Byron (Xavier Molyneux) reveal his big secret – he’s dying, and has maybe six months to live.

Jane (Annie Jones) initially thought her ex-husband had arrived in Erinsborough looking for a loan, and ripped into him when he explained he wanted nothing more than to reconnect with her and the children.

Sadie (Emerald Chan) discovered his secret when she saw a document on his laptop, but Victor begged her to stay quiet. Eventually, when Byron misread an interaction between them and thought that his dad was hitting on Sadie, Victor was forced to come clean.

The week ended with Byron launching a vicious tirade at his dad, culminating in him telling Victor that he hated him.

Returning to the drama next week, Jane offers to mediate between Byron and Victor as they get some distance from one another following the emotional confrontation.

Byron admits to his mum that he’s struggling to process Victor’s diagnosis and the conflicting feelings he has about his father.

Thankfully, with some words of encouragement from Jane, Byron finally opens up and embraces his dying dad.

4) Is there a spark between Victor and Jane?

As Victor outlines his plans to secure a financial legacy for Byron and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) by buying them a business, the pair struggle to accept his generosity.

Jane, however, she can’t help but feel affected by the undeniably positive change in her ex-husband, and both she and Victor are left a little wistful over what could have been between them…

With photos for the following week showing Jane and Victor hand-in-hand as a shocked Sam (Henrietta Graham) watches on, and still no return in sight for Mike (Guy Pearce), are we about to see romance blossom between the ex-partners?

5) Terese rips into Paul

This week saw Terese successfully sell a handful more Eirene Rising apartments to rich widow Shirley Burchmore and her friends, with a little help from Toadie.

Next week, Terese is overjoyed when she learns another apartment has been sold, until she learns it’s been bought by Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) cousin Hilary Robinson (Anne Scott-Pendlebury).

She immediately assumes it’s another move from Paul to keep himself in her orbit, and rips into her ex-husband, chewing him out in front of Hilary herself.

However, she’s left embarrassed when she learns that the move was Hilary’s alone – Paul knew nothing about it.

Terese is forced to apologise to Paul for her mistake, and the pair share a strained farewell as Paul leaves for New York, their relationship still firmly on ice.

6) Harold returns to Erinsborough

Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) left Erinsborough last October for a trip around Australia, but it was recently revealed that he had bought a unit in Eirene Rising and would be returning to Melbourne full time.

On the eve of the grand opening, Harold returns to Erinsborough where he’s warmly welcomed by his old friends.

Terese and Toadie host a welcome dinner, reminding Harold just how loved he is by the community.

The following morning, he moves into his studio apartment, where Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are there to welcome him.

As he unpacks his tuba, normality is restored as old Jelly Belly is back where he belongs.

However, as the opening gets underway later in the week, Harold is struck by an unexpected feeling of emotion.

Susan and Toadie worry that the move to a retirement complex means he’s struggling with having to face up to the next stage of his wife.

Harold later confesses a more sentimental reason for his sadness – being back among friends is reminding him of Madge.

7) Who drinks the poisoned wine?

As everyone gathers to celebrate the launch of Eirene Rising, owner Terese, Operations Manager Susan, and Erinsborough High principal Jane all line up to welcome the residents and declare the complex officially open.

The biggest issue for Susan is the ongoing tension between her and Terese, as a number of small moments remind her of their clashing working styles.

However, nobody has any idea that a more sinister threat is lurking.

With someone having tampered with one of the bottles from the Yorokobi vineyard, we’re left wondering who will drink the poisoned wine…

8) Aaron discovers the identity of the pooper

This week, Karl discovered that one of the YAHMILs (Young Hot Men In Lycra) is the mysterious phantom pooper, and enlisted Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) help in unmasking them.

With Karl too old to join the under-40s cycling pack, he encouraged Aaron to join, but Aaron came back from his first bike ride empty-handed.

Next week, he discovers their identity, and it’s none other than Jacob, a YAHMIL member he inadvertently flirted with a few days earlier.

Aaron rushes to Eirene Rising to share the photographic evidence with Karl, but both men are stunned when Jacob turns up to the launch, revealing himself (no, not like that) to be the grandson of rich resident Shirley Burchmore.

9) Aaron and Karl cause trouble for Terese

Karl doesn’t hold back as he confronts Jacob and demands that he fess up publicly, but his grandma Shirley has other ideas.

Shirley tells Susan and Terese that she’ll pull out of her purchase if Karl speaks up, and will encourage her wealthy friends to do the same.

Will Karl and Aaron’s discovery threaten Terese’s success, or will they stay quiet?

10) Someone is rushed to hospital

When a Ramsay Street resident collapses, they’re rushed to hospital, gravely ill. Yet the cause of their collapse remains a mystery.

Will they figure out that the poisoned wine was to blame?

11) Susan resigns from Eirene Rising

After the Eirene Rising grand opening is disrupted by the collapse, Susan and Terese are once again at odds over how best to handle the fallout.

Susan confesses to Harold that she’s incredibly unhappy in her new job, explaining that her important friendship with Terese is suffering as a result.

After a pep talk from Harold, Susan marches to her and Terese’s shared office, where she tells her boss that the job isn’t worth losing their friendship over.

Deciding she should step back, Susan tells Terese to start looking for a replacement.

12) Vic makes up for lost time

Aware he may only have a few months left with his kids, Victor is determined to make up for lost time, and invites Byron and Nicolette for a game of mini-golf which he promised them many years ago.

Byron and Victor end up bonding over Nicolette’s competitiveness, as they both badly attempt to throw the game and let her win.

When their plan is foiled by Nicolette, all bets are off as the trio get into the competitive spirit, and Victor is hearted as his relationship with his children solidifies.

With all three now getting on well, Nicolette and Byron agree to think seriously about Victor’s business opportunity – could there be new careers on the horizon for the Stone siblings?

13) Susan and Terese come to an agreement

Susan’s decision to resign as Operations Manager gives Terese a much-needed wake-up call.

As Susan and Terese once again confide in Karl and Toadie about their very different approaches to work, they realise that this has never been properly addressed.

Coming back together, they admit their differences and that they miss their close friendship. Susan agrees to stay on in the role, as they both resolve to change their approach and recommit to working harmoniously together.

14) Amira makes things difficult for Mackenzie

The arrival of Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) sister Amira (Maria Thattil) rattled Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) last week, when she found herself barred from Haz’s hospital room.

Amira had learnt that Mackenzie was the cause of Haz’s accident, and instructed hospital staff to only let immediate family visit Haz. She also told her brother that all was forgiven, and invited him to move back to Western Australia to reconnect with his family.

Amira eventually saw the error of her ways when she realised the close bond Mack and Haz shared. When Mackenzie begged Haz to stay in Erinsborough, he agreed, and Amira gave the pair her blessing.

However, Amira decided that she would be sticking around in Erinsborugh while Haz recovered, and next week sees tensions rise as she devotes herself to caring for her brother.

Worried that it’s make or break for their relationship, Mackenzie pulls out all the stops for Haz’s homecoming from the hospital, but she’s derailed at every step as Amira takes over.

Mackenzie laments to her friends that she doesn’t know how to navigate their close sibling dynamic. She needs to salvage her relationship, but knows she can’t offend Amira while doing so.

15) Victor oversteps the mark… again!

This week, Victor infuriated his kids by interfering in their personal lives, encouraging them both to further their careers.

Despite them bonding next week, Victor struggles to keep his feelings to himself.

On a high after spending quality time with Byron and Nicolette, he takes it upon himself to delve further into their personal lives.

After discovering that Nicolette spent the night with Amira, and noticing just how invested she is, Vic encourages Amira to seize the day with Nicolette – and it’s fair to say Amira isn’t impressed by the opinions of a perfect stranger.

Likewise, after talking to Byron about his intensions with Sadie, Victor heads straight to Wendy and tells her that Byron can see marriage and babies with her daughter in the near future!

When a mortified Byron and Nicolette learn what their father has done, they confront him once again, telling him to back off.

It seems it’s a case of one step forward, two steps back for poor Vic…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.

Monday 3rd June (Episode 9052 / 149)

Byron and Nicolette try to patch up their father’s mistakes.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 9053 / 150)

Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.

Mackenzie tries to make amends.

Nell embraces her rebellious streak.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 9054 / 151)

Toadie doubles down, whilst Nell makes an admission.

Karl scrambles to clear his name.

Leo faces the prospect of losing everything.

Thursday 6th June (Episode 9055 / 152)

Leo spirals as his life continues to implode.

Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold.

Jane disappoints her family.

Home and Away Spoilers – Who’s getting engaged? Coming up on Home and Away, hot on the heels of Leah and Justin’s wedding, it looks as though another Summer Bay couple could be about to tie the knot. Read more…