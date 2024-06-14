Next week on Emmerdale, Amy and Moira visit Matty in prison, Kerry attempts to trick Josh into confessing, Rose continues to get under Kim’s skin, and Nicky plans to leave.

Please note, due to football coverage on ITV1, a double episode of Emmerdale will air on Tuesday, followed by single episodes on Wednesday and Friday. There are no episodes on Monday or Thursday.

1) Matty’s fears grow

Fractures appear amongst the Dingle family next week as Matty (Ash Palmisciano) remains incarcerated following the incident at The Hide last week.

Matty had been subject to transphobic abuse from Samson’s (Sam Hall) new friend Josh Cope (Osian Morgan) as they had a drink in the eatery, with Matty shocked that step-cousin Samson just seemed to be going along with it.

After Matty forced them to leave, Josh took offence and the two went back inside to not only demand a refund, but the rest of the contents of the till.

Matty attempted to stand up for himself by ignoring their demands, but as he cleared a pizza board and cutlery, Josh shoved Samson towards Matty who was holding a steak knife.

Matty was horrified when he realised the knife had impaled Samson, and promptly found himself arrested after both Josh and Samson claimed that Matty had deliberately attacked them.

When Matty later pleaded with Samson to tell the truth, Samson instead reported him to the police for intimidation.

His bail revoked as a result, Matty is now being held on remand in prison whilst awaiting his hearing, with Cain and Moira now at odds with Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick) who are backing Samson all the way.

Whilst such an ordeal would be traumatic for any innocent party, Matty’s trans status means that he would be an easy target for fellow inmates if they were to find out, something confirmed to him by a prison guard (Benedict Relton) who looked out for him during his transportation.

Although assured by the guard that he would have his own cell, for now, Matty’s terrified silence in the prison van has already seen him come under threat, with a fellow prisoner promising to find out everything about him.

Next week, wife Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and mum Moira (Natalie J Robb) are finally able to visit Matty who is clearly on edge.

Matty quickly hushes Moira when she mentions his medication, terrified that they may be overheard, and later confesses that he hasn’t showered since arriving at the prison.

Moira and Amy are devastated to see Matty in such despair, and emotions are high as visiting time comes to an end.

Over at Wishing Well Cottage, Samson is paid a visit by Cain (Jeff Hordley), who implores Samson to see reason and tell the truth about what really happened.

Cain knows full well that Josh was responsible for the incident, and reminds Samson of how Matty would fare in prison.

2) Moira’s words cut deep

Moira is frustrated when she later hears that Samson is still sticking to his story, and wonders if she can succeed where Cain has seemingly failed, commenting that there’s more than one way to skin a cat.

As Moira talks with Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) at the Woolpack, she spots Samson heading to the toilets, and decides to follow him in there…

Whilst our lips are sealed as to what goes down, Cain isn’t happy to hear about the incident, warning Moira that she could end up damaging Matty’s case even further. Moira isn’t in the mood to hear it though, and brutally emasculates Cain over his own failure to get Samson to see sense.

Moira’s words cut deep with Cain, and he’s still smarting the next morning as Moira attempts to apologise. After drowning his sorrows at the Woolpack, Cain later returns to Butlers where things soon spiral out of control with Moira.

Moira is left shaken, now worried that as well as potentially losing her son to prison, her marriage could be on the verge of breaking down.

3) Kerry attempts to trick Josh

Later in the week, Amy’s mum Kerry (Laura Norton) makes her own attempt to help. With cocky teen Josh thinking he’s god’s gift to women, having flirted with Lydia, Amy and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) over the past week, Kerry is sure that with a little persuasion she could get him to talk.

With her phone secretly recording their conversation, Kerry attempts to schmooze Josh who appears to be lapping it up.

The moment is interrupted by the arrival of Samson and Charity (Emma Atkins), but has Kerry managed to get what she needs to help prove Matty’s innocence?

4) Belle plans an abortion

Elsewhere in the village, Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) makes a massive decision following her discovery that she’s pregnant with abusive husband Tom’s (James Chase) baby.

Belle hadn’t planned on telling Tom about the pregnancy at all, but when he raised his hand to strike her last week, Belle ended up blurting it out to save herself from more physical abuse.

As Belle meets with the midwife this week, she has already decided that she is going to terminate the pregnancy. Not only is Belle fearful of Tom, but his gaslighting of her in recent weeks has made her believe she is suffering with her mental health.

Last week saw Tom deliberately lock Belle in the house, during which time a small fire broke out and she was unable to open the doors. Belle berated Tom for locking her in when he returned, only for him to plant a set of keys in the kitchen cupboard and claim that she had left them there herself. His manipulation worked, with Belle believing it to be her own mistake.

Belle’s devastated by the lengths she’s been driven to after confirming the appointment for a scan in advance of the termination.

As she later tries to arrange transport, Tom having recently sold her car from under her, Belle is on the phone to a taxi firm. The only issue is paying for it—with Tom having taken control of all their finances she no longer has easy access to any funds.

Belle quickly hangs up when Tom returns home, and as he compliments her makeup, she takes the opportunity to ask him to take a photo.

As he unlocks his phone, Belle makes a mental note of his pin, and later attempts to gain access to the joint account on his banking app whilst Tom is upstairs. Belle is shocked however when she spots another app on there, and realises that he has been tracking her movements all this time.

Belle later tries to find a way to convince Tom to let her borrow his car, but is left feeling even more trapped when he refuses. When she finds his spare key, Belle decides to risk taking his car without his knowledge in order to make her way to the abortion clinic.

Spotting Amelia (Daisy Campbell), Belle asks her if she’d be willing to look after dog Piper (Minnie) for a couple of hours, and secretly slips her tracked phone into baby Esther’s pram so it remains in the village and doesn’t raise Tom’s suspicions.

A nervous Belle tries to be inconspicuous as she gets into Tom’s car, and as she later arrives at the clinic, she struggles to make sense of the whole situation.

With the tablets now in her possession, will a seemingly determined Belle go through with the termination?

5) Manpreet moves out

Over at Woodbine, relations between Charles (Kevin Mathurin) and Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) haven’t improved, after Charles’s outburst following his son Ethan’s (Emile John) funeral.

Struggling with his grief, Charles had drowned his sorrows in the Woolpack before heading home with Manpreet and telling her that he didn’t want her there.

As Manpreet tried to reason with Charles, figuring he was just channelling his hurt, it seemed Charles was adamant.

“I don’t want you here, just pack your bags and go.”

Next week, Charles’s mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) is concerned to hear of the development and encourages Manpreet to fight for her relationship. But it appears that even when sobered up, Charles has not changed his mind. Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is saddened when Manpreet later arrives at the B&B to check-in with her bags.

Are Charles and Manpreet over for good?

6) Evan’s coming home

There’s some good news up at Home Farm when Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) learn that they will soon be able to bring baby Evan home from hospital, amidst his battle with leukaemia.

However Dawn admits to Will (Dean Andrews) that she’s still concerned about the risks involved with having close contact with Lucas and Clemmie, fearful that she could pass on any germs to a vulnerable Evan.

Meanwhile, Dawn’s mum Rose (Christine Tremarco) continues to get under Kim’s (Claire King) skin.

Unbeknownst to Kim, Rose has teamed up with Ruby (Beth Cordingley) in an attempt to take the lady of the manor down… from within her own home.

Rose is pleased with the latest developments, as she informs Ruby that their plan is coming together…

7) Will Nicky and Suni leave the village?

Ruby also has other concerns though, as she fights to win back the affections of son Nicky (Lewis Cope). After a particularly traumatic few weeks, which saw Nicky fighting for his life following the car accident with Ethan, Nicky has become so frustrated with his parents that he wants them out of his life for good.

Already annoyed by his dad Caleb’s (Will Ash) bossing him around and inability to take him seriously, Ruby knocking Ethan down with her car in an act of revenge was the final straw for Nicky.

Struggling with her guilt when Ethan dropped dead only a few days later, Ruby was all ready to confess to the police for Nicky’s sake before learning that Ethan had actually died as the result of an aneurysm, nothing to do with the hit and run.

Tempers flared as Nicky later argued with his parents over their failings, resulting in Nicky punching his dad and declaring he was done with them both.

Next week, Nicky entertains the idea of distancing himself further from Caleb and Ruby, by suggesting to boyfriend Suni (Brahamdeo Shannon Ramana) that they could move away together.

With Nicky having only been in the village a little over 18 months, and Suni having arrived in July of last year, will the pair be looking to move on so soon?