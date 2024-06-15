7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 21st June

Next week on Coronation Street, Cassie is Ken’s unexpected saviour, the institute gain an advantage on Toyah and Nick, and Joel finds a new target.

Please note that due to ITV1’s football coverage, Corrie will air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

1) Cassie steps in to help the Barlows

There were fears for street stalwart Ken (William Roache) last week following a fall at his home. The octogenarian had left Stu’s (Bill Fellows) birthday celebrations in the Rovers early after feeling unwell, and when Bobby (Jack Carroll) later went next door to check on him, he peered through the letterbox to find Ken lying on the floor in the hallway.

Ken was found to have mild concussion and a fractured pelvis after being rushed to hospital, and whilst getting off comparatively lightly, his advanced age meant that recovery would take much longer and he would require round the clock care at home.

Ken wasn’t too enthused with the idea, but knew it was his only option if he was going to be allowed to return to No.1.

Next week, Daniel (Rob Mallard), Amy (Elle Mulvaney) and Steve (Simon Gregson) talk in Rovers about the situation, wondering how they’re going to fund a care package.

Meanwhile, Cassie (Claire Sweeney) is at a low ebb after being sacked from the garage by Kevin (Michael Le Vell), when she was overheard badmouthing Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

“She lost her job and for someone with an addiction, a former addict having nothing to do is the worst place to be in,” Claire Sweeney tells us. “She can’t risk having time on her hands. She tried to get the job on the switch at Streetcars and Steve just dismissed it. She is upset about that, as one minute he was flirting with her at the speed dating night and then he was saying she is trouble and can’t work on the switch.”

Hearing the Barlows’ dilemma, Cassie comes up with a solution—offering her own services to care for Ken. Whilst she may not have the qualifications, she explains that she has had a little bit of experience of caring for someone, and would charge only a quarter of what the professionals ask for.

“Her ears prick up, she spent a lot of time looking after her ex and she thinks ‘how hard can it be?’” Claire adds.

Amy and Daniel are all for it, and when Steve reluctantly agrees to the proposal too, Cassie is thrilled.

Ken certainly isn’t expecting Cassie to be the one to turn up and play nurse, but Steve tells a little white lie to reassure him, claiming that they’ve hired her through an agency.

“She never claims to be a qualified carer but they don’t tell Ken that, they let him believe that she is,” Claire explains. “He thinks she has had all the checks, and he believes she has told them that, but the fact is they just let him believe that.”

Cassie makes a start at No.1, but it doesn’t take long for Ken to realise he’s been hoodwinked, when Cassie confirms that she hasn’t had any training and had only stepped in to save his family some cash.

Ken’s seething at the deception, and soon decides to take it upon himself to dismiss Cassie, but as she explains that she was honest with Steve about her lack of qualifications from the start, it looks like Ken may be swayed.

“Ken obviously isn’t really liking the idea that he needs care,” Claire continues. “There is a lovely scene with him where she says, look, you know, sometimes you’ve got to allow yourself to be helped. People don’t want help sometimes, but it’s a kindness to let someone help you because it makes them feel good. And it works for you as well.”

“Also he has to think about his family too and this helps them. She tells him that she never claimed to be a qualified carer, she told Steve and Amy the truth, that she cared for her ex. Once Ken realises this he is more open to the idea.”

Ken agrees to keep Cassie on, and it seems that both are surprised by the friendship that quickly forms between them.

“She tells him she understands if he would prefer her to go but he says ‘No stay and we will go for some lunch’,” Claire reveals. “Over lunch they laugh together and you can see that they are good company for each other. You will see them playing cards together and having lots of banter, it is a while since Ken has really laughed like that. She has kind of put a little spring in his step.”

“Suddenly she feels useful and appreciated. So it’s worked for both of them. There is no father figure in her life either, and hasn’t been for some time. So that is another thing for her that really gives her a purpose and a genuine friendship with Ken.”

Whilst Ken and Cassie look like they’re shaping up to be the street’s latest ‘odd couple’, he isn’t the only male in the household who has had a little twinkle put in their eye by Cassie…

Steve and Cassie had partaken in a little flirty banter during a recent speed dating event, but nothing really came of it. Steve can’t help but wind up Cassie as he claims one of her first jobs at the house is to trim Ken’s toenails, and Amy observes that underneath the teasing there’s an obvious spark between them—something Steve quickly denies.

“She’s kind of enjoying the banter with Steve,” Claire admits. “Simon and I were talking about it and they are like young kids in the playground, when the boy you fancy comes up and annoys you and runs away, that’s what it is, it’s as basic as that. Classic romcom stuff and it will be interesting to see that develop.”

2) Toyah is betrayed as she buries baby Rose

Over on Victoria Street, its a difficult day for Toyah (Georgia Taylor) as the time finally comes to give her baby, Rose, a proper farewell. Toyah had unexpectedly given birth to her stillborn daughter back in 2001 when she was 19, and had buried the infant herself in North Cross Park.

After Rose’s remains were uncovered, Toyah found herself arrested on suspicion of murder, and it soon became obvious that the police had been tipped off by Rowan (Emrhys Cooper), the leader of the sinister self-improvement group that Leanne (Jane Danson) has been drawn into.

With Toyah having been badmouthing the institute online, she has already been presented with a defamation lawsuit, and a devious trick by Rowan saw her miss her court appearance.

Next week, with Toyah unable to afford the sort of funeral she feels Rose deserves, Leanne insists that she’ll pay for it out of her own savings.

Outside Shuttleworths, George (Tony Maudsley) carefully places Rose’s tiny coffin in the hearse as Toyah holds a yellow teddy bear. She’s livid when she then spots Rowan watching the scene from Victoria Gardens and angrily confronts him.

Shoving Rowan away, Toyah makes it clear that he’s not welcome anywhere near her at this precious time as a shocked Leanne watched on.

Toyah is sickened when Leanne is later forced to admit that it was actually Rowan that paid for the funeral. What Toyah thought would be a fitting service for her daughter will now forever be tainted.

Nick is in despair at Leanne’s betrayal, whilst Toyah seeks out Rowan and informs him that she’s going to do everything in her power to expose him for the vile person he really is. Though he plays it cool, Rowan is left shaken…

3) Toyah and Nick give in to temptation!

When Toyah returns to find Nick alone in the apartment, she breaks down as he tries to apologise for Leanne’s behaviour. The bond between them is still strong following their illicit kiss last week, and as Nick takes Toyah in his arms, the two share another passionate kiss.

What they don’t realise however, as they stand next to the balcony, is that they’re being watched by a man staking them out from the derelict builders yard opposite… Nick and Toyah end up sleeping together, but quickly agree that it can never happen again and that they must keep their distance.

The pair soon realise that they’ve been backed into a corner though, with Toyah suggesting that they have no choice but to come clean to Leanne.

When Rowan later holds an institute meeting at the bistro, he can’t help but gloat, as he slides an NDA in front of Toyah and suggests she sign it.

Toyah refuses to bow down to blackmail as she makes known her intention to come clean to Leanne, but that suits Rowan just as equally. After all, it means that he can be there for Leanne and pick up the pieces.

As Rowan makes a big speech announcing that Leanne has reached Level 5 of the institute, a very proud Leanne receives a round of applause as Nick and Toyah are left seething!

4) Summer is mortified by Paul’s mistake

Over at the flower shop flat, Paul (Peter Ash) is still trying to get to grips with his Eyegaze machine, which allows him to spell out words with his eyes to be read out by the computer.

When Summer (Harriet Bibby) returned from her studies in the US last week, she brought with her a new boyfriend, Felix (Robin Morrissey). The age difference raised eyebrows with Paul and Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), and Felix’s little idiosyncrasies didn’t warm Paul to him.

When Summer and Felix call over at the flat, they arrive just in time to hear Paul playing out a message making known his dislike of Felix. Billy and Todd (Gareth Pierce) desperately try to work out how to silence the machine, but it’s too late.

As the message continues repeating over and over, Felix makes a hasty exit, leaving Summer mortified.

Whether their relationship survives remains to be seen, but by midweek Summer is waving Felix off at the airport, admitting to Paul that she’ll miss him. Paul has other things on his mind however. When the occupational therapist calls over to check on him following his fall down the stairs, Paul finally receives the news he’s been dreading… it’s no longer safe for him to use his stairlift.

5) Has Abi found her deepfake perpetrator?

Recent weeks has seen Abi plagued by adult videos, appearing to feature her, spreading their way across the web. Whilst Abi was initially uncertain as to whether they could have been taken back in her days of being an addict, she was relieved to eventually realise that they had been faked. The person behind them has so far been a mystery though.

At the same time, Abi was shaken when she learned that her son’s killer Corey Brent was being featured in a documentary focusing on his prison football team, where he was being made out to be some kind of hero.

Abi and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) paid a visit to the producer’s office to make their feelings clear, and after drumming up further support, were successful in getting the series canned.

Next week, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) scores a new job at a magazine, but tells Sarah (Tina O’Brien) that she’s been tasked with writing a story supporting Corey.

Abi’s horrified when Bethany informs her, and some digging later reveals that the owner of the magazine is none other then Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic)—Corey’s dad! Not only that, but he is also on the board of directors for the production company that created the documentary.

Suddenly everything falls into place, and Abi theorises that Stefan must have been the one to create the deepfake videos of her out of revenge.

Stefen is reported to the police and Abi and Kevin watch as Lisa (Vicky Myers) brings him in for questioning.

Whilst Bethany offers to quit her job, Abi tells her that it could prove useful to have someone on the inside. Kevin, without Abi’s knowledge, later approaches Bethany and points out that it would be very helpful if she could lend him a security pass to the Stefan’s offices…

By the next day, Kevin has come into possession of a mobile phone belonging to Stefan, and calls on Max (Paddy Bever) to see if it can be hacked into. When Tyrone (Alan Halsall) later opens an email at the garage, he’s puzzled to find a covert video of Kevin rifling through someone’s office.

Kevin covers by saying it’s clearly another deepfake, but doesn’t bank on Tyrone later telling Abi and Craig (Colson Smith) all about it…

Kevin pays another visit to Stefan’s office, who informs him that the video could land him in serious trouble. When Kevin returns home he’s stunned to find Abi waiting for him alongside Craig, who’s ready to hear all about this new deepfake video…

6) Chesney and Gemma take on their landlord

Over at Winter-Brown household, after being subjected to another cold shower Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) realise that their boiler has finally given up the ghost, and are forced to wait for the landlord to fit a new one.

When we finally meet the absent landlord of No.5 (Keith Dickinson), he delays things further by wanting to seek a second opinion. As the family continue to wait further in the week, Ches resolves to getting an electric shower, given they’re much cheaper to install than a boiler.

When Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) later informs Gemma and Ches that they could report their landlord for failing to carry out an essential repair, the couple wonder whether to take her advice… but could there by consequences?

Meanwhile, when son Joseph (William Flanagan) is dropped off at home by Carrie-Ann (Chloe Carter), the mum of a friend from his posh private school, Ches is dismayed to learn that she’s under the belief that he is the owner of a vast catering empire.

It’s certainly a step up from serving up kebabs over at Prima Doner, and whilst Joseph looks sheepish, a deeply hurt Ches wonders whether his son is ashamed of him.

7) Joel eyes up a new prey

Also next week, having recently been revealed to viewers as Lauren’s (Cait Fitton) attacker, Joel (Calum Lill) spots Lauren’s former neighbour Sabrina (Luana Santos) looking glum outside the police station. Enquiring if she’s okay, Sabrina informs him that her brother Gav (Noah Olaoye) has been arrested.

Joel is keen to offer his assistance if she needs it, and hands him his business card. As Sabrina’s friend (Sydney Martin) arrives, the two head inside and Joel heads on his way, quietly pleased that he has a new target in sight…