Next week on EastEnders, Phil tells Albie that he’s his dad, The Six panic as Callum starts looking into Keanu’s case, Will is caught out, and Yolande has an awkward confrontation.

1) Father’s Day arrives

Phil (Steve McFadden) feels lonely as Father’s Day arrives, with Ben (Max Bowden) behind bars in the US, and Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte) away with Denise (Diane Parish).

His loneliness is made worse by the fact that Callum (Tony Clay) fails to invite him on a video call to chat with Ben in prison.

Thankfully, Sharon (Letitia Dean) later has a word with Callum and convinces him to allow Phil to get involved with the call.

Phil also gets some more luck when Sharon allows him to spend some time with Albie, and as the two play football in Albert Square, he finally has a good opportunity to build a bond with his son.

Later in the week, when Phil gets some time alone with Albie, he confirms to him that he’s his dad.

2) The Six go into damage control

On the phone call with Ben, Callum starts asking awkward questions about Dean (Matt Di Angelo) and Keanu (Danny Walters).

Dean is currently behind bars for Keanu’s death, but it was actually Linda (Kellie Bright) who killed him back on Christmas Day, as she attempted to save Sharon. ‘The Six’ buried Keanu’s body, but after it was uncovered under the floorboards of the café, the women worked together to frame Dean for his death.

Last week’s episodes saw Keanu’s funeral and the return of Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), who returned to Albert Square to say goodbye to her son. Karen expressed her confusion over Dean’s imprisonment, not understanding why he would have killed Keanu when they barely knew each other.

When Karen visited Dean in prison, he suggested that she might find answers if she asks Linda why she’s been lying.

Next week, when Callum begins asking questions on the phone call, it’s clear that Sharon is feeling uncomfortable. When Phil heads back to No. 43 to talk to Sharon about it, he finds a strange text from Linda on her phone. Realising that something is going on, he demands that Sharon tell him the truth.

Sharon insists that there’s nothing to tell as Phil continues to demand answers, but he doesn’t believe her. When he decides to visit the Queen Vic and question Linda himself, sharon is forced to step in and stop him.

Later, after Phil mentions his strange conversation with Callum, the police officer decides he wants answers, and decides to speak to the officers who investigated Keanu’s death.

When Sharon finds out that he’s been speaking to the detectives about the murder case, she meets up with Johnny (Charlie Suff), Linda and Jack (Scott Maslen) and the foursome discuss ways to keep Callum off the scent.

Detective Inspector Jack – who knows the truth about Keanu’s death – attempts to deter Callum professionally. However, Johnny isn’t sure that it’ll be enough to stop him, and turns to an emotional tactic, using Ben’s absence to try and convince Callum otherwise.

How long can The Six keep their actions a secret?

3) Stevie gets his Father’s Day fishing trip

This week saw Stevie start planning a Father’s Day fishing trip for the dads and sons of Walford, and next week he gets his wish as he, Jack, Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Howie (Delroy Atkinson) head off on the trip with their sons.

Determined for Will, Ricky and Denzel to enjoy themselves without distractions and appreciate the nature around then, Billy confiscates their phones.

However, there’s concern for Stevie when he calls son Billy by the wrong name.

4) Stevie catches Will out

After the fishing trip is over, Stevie is shocked when he finds Will (Freddie Phillips) on the cusp of stealing money from his mum Honey’s (Emma Barton) purse.

Will tries to explain himself, but Stevie finds a damning clue on his phone and demands that Will tells him the truth.

Will eventually admits that he’s being blackmailed, and while he initially considers telling Billy what’s going on, he instead decides to ask Mo (Laila Morse) for help instead.

As the week goes on, Mo and Stevie decide to try and raise money for Will by selling stolen goods on the market.

Things are going well and the money seems like it’s rolling in. However, they’re quickly caught out by Honey and Billy, who put a stop to their unlicensed stall.

Will Stevie reveal the truth to Will’s parents about the trouble he’s found himself in?

5) Yolande refuses to skip the baptism

Next week, the day of Jordan’s baptism arrives, and Yolande (Angela Wynter) is insistent that she’s going to go, despite Patrick’s (Rudolph Walker) advice that she’d be better off avoiding it.

This week, Chelsea asked the pair to be Jordan’s godparents, so Yolande feels like she has no choice but to attend the baptism, despite it being conducted by her former abuser Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler).

After some encouraging words about bravery from Bernie during a heart-to-heart, Yolande’s mind is made up – she’s going!

Also this week, Yolande learnt that Levi (Mark Akintimehin) had left town. Levi had promised to investigate after Yolande confessed to him that she’d been abused by Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler).

Yolande and Patrick come to blows when Yolande learns that Patrick tried to meddle in Chelsea’s (Zaraah Abrahams) plans for the day.

Later, Yolande has an encounter with Pastor Clayton and his wife outside the community centre.

Denise soon realises that Yolande is feeling uncomfortable and encourages her to open up.

As the baptism gets underway, it all gets too much for Yolande. She can’t hold herself back and shouts at her abuser before leaving.

6) Maya is shocked by Harvey’s revelation

Harvey’s (Ross Boatman) new friendship with Maya (Charlie Wernham) progresses when Harvey steps in after Maya is stood up by a friend. However, as the two enjoy lunch together, Harvey opens up to Maya and tells her about Aaron’s (Bharti Patel) criminal past.

The following day, when Harvey is ghosted by Maya, he feels like the revelation has cost him his friendship with Maya.

As Maya begins to look more into Aaron’s criminal history, will she be shocked by what she finds?

7) Lola’s fundraiser gets underway

Finally, as Lola’s fundraise talent show gets underway at The Vic, things are going great.

Mo manages to cheer up a miserable Stevie, and the pair entertain the Walford residents with a magic act, while Praya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Jay (Jamie Borthwick) impress with musical performances.

However, things soon take a dark turn when, at the end of the night, the residents discover that the takings from the event have been stolen!