Next week on Neighbours, a devious move by Chelsea sees Krista fall back on her old habits, as Terese’s ongoing friendship with Paul raises eyebrows.

This week sees Krista (Majella Davis) say goodbye to her daughter Hope in a touching ceremony officiated by Paul (Stefan Dennis) and organised with the help of her boyfriend Leo (Tim Kano).

While Krista is proud of herself for making it through the memorial, and has a newfound appreciation the life she’s formed for herself in Erinsborough, she returns to No. 32 and finds a packet of Byron’s (Xavier Molyneux) prescription painkillers.

It’s been a hard fight for Krista to kick her addiction, but after such an upheaval, she finds herself tempted to use again.

In next week’s episodes, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) can feel Paul drifting away from her after he encourages her to move out of his Lassiters penthouse and into her own room in the hotel.

Paul wants to focus on rebuilding his relationship with Leo, who has just moved back in with daughter Abigail (Nikita Kato), and also has one eye on his ex-wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who is giving her new husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) a wide birth after he cheated on her with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Chelsea’s day gets worse when Krista returns to work sooner than anticipated, and the IT software technician Jeffrey (Tim Potter) drops round for another visit.

The end of this week’s episodes sees Chelsea seduce Jeffrey after his report determined that she alone was responsible for Krista getting locked in the Lassiters sauna.

She thought that she’d successfully bought his silence, but his return makes her fearful that Krista will pry the damaging information out of him.

Chelsea whisks Jeffrey away to discover that he’s read too much into their hookup and is now falling for her hard.

She’s forced to continue stringing him along, but when Jeffrey starts to grow wary of her (pretty obvious) motives, she’s unsure how long she can keep him on side.

As Krista continues to obsess about the fault report, wanting to follow up with Jeffry, Chelsea is forced to take another drastic step to keep Krista from discovering the truth…

In next Tuesday’s episode (16th April), an on-edge Krista does her best to avoid falling back on drugs, but a haunting reminder of her lost child sends her into a spiral and she gives into her demons.

She then disappears from the hotel, hiding herself away as she secretly uses.

Chelsea soon discovers what Krista has done and covers for Krista’s absence with Leo and Paul, whilst tending to a groggy and remorseful Krista.

Playing into Krista’s insecurities, Chelsea promises to keep her drug use a secret, while convincing her to move on from the fault with the sauna and focus on the future.

But while Chelsea has managed to save her own skin once again, has she only set Krista on a path of further self-destruction?

Later this month, Krista and Aaron (Matt Wilson) head off on a trip to Daylesford, the resort which Aaron and David (Takaya Honda) ran with Nicolette (Hannah Monson) in their year away from Erinsborough.

The pair have both lost people in the past few months, and the trip offers them an opportunity to connect and share their grief.

Photos from the trip show that Aaron discovers Krista’s drug use as he stumbles upon a small white packet of pills. What isn’t clear is whether Aaron helps Krista through her issues or whether the emotional trip away causes them both to spiral.

Teaser spoilers for the weeks ahead tell us “Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line” on Tuesday 23rd April, the day after their trip away, while Aaron is “wracked with guilt” in late April.

Are they all connected?

Elsewhere, as the opening of Eirene Rising draws ever closer, Terese is rushed off her feet. Paul offers to help her as she searches for an Operations Manager, but Terese politely turns him down, confident that she’s on top of it.

In next Monday’s episode, Terese is confident that she’s found the right fit in a man called Miles, but some digging from Paul uncovers some serious red flags with her potential hire.

Realising that Paul has skills in this area, she agrees to let him help.

Jane (Annie Jones) then questions the excessively generous levels of Paul’s assistance, and how close the pair are growing, and Terese is forced to assure her that the pair are just friends.

However, Jane is left feeling that Terese is kidding herself…

The following day (Tuesday 16th April), Terese catches sight of love rival Melanie and immediately retreats. She admits to paul that she’s forced to flee every time she sees Melanie as she refuses to cry in front of her, while Mel is sad that her very presence is having such an impact on Terese’s life.

Melanie then corners Terese and offers her a genuine and sincere apology for her actions with Toadie.

Melanie’s intense regret and heartfelt words surprise Terese, and she decides to accept her apology, admitting that what she feels more than anything is a deep sadness that everyone’s lives are worse off after Toadie and Melanie’s actions.

Toadie is currently in Disney with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson), after taking up Callum’s (Morgan Baker) offer to pay for their trip to the US.

He returns in May, commited to do whatever it takes to save his marriage.

With Terese set to attend counselling with Dr Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson) in late April, could a reconciliation be on the cards after all?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.